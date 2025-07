These Are The Best Countries For Work-Life Balance In 2025

In todayโ€™s fast-paced world, finding a healthy balance between life and work is becoming more important than ever.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries based on how well they support this balance in 2025. The results highlight the nations that prioritize well-being alongside productivity.

The data for this visualization comes fromย Remote.com. It evaluates 20 countries on metrics like paid leave, maternity benefits, minimum wage, healthcare, safety, and happiness to produce a composite life-work balance index.

New Zealand and Ireland Lead the Way

New Zealand tops the list with an index score of 86.9 of 100, offering 32 days of statutory annual leave and 26 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. Ireland follows with similarly generous benefits, including universal healthcare and a high minimum wage. According to the OECD, countries with robust social protections often report higher worker satisfaction and mental health outcomes.

Country Index Score / 100 Annual Leave (Days) Paid Maternity Leave Minimum Wage (USD$) Healthcare System ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟ New Zealand 86.9 32 26 weeks, 100% pay 16.42 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Ireland 81.2 30 26 weeks, 70% pay 13.96 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Belgium 75.9 30 15 weeks, 75% pay 14.58 Public-Private ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany 74.7 30 14 weeks, 100% pay 15.16 Public-Private ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Norway 74.2 35 49 weeks, 100% pay 0 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Denmark 73.8 35 18 weeks, 100% pay 0 Universal ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 73.5 17 18 weeks, 55% pay 11.6 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Australia 72.1 30 12 weeks, minimum wage 18.12 Public-Private ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ Spain 71.9 36 16 weeks, 100% pay 8.39 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Finland 70.9 36 15 weeks, 80% pay 0 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง UK 69.7 28 39 weeks, 100% pay 15.67 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Netherlands 69.0 28 16 weeks, 100% pay 11.98 Private ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น Portugal 68.7 31 6 weeks, 100% pay 5.6 Universal ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท Argentina 68.4 29 12.6 weeks, 100% pay 14.89 Public-Private ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น Austria 68.0 38 16 weeks, 100% pay - Public-Private ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท France 67.6 36 16 weeks, 100% pay 14.05 Public ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ Poland 65.3 33 20 weeks, 100% pay 6.97 Public ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡บ Hungary 63.4 33 24 weeks, 100% pay 4.42 Public ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Czech Republic 63.1 33 28 weeks, 70% pay 4.79 Public ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Sweden 62.9 34 14 weeks, 75% pay - Universal

Northern Europe Offers Extensive Time Off

Scandinavian countries such as Norway, Denmark, and Finland rank high due to long paid leave and universal healthcare. Norway, notably, provides up to 49 weeks of 100% paid maternity leave. These countries consistently score well on happiness and life satisfaction indexes, driven by social equality and support systems.

Healthcare and Wages Influence Ranking

Countries with universal healthcare and higher minimum wages generally perform better in the index. Canada, Australia, and the UK all offer universal systems and competitive wages, though they differ in maternity support.

If you enjoyed todayโ€™s post, check outย Mapping Global Happiness By Countryย in 2025 onย Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.