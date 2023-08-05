These Are The Best (& Worst) States For US Jobseekers

In the United States, there were about 75 workers available for every 100 job openings as of July 2023. This means there is a significant gap between labor and jobs available, but also many opportunities present in some states for potential job seekers.

In the map below, using data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Visual Capitalist's Avery Koop and Bhabna Banerjee showcase the number of available workers per 100 job openings in each U.S. state.

Note: Available workers are unemployed workers who are in the labor force but do not have a job, have looked for one in the previous four weeks, and are currently able and available to work. Job openings are simply all unfulfilled positions that offer available work.

Workers and Job Openings by State

The below table lists out the number of unemployed workers per 100 jobs in every state.

Higher ratios, such as 110 workers per 100 job openings, mean there is more competition for each job opening in that state. Lower ratios suggest that it is harder to find workers in a given state.

Rank State Available Workers per 100 Job Openings #T1 California 110.0 #T1 New York 110.0 #3 New Jersey 108.0 #4 Connecticut 102.0 #5 Washington 101.0 #6 Nevada 98.0 #7 Texas 89.0 #8 Pennsylvania 88.0 #9 Michigan 85.0 #10 Hawaii 79.0 #11 Oregon 77.0 #12 Arizona 76.0 #13 Illinois 75.0 #T14 Indiana 74.0 #T14 Rhode Island 74.0 #16 Delaware 72.0 #17 Kentucky 66.0 #18 Ohio 65.0 #T19 Alaska 63.0 #T19 New Mexico 63.0 #21 Wyoming 61.0 #22 Louisiana 60.0 #T23 Florida 59.0 #T23 Kansas 59.0 #T25 Missouri 58.0 #T25 West Virginia 58.0 #T27 Georgia 57.0 #T27 Iowa 57.0 #T29 Idaho 56.0 #T29 Tennessee 56.0 #T31 District of Columbia 55.0 #T31 Mississippi 55.0 #T31 North Carolina 55.0 #T34 Colorado 54.0 #T34 Minnesota 54.0 #36 South Carolina 53.0 #37 Wisconsin 52.0 #38 Virginia 51.0 #T39 Maine 50.0 #T39 Oklahoma 50.0 #41 Utah 48.0 #42 Montana 46.0 #43 Alabama 45.0 #T44 Arkansas 44.0 #T44 Massachusetts 44.0 #T44 Vermont 44.0 #47 New Hampshire 41.0 #48 Maryland 40.0 #49 Nebraska 40.0 #50 North Dakota 35.0 #51 South Dakota 35.0 U.S. Total 75.0

While states like New Jersey and California have more workers that they know what to do with, states like North Dakota have a 0.35 ratio of people to jobs, potentially tipping the balance of power to job seekers.

Over the last three years, job openings have increased the most in the state of Georgia, where there were only 0.57 people available for every open role in July. But despite growth in open positions, unemployment has hardly changed over the last year, wavering around 3%.

The Reason for the Gap

“If every unemployed person in the country found a job, we would still have 4 million open jobs.” - U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the main driver of the current labor shortage was the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing more than 100,000 businesses to close temporarily and resulting in millions losing their jobs.

Subsequent government support for those who lost work and other subsidies made it easier for people to stay home and out of the workforce. A Chamber of Commerce survey found that 1-in-5 people have changed their work style since the pandemic, with 17% having retired, 19% having transitioned to a homemaker role, and another 14% working only part time.

The industries with the highest unemployment rates are also those that have added the most jobs, with leisure and hospitality experiencing the highest rates (5.1%) just ahead of wholesale and retail trade (4.4%).

Overall, though the job marker has started to cool somewhat, hiring is still outpacing quit rates. The national quit rate in July 2023 was 3.8%, compared to a hiring rate of 4%. And with 9.8 million job openings in the U.S., there should be ample opportunities for job seekers.