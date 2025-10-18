These Are The Cars With The Best Resale Value In 2025

Cars are one of the most significant purchases people make, but unlike real estate, their value drops quickly.

To help you protect your investment, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu created this ranking highlighting the 13 cars with the best resale value in America, as of 2025.

This means that all of the models shown in this graphic are from the 2022 model year.

The data in this graphic was compiled by U.S. News, which analyzed pricing and resale trends across 2022 model-year vehicles. It measures the average value these cars lost from MSRP after three years, both as a percentage and in dollar terms.

Toyota is #1 in Value Retention

Toyota’s reputation for reliability and affordability continues to pay off in resale value.

The Corolla Cross leads the list, depreciating just 2.63% (-$662) after three years. Other Toyota models such as the 4Runner, C-HR, and Tacoma also perform exceptionally well in this regard.

Earlier this year, Toyota was ranked the fourth most reliable car brand in America, explaining its consistent demand in both the new and used markets.

Japanese Cars Generally Depreciate Slower

Beyond Toyota, other Japanese brands also fare well. Subaru’s Crosstrek comes in fourth with a depreciation rate of just 4.90%, perhaps due to its all-wheel-drive versatility.

Compact cars like the Honda Civic and Nissan Versa also appear in the top 10, offering a compelling mix of efficiency, practicality, and reliability.

The Mustang Endures

Among a sea of Japanese cars, the Ford Mustang stands out as the only American vehicle in this ranking.

With an average depreciation of 5.41%, the Mustang’s enduring design and heritage help it resist the sharp value declines typical of many U.S. models.

Another factor could be that the Mustang is the only gasoline-powered pony car still on sale today, with the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger both recently ending production.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Best Used EVs in 2025 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.