These Are America's Fastest-Growing Counties

On average, U.S. counties grew by 1,000 people from 2023 to 2024. 

But the level of population growth varied widely from place to place. 

This chart shows the fastest-growing counties. 

Ranking the Largest Population Increases in U.S. Counties

Using the latest data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, here are the counties that had the largest population growth measured in number of people.

RankCounty2023-2024 Population Change,
Number of People
1Harris County, Texas105,852
2Miami-Dade County, Florida64,211
3Maricopa County, Arizona57,471
4Collin County, Texas46,694
5Clark County, Nevada44,586
6King County, Washington43,398
7Cook County, Illinois40,095
8Broward County, Florida34,686
9Montgomery County, Texas34,268
10Tarrant County, Texas32,793
11Orange County, Florida32,381
12Denton County, Texas31,384
13Fort Bend County, Texas31,314
14Mecklenburg County, North Carolina30,057
15Bexar County, Texas29,548
16Santa Clara County, California29,188
17Wake County, North Carolina29,050
18Polk County, Florida28,706
19Pinal County, Arizona27,467
20New York County, New York27,435
21Riverside County, California26,384
22Williamson County, Texas25,840
23Los Angeles County, California25,342
24Kings County, New York24,694
25Palm Beach County, Florida24,574

Harris County, which includes Houston and neighboring communities, had by far the biggest population growth. The primary driver of the county’s growth was international migration. On a domestic basis, more U.S. residents moved out of Harris County than those that moved into the area. 

While international migration was the biggest contributor to population growth in most areas, some counties bucked the trend. Domestic migration drove the bulk of population growth in Montgomery County, Denton County, and Williamson County in Texas, along with Polk County, Florida and Pinal County, Arizona.

The only county on the list to see a bigger boost from the natural change in population (births minus deaths) compared to net migration was Kings County, New York.

Preparing for Larger Populations

In general, population growth was concentrated in counties that already had large populations. One challenge of growing populations can be ensuring there is sufficient housing for all of the new residents. 

To meet rising demand, there is expansion of investment in high-quality multi-family and build-to-rent communities across fast-growing Sunbelt and Western U.S. markets. This includes Phoenix in Maricopa County—now the third fastest-growing county in the country—as well as residential properties in other population growth hubs like Miami-Dade and King County.

