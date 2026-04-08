"There Goes Your Inventory": Disgruntled Worker Sets Fire To Million-Square-Foot Toilet Paper Warehouse

Dramatic footage appears to show an act of industrial sabotage at a one-million-square-foot Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario, California.

A third-party warehouse worker was arrested on suspicion of felony arson shortly after the devastating six-alarm fire on Tuesday morning, which destroyed all of the warehouse's contents, including household paper products such as Kleenex and toilet paper.

Local media outlet Fox 11 Los Angeles said Ontario police arrested Chamel Abdulkarim, 29, an employee of a third-party distribution partner, on suspicion of felony arson.

Gavin Newsom would like to remind everyone that it is peak fire season in California, and would appreciate it if you ignoring the arsonist that was arrested for setting this 1,2 million square foot paper factory in Ontario on fire. pic.twitter.com/o2ytqyvQBa — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 7, 2026

Video circulating on X allegedly shows Abdulkarim torching pallets of household paper products while uttering the words, "All you had to do was pay us enough to live."

In another scene, he said, "There goes your inventory."

“All you had to do was pay us enough to live” - angry employee turned arsonist, as he lights 1,2 million square foot toilet paper facility on fire https://t.co/zekKx16H0H pic.twitter.com/eQvYhFdIC3 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 8, 2026

Do not worry, Kimberly-Clark and its warehouse operators are almost certainly taking note. One of the long-term consequences of sabotage and labor unrest is that it strengthens the case for faster automation. The downside of revolt will be faster automation in warehouses to mitigate incidents like these.