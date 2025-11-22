These Are The Cities Americans Are Moving To

As migration patterns shift across the U.S., some cities are emerging as magnets for new residents. A combination of affordability, climate, and job opportunities continues to draw people to the South and West.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights where Americans are choosing to move, based on new residency data from 2024 compiled by Point2Homes.

Sun Belt Cities Dominate the Rankings

Las Vegas stands out with the highest share of newcomers from other states at 33%. Mesa, Arizona (30%), and Colorado Springs, Colorado (30%) follow closely, reflecting the continued appeal of the Sun Belt. Affordable housing, favorable tax environments, and strong employment in sectors like logistics and construction make these cities attractive to many Americans.

Rank City New residents in 2024 Share from out of state 1 New York, NY 702,239 20% 2 Los Angeles, CA 371,154 13% 3 Houston, TX 355,915 12% 4 Chicago, IL 329,189 21% 5 San Antonio, TX 264,464 13% 6 Phoenix, AZ 227,814 18% 7 Austin, TX 194,566 14% 8 Philadelphia, PA 193,315 22% 9 Dallas, TX 185,894 16% 10 San Diego, CA 176,790 19% 11 Columbus, OH 168,336 16% 12 Jacksonville, FL 156,514 17% 13 Seattle, WA 153,010 27% 14 Fort Worth, TX 141,316 15% 15 Charlotte, NC 133,366 26% 16 Nashville, TN 124,427 26% 17 Denver, CO 120,430 22% 18 San Francisco, CA 116,055 16% 19 Indianapolis, IN 110,523 15% 20 Boston, MA 110,165 28% 21 Oklahoma City, OK 105,814 21% 22 Atlanta, GA 103,432 23% 23 Tucson, AZ 101,549 19% 24 Portland, OR 92,250 26% 25 San Jose, CA 90,440 11% 26 Raleigh, NC 85,838 15% 27 Colorado Springs, CO 84,594 30% 28 Detroit, MI 81,239 7% 29 Milwaukee, WI 81,169 14% 30 Las Vegas, NV 80,024 33% 31 Minneapolis, MN 79,346 16% 32 Louisville, KY 78,571 14% 33 Albuquerque, NM 76,481 19% 34 Memphis, TN 76,188 18% 35 Omaha, NE 74,190 24% 36 Baltimore, MD 73,830 19% 37 Mesa, AZ 70,216 30% 38 Kansas City, MO 69,669 25% 39 Orlando, FL 69,634 9% 40 Fresno, CA 67,275 4%

Big Cities Still Draw the Most Movers

Despite slower growth, America’s largest metros continue to see huge inflows.

New York City tops the list with more than 702,000 new residents in 2024, even though only 20% came from out of state.

Los Angeles (371,000) and Houston (356,000) also remain top destinations, driven by work opportunities and cultural influence.

Regional Trends Reveal Shifting Appeal

Texas dominates the top 10 with four cities—Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas—all drawing strong inflows.

Meanwhile, colder cities like Minneapolis and Detroit show much lower out-of-state shares, suggesting domestic migration continues to favor warmer climates and lower costs of living.

Coastal cities such as Seattle (27%) and Boston (28%) still attract significant out-of-state movement, likely reflecting their robust job markets.

