These Are The Best Countries At Reading

Every three years, the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) evaluates how well 15-year-olds can apply reading skills to real-world situations.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks the top-performing countries based on their average reading scores.

The data for this visualization comes from the OECD’s PISA 2022 results.

PISA measures reading proficiency in a student’s native or primary language of instruction, focusing on comprehension, interpretation, and evaluation of written texts. Top-performing systems typically score in the 550–560 range, while the OECD average is 476.

Singapore Leads by a Wide Margin

Singapore ranks first globally with an average reading score of 543, placing it comfortably ahead of all other countries. The city-state’s education system emphasizes structured literacy, teacher quality, and early intervention for struggling students. The country also leads the world in math performance.

Japan and Ireland follow at a distant second and third, both scoring 516.

RankCountryAverage PISA Score
1🇸🇬 Singapore543
2🇯🇵 Japan516
3🇮🇪 Ireland516
4🇹🇼 Taiwan515
5🇰🇷 Korea515
6🇪🇪 Estonia511
7🇲🇴 Macao510
8🇨🇦 Canada507
9🇺🇸 United States504
10🇳🇿 New Zealand501
11🇭🇰 Hong Kong500
12🇦🇺 Australia498
13🇬🇧 United Kingdom494
14🇫🇮 Finland490
15🇵🇱 Poland489
16🇨🇿 Czech Republic489
17🇩🇰 Denmark489
18🇸🇪 Sweden487
19🇨🇭 Switzerland483
20🇮🇹 Italy482
21🇩🇪 Germany480
22🇦🇹 Austria480
23🇧🇪 Belgium479
24🇵🇹 Portugal477
25🇳🇴 Norway477
🌍 OECD average476
26🇱🇻 Latvia475
27🇭🇷 Croatia475
28🇫🇷 France474
29🇪🇸 Spain474
30🇮🇱 Israel474

Strong Showing from East Asia and Northern Europe

East Asian economies dominate the top of the ranking, with Taiwan, Korea, Macao, Hong Kong, and Japan all placing in the top 11. These systems often stress rigorous curricula, strong parental involvement, and consistent national standards.

Northern European countries such as Estonia and Finland also perform well, reflecting long-standing investments in equitable education and student well-being. Estonia’s score of 511 places it among the global elite despite its relatively small population.

English-Speaking Countries Cluster Near the Top

Several English-speaking countries also appear in the upper half of the ranking, including Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Canada leads this group with a score of 507.

Notably, many large European economies, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, cluster around or just above the OECD average.

