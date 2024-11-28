Thanksgiving Pilgrimage: Holiday Travel To Beat Record

Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to reach a new record in 2024, as nearly 80 million Americans are forecast to hit the road or the skies to travel more than 50 miles for this year's celebrations.

That's according to projections from AAA who are predicting that 71.7 million Americans will take to the nation's roads, while 5.8 million will fly domestically and 2.3 million will travel by train or other means to be with family or friends for the holidays.

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, that represents an increase of 2.1 percent from last year and 2.7 percent from 2019, as lower gas prices compared to last year are fueling Americans' appetite for travel.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, said. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that.”

All modes of transport are set to see a noticeable increase this year and road trips will continue to dominate Thanksgiving travel.

90 percent of travelers are expected to drive to their holiday destination, as gas prices are currently lower than they have been for the most part of the past three years. Even though air travel is far less common for Thanksgiving celebrations, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bracing for the busiest Thanksgiving period on record, with airports expected to be especially crowded on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.