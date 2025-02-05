These Are Europe's Most In-Demand Jobs

Looking to move to Europe and wondering what kind of jobs one could get there? We have some insights to share.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the most in-demand jobs in the EU, as sourced from a year’s worth of online job advertisements.

Data for this graphic is from Eurostat which looked through hundreds of hiring websites in 2023.

They warn that ads don’t automatically mean new jobs. Multiple advertisements could be counted for the same vacancy. Meanwhile, employers don’t always advertise for their vacancies, and sometimes advertise even when they don’t have vacancies.

Europe Really Needs Some IT Support

Nearly one-in-ten job advertisements in Eurostat’s database were for an Information and communications technology (ICT) specialist. In pure numbers that amounted to roughly 871,000 ads in 2023.

Rank Profession # of European Online

Job Adverts 2023 Share of All Job

Postings Analyzed 1 ICT Specialists 871K 9% 2 Software Devs 515K 5% 3 Engineers 412K 4% 4 Manufacturing Workers 385K 4% 5 Engineering Science

Technicians 351K 4% 6 Shop Salespeople 312K 3% 7 Transport Workers 308K 3% 8 Marketing Managers 280K 3% 9 Clerical Support 262K 3% 10 Finance Associates 246K 3% 11 Sales Professionals 219K 2% 12 Admin Secretaries 216K 2% 13 Client Information

Workers 214K 2% 14 Purchasing Agents 211K 2% 15 Admin Professionals 202K 2% 16 Numerical Clerks 197K 2% 17 Business Services 190K 2% 18 Janitorial Workers 177K 2% 19 Electrical Equipment

Installation 175K 2% 20 Other Sales Workers 174K 2% 21 Finance Professionals 152K 2% 22 Machinery Mechanics 151K 2% 23 Logistical Clerks 141K 2% 24 Truck & Bus Drivers 136K 1% 25 Admin Managers 133K 1% 26 Plant Operators 125K 1% 27 Mining Supervisors* 124K 1% 28 Trade Workers 120K 1% 29 Servers 115K 1% 30 Personal Aides 115K 1% 31 Social Workers 109K 1% 32 Assemblers 106K 1% 33 Food Preparation 98K 1% 34 Cooks 97K 1% 35 Doctors 96K 1% 36 Childcare Aides** 94K 1% N/A Others 1.8M 19%

Note: *Includes Manufacturing and Construction Supervisors. **Includes Teacher Aides. Figures rounded.

What do ICT people do? Nearly anything IT related. It could range from user support and troubleshooting to installing and maintaining network operations and devices.

Also wanted: software developers, with 515,000 ads posted in 2023.

For those without tech skills, fear not, there’s a lot of other parts in the EU economy that need good people.

European businesses need sales and marketing support (across different experience levels: managers, professionals, and agents).

People who like to do numbers can also find a place in there (payroll clerks, logistics support, and accountants).

And for those who like working with their hands—workers in manufacturing, transport, and electrical equipment installation are also needed.

Looking to make some extra income? Creator Neomam Studios partnered with NetCredit to look at The 20 Best-Paying Side Hustles. Marketing comes out on top here.