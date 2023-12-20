These Are The Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World

Richie Rich’s town of residence Harveyville may not exist, but the world’s real-life millionaires are congregating in hotspots around the globe.

From the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023 by Henley & Partners, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps out the top 20 metro areas around the world where the most millionaires live.

Which City Has the Most Millionaires?

Heading the list, New York City boasts of an astonishing 340,000 millionaire residents, accounting for approximately 4% of the city’s total population. New York’s status as a global financial hub attracts millions seeking high-paying jobs, while those with lucrative careers are naturally drawn to the city.

Here’s the full ranking of cities with the most millionaires.

Rank City/Area Country HNWIs ($1M+) 1 New York City 🇺🇸 USA 340,000 2 Tokyo 🇯🇵 Japan 290,300 3 The Bay Area 🇺🇸 USA 285,000 4 London 🇬🇧 UK 258,000 5 Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore 240,100 6 Los Angeles 🇺🇸 USA 205,400 7 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR 129,500 8 Beijing 🇨🇳 China 128,200 9 Shanghai 🇨🇳 China 127,200 10 Sydney 🇦🇺 Australia 126,900 11 Chicago 🇺🇸 USA 124,000 12 Toronto 🇨🇦 Canada 105,200 13 Frankfurt 🇩🇪 Germany 102,200 14 Zurich 🇨🇭 Switzerland 99,300 15 Houston 🇺🇸 USA 98,500 16 Seoul 🇰🇷 South Korea 97,000 17 Melbourne 🇦🇺 Australia 96,000 18 Paris 🇫🇷 France 93,000 19 Geneva 🇨🇭 Switzerland 85,800 20 Dubai 🇦🇪 UAE 68,400 21 Mumbai 🇮🇳 India 59,400 22 Rome 🇮🇹 Italy 56,500 23 Seattle 🇺🇸 USA 50,500 24 Shenzhen 🇨🇳 China 45,700 25 Osaka 🇯🇵 Japan 44,900 26 Boston 🇺🇸 USA 41,700 27 Kyoto 🇯🇵 Japan 40,400 28 Miami 🇺🇸 USA 38,000 29 Vancouver 🇨🇦 Canada 37,300 30 Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 Israel 35,600 31 Moscow 🇷🇺 Russia 35,200 32 Perth 🇦🇺 Australia 33,900 33 Brisbane 🇦🇺 Australia 31,900 34 Austin 🇺🇸 USA 30,500 35 Hangzhou 🇨🇳 China 30,400 36 Delhi 🇮🇳 India 30,200 37 Madrid 🇪🇸 Spain 29,000 38 Auckland 🇳🇿 New Zealand 24,500 39 Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 UAE 24,200 40 Manchester 🇬🇧 UK 24,200 41 Nice 🇫🇷 France 23,900 42 Guangzhou 🇨🇳 China 23,500 43 Athens 🇬🇷 Greece 23,100 44 Doha 🇶🇦 Qatar 21,500 45 Lisbon 🇵🇹 Portugal 20,800 46 Dublin 🇮🇪 Ireland 18,400 47 Riyadh 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 18,100 48 Montreal 🇨🇦 Canada 17,900 49 Monaco 🇲🇨 Monaco 17,600 50 Las Vegas 🇺🇸 USA 16,800 51 Istanbul 🇹🇷 Türkiye 16,300 52 Warsaw 🇵🇱 Poland 15,100 53 Jerusalem 🇮🇱 Israel 15,100 54 San Diego 🇺🇸 USA 14,700 55 Calgary 🇨🇦 Canada 14,700 56 Johannesburg 🇿🇦 South Africa 14,600 57 Scottsdale 🇺🇸 USA 13,900 58 Barcelona 🇪🇸 Spain 13,300 59 Milan 🇮🇹 Italy 12,600 60 Bengaluru 🇮🇳 India 12,600 61 Edinburgh 🇬🇧 UK 12,400 62 Santa Barbara

& Montecito 🇺🇸 USA 12,300 63 Kolkata 🇮🇳 India 12,100 64 Greenwich & Darien 🇺🇸 USA 11,900 65 Hyderabad 🇮🇳 India 11,100 66 West Palm Beach 🇺🇸 USA 9,400 67 Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 Vietnam 7,700 68 Florence 🇮🇹 Italy 7,500 69 Cairo 🇪🇬 Egypt 7,400 70 Cape Town 🇿🇦 South Africa 7,200 71 St. Petersburg 🇷🇺 Russia 6,900 72 Lagos 🇳🇬 Nigeria 5,400 73 Budapest 🇭🇺 Hungary 5,300 74 Nairobi 🇰🇪 Kenya 4,700 75 Netanya 🇮🇱 Israel 4,300 76 Herzliya 🇮🇱 Israel 3,900 77 Sharjah 🇦🇪 UAE 3,800 78 Durban 🇿🇦 South Africa 3,600 79 Cape Winelands 🇿🇦 South Africa 3,400 80 Garden Route 🇿🇦 South Africa 3,000 81 Casablanca 🇲🇦 Morocco 2,800 82 Pretoria 🇿🇦 South Africa 2,400 83 Accra 🇬🇭 Ghana 2,000 84 Luanda 🇦🇴 Angola 1,800 85 Dar Es Salaam 🇹🇿 Tanzania 1,400 86 Whale Coast 🇿🇦 South Africa 1,100 87 Windhoek 🇳🇦 Namibia 1,100 88 Marrakech 🇲🇦 Morocco 900 89 Addis Ababa 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 800 90 Kigali 🇷🇼 Rwanda 800 91 Maputo 🇲🇿 Mozambique 800 92 Mombasa 🇰🇪 Kenya 700 93 Tangier 🇲🇦 Morocco 700 94 Lusaka 🇿🇲 Zambia 600 95 Swakopmund 🇳🇦 Namibia 300 96 Walvis Bay 🇳🇦 Namibia 300

In the second spot, Tokyo is home to a substantial millionaire population of 290,000, closely followed by the Bay Area—San Francisco and Silicon Valley—with 285,000 high net worth individuals (HNWIs) possessing an investable wealth of $1 million or more.

Other major financial centers—London (4th), Singapore (5th), Hong Kong (7th)—take up the middle spots in the top 10, joined by China’s commerce juggernauts, Beijing (8th) and Shanghai (9th).

One notable entry to the list is Sydney, which surprisingly holds the 10th position, with more than 100,000 millionaires. Alongside Melbourne (17th), Australia has increasingly become a destination for millionaire migrations. This trend is driven by factors such as high livability ratings, access to Asian markets, and no inheritance tax in the country.

Where Have Millionaire Populations Boomed?

The world has gotten significantly richer in the last decade, both at a per capita level, as well as by the rising number of millionaires. Between 2010–2020 for example, the number of millionaires increased by nearly 65%.

Here’s a look at the cities which have seen the biggest change in their millionaire population between 2012–2022.

Rank City/Area Country HNWI growth %

(2012 to 2022) 1 Hangzhou 🇨🇳 China +105% 2 Austin 🇺🇸 USA +102% 3 Shenzhen 🇨🇳 China +98% 4 West Palm Beach 🇺🇸 USA +90% 5 Scottsdale 🇺🇸 USA +88% 6 Bengaluru 🇮🇳 India +88% 7 Guangzhou 🇨🇳 China +86% 8 Sharjah 🇦🇪 UAE +84% 9 Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 Vietnam +82% 10 Hyderabad 🇮🇳 India +78% 11 Miami 🇺🇸 USA +75% 12 Shanghai 🇨🇳 China +72% 13 Greenwich & Darien 🇺🇸 USA +72% 14 Kigali 🇷🇼 Rwanda +72% 15 Beijing 🇨🇳 China +70% 16 Delhi 🇮🇳 India +70% 17 Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 UAE +70% 18 The Bay Area 🇺🇸 USA +68% 19 Seattle 🇺🇸 USA +68% 20 Houston 🇺🇸 USA +65% 21 Mumbai 🇮🇳 India +65% 22 Santa Barbara

& Montecito 🇺🇸 USA +65% 23 Herzliya 🇮🇱 Israel +65% 24 Dubai 🇦🇪 UAE +62% 25 Kolkata 🇮🇳 India +60% 26 San Diego 🇺🇸 USA +58% 27 Netanya 🇮🇱 Israel +56% 28 Las Vegas 🇺🇸 USA +55% 29 Marrakech 🇲🇦 Morocco +55% 30 Warsaw 🇵🇱 Poland +54% 31 Dublin 🇮🇪 Ireland +52% 32 Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 Israel +51% 33 Boston 🇺🇸 USA +50% 34 Monaco 🇲🇨 Monaco +50% 35 Calgary 🇨🇦 Canada +48% 36 Vancouver 🇨🇦 Canada +44% 37 Auckland 🇳🇿 New Zealand +43% 38 Melbourne 🇦🇺 Australia +42% 39 New York City 🇺🇸 USA +40% 40 Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore +40% 41 Geneva 🇨🇭 Switzerland +40% 42 Brisbane 🇦🇺 Australia +37% 43 Jerusalem 🇮🇱 Israel +37% 44 Los Angeles 🇺🇸 USA +35% 45 Sydney 🇦🇺 Australia +35% 46 Zurich 🇨🇭 Switzerland +35% 47 Mombasa 🇰🇪 Kenya +35% 48 Tangier 🇲🇦 Morocco +33% 49 Perth 🇦🇺 Australia +32% 50 Budapest 🇭🇺 Hungary +32% 51 Seoul 🇰🇷 South Korea +30% 52 Nairobi 🇰🇪 Kenya +30% 53 Toronto 🇨🇦 Canada +29% 54 Casablanca 🇲🇦 Morocco +28% 55 Lisbon 🇵🇹 Portugal +25% 56 Whale Coast 🇿🇦 South Africa +25% 57 Swakopmund 🇳🇦 Namibia +25% 58 Chicago 🇺🇸 USA +24% 59 Accra 🇬🇭 Ghana +24% 60 Addis Ababa 🇪🇹 Ethiopia +23% 61 Garden Route 🇿🇦 South Africa +22% 62 Lusaka 🇿🇲 Zambia +22% 63 Walvis Bay 🇳🇦 Namibia +22% 64 Montreal 🇨🇦 Canada +21% 65 Frankfurt 🇩🇪 Germany +20% 66 Dar Es Salaam 🇹🇿 Tanzania +20% 67 Cape Winelands 🇿🇦 South Africa +18% 68 Maputo 🇲🇿 Mozambique +18% 69 Windhoek 🇳🇦 Namibia +16% 70 Cape Town 🇿🇦 South Africa +10% 71 Riyadh 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia +9% 72 Florence 🇮🇹 Italy +8% 73 Nice 🇫🇷 France +7% 74 Kyoto 🇯🇵 Japan +5% 75 Manchester 🇬🇧 UK +5% 76 Osaka 🇯🇵 Japan -2% 77 Paris 🇫🇷 France -3% 78 Athens 🇬🇷 Greece -3% 79 Tokyo 🇯🇵 Japan -5% 80 Doha 🇶🇦 Qatar -6% 81 Durban 🇿🇦 South Africa -6% 82 Rome 🇮🇹 Italy -7% 83 Barcelona 🇪🇸 Spain -7% 84 Madrid 🇪🇸 Spain -9% 85 Milan 🇮🇹 Italy -10% 86 Edinburgh 🇬🇧 UK -12% 87 London 🇬🇧 UK -15% 88 Cairo 🇪🇬 Egypt -25% 89 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Hong Kong

(SAR China) -27% 90 Luanda 🇦🇴 Angola -28% 91 Lagos 🇳🇬 Nigeria -30% 92 Istanbul 🇹🇷 Türkiye -35% 93 Pretoria 🇿🇦 South Africa -35% 94 St. Petersburg 🇷🇺 Russia -38% 95 Johannesburg 🇿🇦 South Africa -40% 96 Moscow 🇷🇺 Russia -44%

In the past decade, Hangzhou, China and Austin, Texas, more than a doubled their wealthy residents. This trend places them at the top of the rankings for millionaire population growth, which is largely dominated by cities in China and the U.S., reflecting the economic strength of these two countries.

By way of comparison, at the beginning of the 21st century, the United States and Japan had a similar count of millionaires. However, the U.S. sustained its millionaire population growth, whereas China surpassed Japan in economic size in 2010 and, subsequently, in the number of millionaires in 2014.

Other emerging economic giants in the 2010s—India and Vietnam—have also seen millionaire growth in the cities of Bengaluru (88%), Hyderabad (78%), and Ho Chi Minh City (82%).

On the other hand, Moscow and St. Petersburg lost around 40% of their millionaire residents in the same timeframe, with the sanctions against the country playing a key role deteriorating their wealth as well as causing an exodus of residents.