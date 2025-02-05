These Are Europe's Most In-Demand Jobs
Looking to move to Europe and wondering what kind of jobs one could get there? We have some insights to share.
This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the most in-demand jobs in the EU, as sourced from a year’s worth of online job advertisements.
Data for this graphic is from Eurostat which looked through hundreds of hiring websites in 2023.
They warn that ads don’t automatically mean new jobs. Multiple advertisements could be counted for the same vacancy. Meanwhile, employers don’t always advertise for their vacancies, and sometimes advertise even when they don’t have vacancies.
Europe Really Needs Some IT Support
Nearly one-in-ten job advertisements in Eurostat’s database were for an Information and communications technology (ICT) specialist. In pure numbers that amounted to roughly 871,000 ads in 2023.
|Rank
|Profession
|# of European Online
Job Adverts 2023
|Share of All Job
Postings Analyzed
|1
|ICT Specialists
|871K
|9%
|2
|Software Devs
|515K
|5%
|3
|Engineers
|412K
|4%
|4
|Manufacturing Workers
|385K
|4%
|5
|Engineering Science
Technicians
|351K
|4%
|6
|Shop Salespeople
|312K
|3%
|7
|Transport Workers
|308K
|3%
|8
|Marketing Managers
|280K
|3%
|9
|Clerical Support
|262K
|3%
|10
|Finance Associates
|246K
|3%
|11
|Sales Professionals
|219K
|2%
|12
|Admin Secretaries
|216K
|2%
|13
|Client Information
Workers
|214K
|2%
|14
|Purchasing Agents
|211K
|2%
|15
|Admin Professionals
|202K
|2%
|16
|Numerical Clerks
|197K
|2%
|17
|Business Services
|190K
|2%
|18
|Janitorial Workers
|177K
|2%
|19
|Electrical Equipment
Installation
|175K
|2%
|20
|Other Sales Workers
|174K
|2%
|21
|Finance Professionals
|152K
|2%
|22
|Machinery Mechanics
|151K
|2%
|23
|Logistical Clerks
|141K
|2%
|24
|Truck & Bus Drivers
|136K
|1%
|25
|Admin Managers
|133K
|1%
|26
|Plant Operators
|125K
|1%
|27
|Mining Supervisors*
|124K
|1%
|28
|Trade Workers
|120K
|1%
|29
|Servers
|115K
|1%
|30
|Personal Aides
|115K
|1%
|31
|Social Workers
|109K
|1%
|32
|Assemblers
|106K
|1%
|33
|Food Preparation
|98K
|1%
|34
|Cooks
|97K
|1%
|35
|Doctors
|96K
|1%
|36
|Childcare Aides**
|94K
|1%
|N/A
|Others
|1.8M
|19%
Note: *Includes Manufacturing and Construction Supervisors. **Includes Teacher Aides. Figures rounded.
What do ICT people do? Nearly anything IT related. It could range from user support and troubleshooting to installing and maintaining network operations and devices.
Also wanted: software developers, with 515,000 ads posted in 2023.
For those without tech skills, fear not, there’s a lot of other parts in the EU economy that need good people.
European businesses need sales and marketing support (across different experience levels: managers, professionals, and agents).
People who like to do numbers can also find a place in there (payroll clerks, logistics support, and accountants).
And for those who like working with their hands—workers in manufacturing, transport, and electrical equipment installation are also needed.
