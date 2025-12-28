These Are The Best Countries At Reading

Every three years, the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) evaluates how well 15-year-olds can apply reading skills to real-world situations.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks the top-performing countries based on their average reading scores.

The data for this visualization comes from the OECD’s PISA 2022 results.

PISA measures reading proficiency in a student’s native or primary language of instruction, focusing on comprehension, interpretation, and evaluation of written texts. Top-performing systems typically score in the 550–560 range, while the OECD average is 476.

Singapore Leads by a Wide Margin

Singapore ranks first globally with an average reading score of 543, placing it comfortably ahead of all other countries. The city-state’s education system emphasizes structured literacy, teacher quality, and early intervention for struggling students. The country also leads the world in math performance.

Japan and Ireland follow at a distant second and third, both scoring 516.

Rank Country Average PISA Score 1 🇸🇬 Singapore 543 2 🇯🇵 Japan 516 3 🇮🇪 Ireland 516 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 515 5 🇰🇷 Korea 515 6 🇪🇪 Estonia 511 7 🇲🇴 Macao 510 8 🇨🇦 Canada 507 9 🇺🇸 United States 504 10 🇳🇿 New Zealand 501 11 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 500 12 🇦🇺 Australia 498 13 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 494 14 🇫🇮 Finland 490 15 🇵🇱 Poland 489 16 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 489 17 🇩🇰 Denmark 489 18 🇸🇪 Sweden 487 19 🇨🇭 Switzerland 483 20 🇮🇹 Italy 482 21 🇩🇪 Germany 480 22 🇦🇹 Austria 480 23 🇧🇪 Belgium 479 24 🇵🇹 Portugal 477 25 🇳🇴 Norway 477 — 🌍 OECD average 476 26 🇱🇻 Latvia 475 27 🇭🇷 Croatia 475 28 🇫🇷 France 474 29 🇪🇸 Spain 474 30 🇮🇱 Israel 474

Strong Showing from East Asia and Northern Europe

East Asian economies dominate the top of the ranking, with Taiwan, Korea, Macao, Hong Kong, and Japan all placing in the top 11. These systems often stress rigorous curricula, strong parental involvement, and consistent national standards.

Northern European countries such as Estonia and Finland also perform well, reflecting long-standing investments in equitable education and student well-being. Estonia’s score of 511 places it among the global elite despite its relatively small population.

English-Speaking Countries Cluster Near the Top

Several English-speaking countries also appear in the upper half of the ranking, including Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Canada leads this group with a score of 507.

Notably, many large European economies, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, cluster around or just above the OECD average.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The World’s Wealthiest Nations in 2025 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.