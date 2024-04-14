These Are Asia's Richest Billionaires

As of the start of April, Mukesh Ambani (66) is the richest man in Asia, with a net worth of $116.1 billion, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List,

Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, a conglomerate that focuses not only on petrochemicals, but also textiles and telecommunications. As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, Ambani ranks 11th on Forbes’ worldwide list, which is headed by Bernard Arnault & family (LVMH) with $221.8 billion, Jeff Bezos (Amazon) with $197.5 billion and Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X formerly Twitter) with $189.0 billion.

In second place - and some 32.8 billion dollars behind - comes 61-year-old Gautam Adani who is the chairperson of the Adani Group, a conglomerate that deals with businesses exporting and importing raw materials and finished goods, including coal trading, mining, oil and gas exploration, as well as ports, energy and agricultural commodities.

He is succeeded by Zhong Shanshan (69), with a net worth of $64.5 billion. Shanshan is the founder of beverages company Nongfu Spring as well as the founder of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, a private Chinese company and major supplier of Covid-19 testing kits.

Rounding off the top ten comes Savitri Jindal (74), the widow of Om Prakash Jindal who founded the Jindal Group in India, whose interests lay in steel, power, cement and infrastructure, with an estimated net worth of $34.8 billion, followed by Shiv Nadar (78), founder and chairman of the IT enterprise HCL Technologies, with $34.5 billion.

The top ten richest people in Asia have a total net worth of $542.1 billion.