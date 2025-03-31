These Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive Countries To Visit In 2025

For budget-conscious travelers, some destinations offer incredible experiences at a fraction of the cost, while others can drain your wallet faster than expected.

To help inspire your next vacation, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu ranked the 15 cheapest and 15 most expensive countries to visit in 2025, based on data compiled by Hellosafe (prices converted to USD).

Methodology and Highlights

The average daily travel budgets shown in this graphic are calculated based on the following:

Accommodation costs: Hotel or Airbnb-type reservations

Food expenses: Based on local CPI indices and restaurant costs

Transport costs within the country: Covers domestic flights, train, bus, etc.

Expenditures on tourist activities

Note that these average budgets do not include the cost of transportation to the destination country.

The Cheapest Countries to Visit in 2025

Many of the world’s most budget-friendly destinations are found in Asia and Africa, where lower costs for food, accommodation, and transport make travel more affordable.

There are a few challenges to be mindful of when picking these destinations.

For starters, infrastructure and public services may not be as developed, meaning extra planning for accommodations and transport is required.

Another factor is health precautions, as some destinations may require vaccinations or extra care with food and water. In tropical locations like Ghana, Rwanda, and India, travelers should be cautious about mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria or dengue fever.

The Most Expensive Countries to Visit in 2025

Among the most expensive travel destinations are several small island nations where high costs are driven by limited resources and imported goods.

Barbados, which tops the list at $330 per day, has a well-developed tourism industry that caters to high-end travelers with luxury resorts, fine dining, and exclusive beachside experiences.

Other pricey destinations that aren’t islands include Switzerland and the U.S., with the latter being the third most visited country after France and Spain.

