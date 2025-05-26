print-icon
These Are The 50 Best Places To Work In America

by Tyler Durden
What makes a company a great place to work? In a competitive labor market, top employers stand out by offering strong compensation, a culture of purpose, and the opportunity for growth.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, highlights the 50 best places to work in America, based on Forbes annual employer ranking. For this analysis, only employers with over 5,000 employees were considered.

Data & Discussion

The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below.

RankNameIndustry
1University of Notre Dame🎓 Education
2Trader Joe's🛒 Consumer
3Houston Methodist🏥 Healthcare
4NVIDIA💻 Tech
5Navy Federal Credit Union💰 Finance & Insurance
6Google💻 Tech
7Microsoft💻 Tech
8In-N-Out Burger🛒 Consumer
9Delta Air Lines✈️ Transportation & Industrial
10Raymond James Financial💰 Finance & Insurance
11Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center🏥 Healthcare
12Apple💻 Tech
13Washington University in Saint Louis🎓 Education
14University of Tennessee Medical Center🏥 Healthcare
15Salesforce💻 Tech
16Garmin💻 Tech
17St. Jude Children's Research Hospital🏥 Healthcare
18St. Luke's University Health Network🏥 Healthcare
19UC Davis Health🏥 Healthcare
20NASA🚀 Government
21Massachusetts Institute of Technology🎓 Education
22Cook Children's Health Care System🏥 Healthcare
23Mayo Clinic🏥 Healthcare
24Community Health Network🏥 Healthcare
25American Express💰 Finance & Insurance
26Stanford University🎓 Education
27Baptist Health System (TX)🏥 Healthcare
28Fidelity Investments💰 Finance & Insurance
29Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina💰 Finance & Insurance
30Cincinnati Children's🏥 Healthcare
31Nationwide Children's Hospital🏥 Healthcare
32MD Anderson Cancer Center🏥 Healthcare
33Nike🛒 Consumer
34Adobe💻 Tech
35American Cancer Society🏥 Healthcare
36Commercial Metals Company (CMC)✈️ Transportation & Industrial
37Cambia Health Solutions💰 Finance & Insurance
38Mutual of Omaha💰 Finance & Insurance
39University of Virginia🎓 Education
40Zillow💻 Tech
41Dana-Farber Cancer Institute🏥 Healthcare
42Costco Wholesale🛒 Consumer
43FirstHealth of the Carolinas🏥 Healthcare
44Procter & Gamble🛒 Consumer
45U.S. Federal Reserve System🏛️ Government
46Children's Hospital Los Angeles🏥 Healthcare
47New York-Presbyterian Hospital🏥 Healthcare
48Children's Healthcare of Atlanta🏥 Healthcare
49Progressive💰 Finance & Insurance
50IBM💻 Tech

At an industry level, the most common was Healthcare, which represented 19 of the 50 best places to work in America for 2025.

  • Healthcare: 19 employers

  • Tech: 9 employers

  • Finance & Insurance: 8 employers

  • Consumer: 5 employers

  • Education: 5 employers

  • Government: 2 employers

  • Transportation & Industrial: 2 employers

Let’s take a closer look at some of these industries.

🏥 Healthcare

Houston Methodist is the flagship quaternary care hospital of Houston Methodist academic medical center and the highest ranked Healthcare employer for 2025. It recently received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, ranking #18 overall and highest among healthcare employers, based on positive feedback from current and former employees.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital also has a strong reputation and has regularly been named a top 100 company to work for by Fortune magazine.

💻 Tech

Nvidia is the highest ranked Tech company and the fourth best employer in America. It stands out for its innovative culture and boasts a 97% approval rating according to Great Place to Work.

We’ve covered Nvidia in a number of other infographics, such as this one comparing the quarterly revenue of chip designers.

🛍️ Consumer

Trader Joe’s is the second best place to work in America according to Forbes, due to its positive atmosphere and engaging work environment. On Glassdoor, the company has a 4.1 star rating and a 80% recommendation rate.

In-N-Out is also highly ranked, claiming third in Glassdoor’s 2025 Best Places to Work ranking. Employees have praised their pay, benefits, and flexibility in positive reviews of the chain.

