These Are The Best Employers for New Graduates In America

The first job after graduation is an essential stepping stone that can often define one’s future career path and opportunities. While today’s new grads are entering one of the strongest job markets in decades, the U.S. labor market has become increasingly competitive in the past couple of years post-pandemic.

While the pandemic boom led the unemployment rate to fall as low as 3.4%, it now stands at 4.3% as of July, which is still low by historical standards. Additionally, the ratio of job openings to unemployed individuals has dropped to 1.2, down from a peak of more than two in 2022.

With U.S. college graduates hunting for their first foray into America’s workforce, the graphic below, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the best companies to work for according to new grads using data from Forbes.

Methodology of the Best Employers for New U.S. Grads

For the rankings, companies were assessed based on three years of survey results from more than 100,000 young professionals with under 10 years of work experience.

Organizations with 1,000 or more employees were rated based on the following criteria. In addition, respondents were asked if they would recommend working for their employer.

Compensation

Benefits

Flexibility

Working conditions

Company image

Inclusion

Opportunities for advancement

The Best Companies for New Grads in 2024

Below, we show the best employers for new grads across 400 organizations analyzed:

Ranking first overall is Delta Air Lines, rated highly for its inclusion practices and corporate reputation.

As America’s most reliable airline, Delta provides a number of employee benefits such as 401(k) matching, family care benefits, flight discounts, and professional development initiatives. In addition, the company distributed $1.4 billion through profit sharing in early 2024, where employees are paid up to $1,200 per year by reaching operational goals.

In-N-Out Burger takes second spot, driven largely by its competitive compensation and career growth opportunities. On average, store managers at the iconic California chain make $180,000 in salary, roughly three times the industry average. Like Delta, the company offers profit-sharing plans.

American Express, ranked third, received high ratings in opportunities for advancement. The company is known for an enterprise career growth model that encourages employees to take ownership of their professional development. As part of this model, the company offers a wide range of training programs designed to strengthen leadership skills.

Ranking in eighth is Google, the top-ranking tech firm on the list. From cloud technical residencies to digital marketing programs, the company offers a number of initiatives for recent university graduates. Microsoft ranks in 12th, providing a two-year career development experience for new grads across roles ranging from technical sales to operations management.

To learn more about the best companies to work for in the U.S., check out this graphic ranking America’s best places to work at from 2020 to 2024.