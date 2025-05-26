These Are The 50 Best Places To Work In America
What makes a company a great place to work? In a competitive labor market, top employers stand out by offering strong compensation, a culture of purpose, and the opportunity for growth.
This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, highlights the 50 best places to work in America, based on Forbes annual employer ranking. For this analysis, only employers with over 5,000 employees were considered.
Data & Discussion
The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below.
|Rank
|Name
|Industry
|1
|University of Notre Dame
|🎓 Education
|2
|Trader Joe's
|🛒 Consumer
|3
|Houston Methodist
|🏥 Healthcare
|4
|NVIDIA
|💻 Tech
|5
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|6
|💻 Tech
|7
|Microsoft
|💻 Tech
|8
|In-N-Out Burger
|🛒 Consumer
|9
|Delta Air Lines
|✈️ Transportation & Industrial
|10
|Raymond James Financial
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|11
|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|🏥 Healthcare
|12
|Apple
|💻 Tech
|13
|Washington University in Saint Louis
|🎓 Education
|14
|University of Tennessee Medical Center
|🏥 Healthcare
|15
|Salesforce
|💻 Tech
|16
|Garmin
|💻 Tech
|17
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|🏥 Healthcare
|18
|St. Luke's University Health Network
|🏥 Healthcare
|19
|UC Davis Health
|🏥 Healthcare
|20
|NASA
|🚀 Government
|21
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|🎓 Education
|22
|Cook Children's Health Care System
|🏥 Healthcare
|23
|Mayo Clinic
|🏥 Healthcare
|24
|Community Health Network
|🏥 Healthcare
|25
|American Express
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|26
|Stanford University
|🎓 Education
|27
|Baptist Health System (TX)
|🏥 Healthcare
|28
|Fidelity Investments
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|29
|Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|30
|Cincinnati Children's
|🏥 Healthcare
|31
|Nationwide Children's Hospital
|🏥 Healthcare
|32
|MD Anderson Cancer Center
|🏥 Healthcare
|33
|Nike
|🛒 Consumer
|34
|Adobe
|💻 Tech
|35
|American Cancer Society
|🏥 Healthcare
|36
|Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
|✈️ Transportation & Industrial
|37
|Cambia Health Solutions
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|38
|Mutual of Omaha
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|39
|University of Virginia
|🎓 Education
|40
|Zillow
|💻 Tech
|41
|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|🏥 Healthcare
|42
|Costco Wholesale
|🛒 Consumer
|43
|FirstHealth of the Carolinas
|🏥 Healthcare
|44
|Procter & Gamble
|🛒 Consumer
|45
|U.S. Federal Reserve System
|🏛️ Government
|46
|Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|🏥 Healthcare
|47
|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
|🏥 Healthcare
|48
|Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|🏥 Healthcare
|49
|Progressive
|💰 Finance & Insurance
|50
|IBM
|💻 Tech
At an industry level, the most common was Healthcare, which represented 19 of the 50 best places to work in America for 2025.
Healthcare: 19 employers
Tech: 9 employers
Finance & Insurance: 8 employers
Consumer: 5 employers
Education: 5 employers
Government: 2 employers
Transportation & Industrial: 2 employers
Let’s take a closer look at some of these industries.
🏥 Healthcare
Houston Methodist is the flagship quaternary care hospital of Houston Methodist academic medical center and the highest ranked Healthcare employer for 2025. It recently received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, ranking #18 overall and highest among healthcare employers, based on positive feedback from current and former employees.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital also has a strong reputation and has regularly been named a top 100 company to work for by Fortune magazine.
💻 Tech
Nvidia is the highest ranked Tech company and the fourth best employer in America. It stands out for its innovative culture and boasts a 97% approval rating according to Great Place to Work.
We’ve covered Nvidia in a number of other infographics, such as this one comparing the quarterly revenue of chip designers.
🛍️ Consumer
Trader Joe’s is the second best place to work in America according to Forbes, due to its positive atmosphere and engaging work environment. On Glassdoor, the company has a 4.1 star rating and a 80% recommendation rate.
In-N-Out is also highly ranked, claiming third in Glassdoor’s 2025 Best Places to Work ranking. Employees have praised their pay, benefits, and flexibility in positive reviews of the chain.
