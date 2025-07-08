These Are The Best Countries For Work-Life Balance In 2025
In today’s fast-paced world, finding a healthy balance between life and work is becoming more important than ever.
This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries based on how well they support this balance in 2025. The results highlight the nations that prioritize well-being alongside productivity.
The data for this visualization comes from Remote.com. It evaluates 20 countries on metrics like paid leave, maternity benefits, minimum wage, healthcare, safety, and happiness to produce a composite life-work balance index.
New Zealand and Ireland Lead the Way
New Zealand tops the list with an index score of 86.9 of 100, offering 32 days of statutory annual leave and 26 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. Ireland follows with similarly generous benefits, including universal healthcare and a high minimum wage. According to the OECD, countries with robust social protections often report higher worker satisfaction and mental health outcomes.
|Country
|Index Score / 100
|Annual Leave (Days)
|Paid Maternity Leave
|Minimum Wage (USD$)
|Healthcare System
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|86.9
|32
|26 weeks, 100% pay
|16.42
|Universal
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|81.2
|30
|26 weeks, 70% pay
|13.96
|Universal
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|75.9
|30
|15 weeks, 75% pay
|14.58
|Public-Private
|🇩🇪 Germany
|74.7
|30
|14 weeks, 100% pay
|15.16
|Public-Private
|🇳🇴 Norway
|74.2
|35
|49 weeks, 100% pay
|0
|Universal
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|73.8
|35
|18 weeks, 100% pay
|0
|Universal
|🇨🇦 Canada
|73.5
|17
|18 weeks, 55% pay
|11.6
|Universal
|🇦🇺 Australia
|72.1
|30
|12 weeks, minimum wage
|18.12
|Public-Private
|🇪🇸 Spain
|71.9
|36
|16 weeks, 100% pay
|8.39
|Universal
|🇫🇮 Finland
|70.9
|36
|15 weeks, 80% pay
|0
|Universal
|🇬🇧 UK
|69.7
|28
|39 weeks, 100% pay
|15.67
|Universal
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|69.0
|28
|16 weeks, 100% pay
|11.98
|Private
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|68.7
|31
|6 weeks, 100% pay
|5.6
|Universal
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|68.4
|29
|12.6 weeks, 100% pay
|14.89
|Public-Private
|🇦🇹 Austria
|68.0
|38
|16 weeks, 100% pay
|-
|Public-Private
|🇫🇷 France
|67.6
|36
|16 weeks, 100% pay
|14.05
|Public
|🇵🇱 Poland
|65.3
|33
|20 weeks, 100% pay
|6.97
|Public
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|63.4
|33
|24 weeks, 100% pay
|4.42
|Public
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|63.1
|33
|28 weeks, 70% pay
|4.79
|Public
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|62.9
|34
|14 weeks, 75% pay
|-
|Universal
Northern Europe Offers Extensive Time Off
Scandinavian countries such as Norway, Denmark, and Finland rank high due to long paid leave and universal healthcare. Norway, notably, provides up to 49 weeks of 100% paid maternity leave. These countries consistently score well on happiness and life satisfaction indexes, driven by social equality and support systems.
Healthcare and Wages Influence Ranking
Countries with universal healthcare and higher minimum wages generally perform better in the index. Canada, Australia, and the UK all offer universal systems and competitive wages, though they differ in maternity support.
