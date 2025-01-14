These Are The 20 Most Livable Cities In The US

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, ranks America’s 20 most livable cities, based on a 2024 analysis by RentCafe.com.

Based on 17 metrics, including cost of living and social association, Portland, ME was named the most livable city in the U.S. in 2024.

Methodology

To come up with this ranking, RentCafe analyzed 139 contiguous metropolitan areas with a population of at least 300,000 people.

An index consisting of 3 main categories and 17 underlying metrics was constructed using public sources such as the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS).

Visit RentCafe to see the full index methodology, as well as the full city list.

Data and Highlights

The 20 most livable cities in the U.S. are listed below, along with their rankings in the three index categories.

As mentioned above, Portland, ME (not to be mistaken with Portland, OR), is RentCafe’s most livable city in 2024.

This metro area’s strengths are its variety of sports facilities, health care providers, and opportunities for higher education. Being on the coast, it also has good access to fresh food sources.

RentCafe recommends Portland, ME for fitness enthusiasts, foodies, and young professionals looking for a lifestyle that promotes a work-life balance.

Cities With a #1 Rank

Within this top 20 list, there are two cities that have a best-in-class ranking within one of the three categories.

First is Des Moines, Iowa, which scored the highest in Location & Community. Cost of living in this city is 12% below the national average, and it boasts a lively festival scene. RentCafe suggests Des Moines, IA for families who love outdoor activities.

Next is San Francisco, CA, which scored the highest in Quality of Life. The city offers diverse exercise opportunities, healthy food options, and a focus on mental wellness.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this graphic on global happiness levels by country.