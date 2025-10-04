These Are The Cities With The Highest Grocery Prices Worldwide

U.S. grocery prices have spiked 29% since 2020, putting strain on consumers’ wallets.

This impact has been felt across global cities, as supply shortages, extreme weather events, and pandemic-era inflation have pushed prices higher. But where in the world do customers face the highest prices overall?

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the cities with the most expensive grocery prices, based on data from Deutsche Bank.

Grocery Prices in Geneva are the Highest Globally

Below, we show the grocery price index in 2025, reflecting the average cost of groceries in U.S. dollars using New York City as a benchmark:

Switzerland is home to two of the top three most expensive cities for grocery prices, with Geneva seeing prices 5% higher than in New York City.

San Francisco ranks second globally, with prices rising 19% since 2020. A combination of high real estate prices and strong wages are among the key drivers behind expensive grocery costs. Last year, consumers in California spent on average $298 per week on groceries, outpacing New York’s $266 in spending.

Coming in at eighth place is Seoul, driven by currency fluctuations and weak economic conditions, leading consumers’ purchasing power to be among the worst in the OECD.

Grocery costs in Paris, meanwhile, are nearly 30% lower than in New York City, a level similar in Sydney, Singapore, and Vancouver.

