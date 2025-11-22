These Are The Cities Americans Are Moving To
As migration patterns shift across the U.S., some cities are emerging as magnets for new residents. A combination of affordability, climate, and job opportunities continues to draw people to the South and West.
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights where Americans are choosing to move, based on new residency data from 2024 compiled by Point2Homes.
Sun Belt Cities Dominate the Rankings
Las Vegas stands out with the highest share of newcomers from other states at 33%. Mesa, Arizona (30%), and Colorado Springs, Colorado (30%) follow closely, reflecting the continued appeal of the Sun Belt. Affordable housing, favorable tax environments, and strong employment in sectors like logistics and construction make these cities attractive to many Americans.
|Rank
|City
|New residents in 2024
|Share from out of state
|1
|New York, NY
|702,239
|20%
|2
|Los Angeles, CA
|371,154
|13%
|3
|Houston, TX
|355,915
|12%
|4
|Chicago, IL
|329,189
|21%
|5
|San Antonio, TX
|264,464
|13%
|6
|Phoenix, AZ
|227,814
|18%
|7
|Austin, TX
|194,566
|14%
|8
|Philadelphia, PA
|193,315
|22%
|9
|Dallas, TX
|185,894
|16%
|10
|San Diego, CA
|176,790
|19%
|11
|Columbus, OH
|168,336
|16%
|12
|Jacksonville, FL
|156,514
|17%
|13
|Seattle, WA
|153,010
|27%
|14
|Fort Worth, TX
|141,316
|15%
|15
|Charlotte, NC
|133,366
|26%
|16
|Nashville, TN
|124,427
|26%
|17
|Denver, CO
|120,430
|22%
|18
|San Francisco, CA
|116,055
|16%
|19
|Indianapolis, IN
|110,523
|15%
|20
|Boston, MA
|110,165
|28%
|21
|Oklahoma City, OK
|105,814
|21%
|22
|Atlanta, GA
|103,432
|23%
|23
|Tucson, AZ
|101,549
|19%
|24
|Portland, OR
|92,250
|26%
|25
|San Jose, CA
|90,440
|11%
|26
|Raleigh, NC
|85,838
|15%
|27
|Colorado Springs, CO
|84,594
|30%
|28
|Detroit, MI
|81,239
|7%
|29
|Milwaukee, WI
|81,169
|14%
|30
|Las Vegas, NV
|80,024
|33%
|31
|Minneapolis, MN
|79,346
|16%
|32
|Louisville, KY
|78,571
|14%
|33
|Albuquerque, NM
|76,481
|19%
|34
|Memphis, TN
|76,188
|18%
|35
|Omaha, NE
|74,190
|24%
|36
|Baltimore, MD
|73,830
|19%
|37
|Mesa, AZ
|70,216
|30%
|38
|Kansas City, MO
|69,669
|25%
|39
|Orlando, FL
|69,634
|9%
|40
|Fresno, CA
|67,275
|4%
Big Cities Still Draw the Most Movers
Despite slower growth, America’s largest metros continue to see huge inflows.
New York City tops the list with more than 702,000 new residents in 2024, even though only 20% came from out of state.
Los Angeles (371,000) and Houston (356,000) also remain top destinations, driven by work opportunities and cultural influence.
Regional Trends Reveal Shifting Appeal
Texas dominates the top 10 with four cities—Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas—all drawing strong inflows.
Meanwhile, colder cities like Minneapolis and Detroit show much lower out-of-state shares, suggesting domestic migration continues to favor warmer climates and lower costs of living.
Coastal cities such as Seattle (27%) and Boston (28%) still attract significant out-of-state movement, likely reflecting their robust job markets.
