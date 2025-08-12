These Are The Best-Selling Cars In The US So Far In 2025

The first half of 2025’s best-selling cars in the U.S. confirms America’s long-standing love affair with trucks and SUVs.

Pickup models from Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram continue to dominate the top ranks, while compact SUVs from Toyota and Honda also make strong showings. Sedans, once the default choice for many households, are now largely absent from the bestseller list.

This ranking, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, showcases the 20 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. from January through June 2025 using data from Cox Automotive and Automotive News via Kelley Blue Book.

Pickups and SUVs Lead U.S. Car Sales

With 3.17 million cars sold across America’s top 20 models in the first half of 2025, pickup trucks and SUVs dominate the top of the list, making up nine out of the top 10 most-sold cars.

The data table below lists the top 20 car models and their sales figures for H1 2025, along with what kind of vehicle it is.

Ford’s F-Series led with 412,848 units, with the Chevrolet Silverado close behind at 284,038. The Toyota RAV4 (239,451) and Honda CR-V (212,561) were the leading compact SUVs, reflecting the segment’s broad appeal.

If you take a look at the best-selling cars by state, the Ford F-Series dominates the map, which is no surprise considering Ford is among the top three favorite car brands of every generation in America.

Among the top 10 best-selling cars, pickups account for five spots and about 56% of volume, while SUVs take four spots and 36%. The top five models—three pickups and two compact SUVs—together make up about 42% of all top-20 sales.

Few Sedans Among Best-Selling Vehicles

Sedans claim just one place in the top 10 with the Toyota Camry at 155,330 units sold in America in the first half of 2025. The Honda Civic (128,236) and Toyota Corolla (120,052) follow just outside of the top 10, joined by Tesla’s Model 3 (101,323) in 17th place.

Looking at the full top 20 sales by vehicle type, SUVs account for 47% of top-20 sales (1.49 million vehicles), followed by pickup trucks at 37% (1.17 million) and sedans at 16% (505,000).

While sedans still find buyers, since 2015 a strong majority of car sales have continued to shift to crossovers and trucks.

To learn more about car production around the world, check out this graphic on Voronoi which maps out global vehicle production by country in 2024.