print-icon
print-icon

These Are The Best College Degrees For Finding A Job In The US

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Which college degrees are the best for finding a job?

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, uses recent data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to examine the careers that offer the best prospect and their respective median salaries.

Scarcity Meets Earning Potential

Nutrition Sciences tops the list, with only 0.4% unemployment rate. Graduates can expect a median salary of $75,000 by age 35-45.

Construction Services and Animal & Plant Sciences follow, also with low unemployment rate (0.7% and 1.0%, respectively), but diverge significantly in earnings—$100,000 versus $70,000 per year.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics-related degrees (STEM) tend to yield high returns.

Aerospace Engineering, for example, ranks eighth in unemployment rate but first in compensation within this list at $125K. Similarly, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering all boast six-figure salaries while having unemployment rates between 1.5–2.2%.

RankField of StudyUnemployment Rate (%)Median Salary
1Nutrition Sciences0.4%$75K
2Construction Services0.7%$100K
3Animal & Plant Sciences1.0%$70K
4Civil Engineering1.0%$100K
5Special Education1.0%$55K
6Agriculture1.2%$75K
7Early Education1.3%$49K
8Aerospace Engineering1.4%$125K
9Nursing1.4%$84K
10Earth Sciences1.5%$88K
11Mechanical Engineering1.5%$115K
12Social Services1.7%$54K
13Elementary Education1.8%$53K
14Accounting1.9%$88K
15Engineering Technologies1.9%$100K
16Chemical Engineering2.0%$120K
17Electrical Engineering2.2%$120K
18Health Services2.2%$65K
19Business Analytics2.4%$100K
20General Engineering2.4%$100K
21Miscellaneous Education2.5%$60K
22Environmental Studies2.6%$75K
23Ethnic Studies2.6%$83K

Education-related fields like Early Childhood Education (1.3%, $49,000) and Special Education (1.0%, $55,000) show lower median earnings despite low unemployment rate, highlighting the income disparity across academic disciplines.

Fields like Business Analytics and General Engineering have 2.4% unemployment rate, with both yielding strong salaries of $100,000.

Meanwhile, areas such as Ethnic Studies and Environmental Studies offer moderate pay ($83,000 and $75,000, respectively) with 2.6% unemployment rate.

These Are the Worst Degrees for Finding a Job

In a previous graphic, we listed the worst degrees for finding a job. At the top of the list is anthropology, with an unemployment rate of 9.4%, the highest rate analyzed.

Fine arts and sociology follow closely, with unemployment rates of 7.0% and 6.7%, respectively. These degrees tend to offer mid-career salaries around $70,000, placing them on the lower end of the earnings spectrum.

Interestingly, some of the highest-paying degrees also have relatively high unemployment rates.

For instance, computer engineering majors earn a median of $122,000 mid-career, but face a 7.5% unemployment rate. Physics ($100,000) and computer science ($115,000) also show above-average jobless rates, at 7.8% and 6.1%, respectively.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out the Highest Paying College Majors on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading...