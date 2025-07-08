These Are The Best Countries For Work-Life Balance In 2025

In today’s fast-paced world, finding a healthy balance between life and work is becoming more important than ever.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries based on how well they support this balance in 2025. The results highlight the nations that prioritize well-being alongside productivity.

The data for this visualization comes from Remote.com. It evaluates 20 countries on metrics like paid leave, maternity benefits, minimum wage, healthcare, safety, and happiness to produce a composite life-work balance index.

New Zealand and Ireland Lead the Way

New Zealand tops the list with an index score of 86.9 of 100, offering 32 days of statutory annual leave and 26 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. Ireland follows with similarly generous benefits, including universal healthcare and a high minimum wage. According to the OECD, countries with robust social protections often report higher worker satisfaction and mental health outcomes.

Country Index Score / 100 Annual Leave (Days) Paid Maternity Leave Minimum Wage (USD$) Healthcare System 🇳🇿 New Zealand 86.9 32 26 weeks, 100% pay 16.42 Universal 🇮🇪 Ireland 81.2 30 26 weeks, 70% pay 13.96 Universal 🇧🇪 Belgium 75.9 30 15 weeks, 75% pay 14.58 Public-Private 🇩🇪 Germany 74.7 30 14 weeks, 100% pay 15.16 Public-Private 🇳🇴 Norway 74.2 35 49 weeks, 100% pay 0 Universal 🇩🇰 Denmark 73.8 35 18 weeks, 100% pay 0 Universal 🇨🇦 Canada 73.5 17 18 weeks, 55% pay 11.6 Universal 🇦🇺 Australia 72.1 30 12 weeks, minimum wage 18.12 Public-Private 🇪🇸 Spain 71.9 36 16 weeks, 100% pay 8.39 Universal 🇫🇮 Finland 70.9 36 15 weeks, 80% pay 0 Universal 🇬🇧 UK 69.7 28 39 weeks, 100% pay 15.67 Universal 🇳🇱 Netherlands 69.0 28 16 weeks, 100% pay 11.98 Private 🇵🇹 Portugal 68.7 31 6 weeks, 100% pay 5.6 Universal 🇦🇷 Argentina 68.4 29 12.6 weeks, 100% pay 14.89 Public-Private 🇦🇹 Austria 68.0 38 16 weeks, 100% pay - Public-Private 🇫🇷 France 67.6 36 16 weeks, 100% pay 14.05 Public 🇵🇱 Poland 65.3 33 20 weeks, 100% pay 6.97 Public 🇭🇺 Hungary 63.4 33 24 weeks, 100% pay 4.42 Public 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 63.1 33 28 weeks, 70% pay 4.79 Public 🇸🇪 Sweden 62.9 34 14 weeks, 75% pay - Universal

Northern Europe Offers Extensive Time Off

Scandinavian countries such as Norway, Denmark, and Finland rank high due to long paid leave and universal healthcare. Norway, notably, provides up to 49 weeks of 100% paid maternity leave. These countries consistently score well on happiness and life satisfaction indexes, driven by social equality and support systems.

Healthcare and Wages Influence Ranking

Countries with universal healthcare and higher minimum wages generally perform better in the index. Canada, Australia, and the UK all offer universal systems and competitive wages, though they differ in maternity support.

