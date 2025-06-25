These Are The 50 Poorest Countries By GDP Per Capita In 2025

GDP per capita offers a quick litmus test of how wealth is generated per person within a country. By dividing total economic output by population, it levels the playing field between nations of very different sizes.

The infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, highlights the 50 poorest countries in the world by this measure, based on 2025 estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

All values are in 2025 U.S. dollars. Data is missing for Afghanistan, Eritrea, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Palestine.

ℹ️ GDP per capita doesn’t account for: local prices, currency exchange rates, or distribution variance within the country. There’s also a more existential question of whether economic output can be equated to wealth.

Measuring Relative Economic Productivity

South Sudan is the poorest country in the world in 2025, with a $251 GDP per capita.

More startlingly, India makes the list as well. It’s the 50th poorest by GDP per capita ($2,878), a rare case of a top-five economy by GDP having low levels of individual productivity.

Rank Country Region GDP Per Capita (2025) 1 🇸🇸 South Sudan Africa $251 2 🇾🇪 Yemen Middle East $417 3 🇧🇮 Burundi Africa $490 4 🇨🇫 Central

African Republic Africa $532 5 🇲🇼 Malawi Africa $580 6 🇲🇬 Madagascar Africa $595 7 🇸🇩 Sudan Africa $625 8 🇲🇿 Mozambique Africa $663 9 🇨🇩 DRC Africa $743 10 🇳🇪 Niger Africa $751 11 🇸🇴 Somalia Africa $766 12 🇳🇬 Nigeria Africa $807 13 🇱🇷 Liberia Africa $908 14 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Africa $916 15 🇲🇱 Mali Africa $936 16 🇬🇲 Gambia Africa $988 17 🇹🇩 Chad Africa $991 18 🇷🇼 Rwanda Africa $1,043 19 🇹🇬 Togo Africa $1,053 20 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Africa $1,066 21 🇱🇸 Lesotho Africa $1,098 22 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso Africa $1,107 23 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau Africa $1,126 24 🇲🇲 Myanmar Asia $1,177 25 🇹🇿 Tanzania Africa $1,280 26 🇿🇲 Zambia Africa $1,332 27 🇺🇬 Uganda Africa $1,338 28 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Asia $1,432 29 🇳🇵 Nepal Asia $1,458 30 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste Asia $1,491 31 🇧🇯 Benin Africa $1,532 32 🇰🇲 Comoros Africa $1,702 33 🇸🇳 Senegal Africa $1,811 34 🇨🇲 Cameroon Africa $1,865 35 🇬🇳 Guinea Africa $1,904 36 🇱🇦 Laos Asia $2,096 37 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Africa $2,199 38 🇨🇬 Congo Africa $2,356 39 🇸🇧 Solomon

Islands Oceania $2,379 40 🇰🇮 Kiribati Oceania $2,414 41 🇰🇪 Kenya Africa $2,468 42 🇲🇷 Mauritania Africa $2,478 43 🇬🇭 Ghana Africa $2,519 44 🇵🇬 Papua New

Guinea Oceania $2,565 45 🇭🇹 Haiti Americas $2,672 46 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Asia $2,689 47 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic Asia $2,747 48 🇰🇭 Cambodia Asia $2,870 49 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire Africa $2,872 50 🇮🇳 India Asia $2,878 N/A 🌎 World World $14,213

Nigeria (8th poorest, $807) is another less dramatic example of large economy whose population brings down its GDP per capita.

However, the gap between the poorest and even moderately poor countries is vast. South Sudan at $251 per capita has roughly one-eleventh the GDP per capita of India at $2,878, despite both making this list.

Some Pacific island nations also appear on the list (Solomon Islands, Kiribati). These small, isolated economies face unique economic challenges with limited diversification opportunities.

This seems counterintuitive, since other small islands (especially in the Caribbean) tend to be some of the richest territories in the world.

However there is difference between the two groups. The latter have historical colonial relationships that provide institutional advantages—like sophisticated legal and financial infrastructure.

Regional Trends Amongst the World’s Poorest Countries

Noticeably, most of these economies are clustered in Sub‑Saharan Africa, with a handful from South Asia and the Pacific.

Chronic conflict, fragile institutions, and limited industrial bases continue to suppress income growth in many of them, even as the global economy rebounds after the pandemic.

Africa in particular is heavily underrepresented on the world stage. It accounts for 19% of the global population and only 3% of the $113 trillion world economy.

Want to see how the other half lives? Check out: 50 Richest Countries by GDP Per Capita in 2025 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.