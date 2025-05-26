These Are The 50 Best Places To Work In America

What makes a company a great place to work? In a competitive labor market, top employers stand out by offering strong compensation, a culture of purpose, and the opportunity for growth.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, highlights the 50 best places to work in America, based on Forbes annual employer ranking. For this analysis, only employers with over 5,000 employees were considered.

Data & Discussion

The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below.

Rank Name Industry 1 University of Notre Dame 🎓 Education 2 Trader Joe's 🛒 Consumer 3 Houston Methodist 🏥 Healthcare 4 NVIDIA 💻 Tech 5 Navy Federal Credit Union 💰 Finance & Insurance 6 Google 💻 Tech 7 Microsoft 💻 Tech 8 In-N-Out Burger 🛒 Consumer 9 Delta Air Lines ✈️ Transportation & Industrial 10 Raymond James Financial 💰 Finance & Insurance 11 Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 🏥 Healthcare 12 Apple 💻 Tech 13 Washington University in Saint Louis 🎓 Education 14 University of Tennessee Medical Center 🏥 Healthcare 15 Salesforce 💻 Tech 16 Garmin 💻 Tech 17 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 🏥 Healthcare 18 St. Luke's University Health Network 🏥 Healthcare 19 UC Davis Health 🏥 Healthcare 20 NASA 🚀 Government 21 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 🎓 Education 22 Cook Children's Health Care System 🏥 Healthcare 23 Mayo Clinic 🏥 Healthcare 24 Community Health Network 🏥 Healthcare 25 American Express 💰 Finance & Insurance 26 Stanford University 🎓 Education 27 Baptist Health System (TX) 🏥 Healthcare 28 Fidelity Investments 💰 Finance & Insurance 29 Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina 💰 Finance & Insurance 30 Cincinnati Children's 🏥 Healthcare 31 Nationwide Children's Hospital 🏥 Healthcare 32 MD Anderson Cancer Center 🏥 Healthcare 33 Nike 🛒 Consumer 34 Adobe 💻 Tech 35 American Cancer Society 🏥 Healthcare 36 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) ✈️ Transportation & Industrial 37 Cambia Health Solutions 💰 Finance & Insurance 38 Mutual of Omaha 💰 Finance & Insurance 39 University of Virginia 🎓 Education 40 Zillow 💻 Tech 41 Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 🏥 Healthcare 42 Costco Wholesale 🛒 Consumer 43 FirstHealth of the Carolinas 🏥 Healthcare 44 Procter & Gamble 🛒 Consumer 45 U.S. Federal Reserve System 🏛️ Government 46 Children's Hospital Los Angeles 🏥 Healthcare 47 New York-Presbyterian Hospital 🏥 Healthcare 48 Children's Healthcare of Atlanta 🏥 Healthcare 49 Progressive 💰 Finance & Insurance 50 IBM 💻 Tech

At an industry level, the most common was Healthcare, which represented 19 of the 50 best places to work in America for 2025.

Healthcare: 19 employers

Tech: 9 employers

Finance & Insurance: 8 employers

Consumer: 5 employers

Education: 5 employers

Government: 2 employers

Transportation & Industrial: 2 employers

Let’s take a closer look at some of these industries.

🏥 Healthcare

Houston Methodist is the flagship quaternary care hospital of Houston Methodist academic medical center and the highest ranked Healthcare employer for 2025. It recently received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, ranking #18 overall and highest among healthcare employers, based on positive feedback from current and former employees.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital also has a strong reputation and has regularly been named a top 100 company to work for by Fortune magazine.

💻 Tech

Nvidia is the highest ranked Tech company and the fourth best employer in America. It stands out for its innovative culture and boasts a 97% approval rating according to Great Place to Work.

We’ve covered Nvidia in a number of other infographics, such as this one comparing the quarterly revenue of chip designers.

🛍️ Consumer

Trader Joe’s is the second best place to work in America according to Forbes, due to its positive atmosphere and engaging work environment. On Glassdoor, the company has a 4.1 star rating and a 80% recommendation rate.

In-N-Out is also highly ranked, claiming third in Glassdoor’s 2025 Best Places to Work ranking. Employees have praised their pay, benefits, and flexibility in positive reviews of the chain.

