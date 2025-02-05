print-icon
These Are Europe's Most In-Demand Jobs

Looking to move to Europe and wondering what kind of jobs one could get there? We have some insights to share.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the most in-demand jobs in the EU, as sourced from a year’s worth of online job advertisements.

Data for this graphic is from Eurostat which looked through hundreds of hiring websites in 2023.

They warn that ads don’t automatically mean new jobs. Multiple advertisements could be counted for the same vacancy. Meanwhile, employers don’t always advertise for their vacancies, and sometimes advertise even when they don’t have vacancies.

Europe Really Needs Some IT Support

Nearly one-in-ten job advertisements in Eurostat’s database were for an Information and communications technology (ICT) specialist. In pure numbers that amounted to roughly 871,000 ads in 2023.

RankProfession# of European Online
Job Adverts 2023		Share of All Job
Postings Analyzed
1ICT Specialists871K9%
2Software Devs515K5%
3Engineers412K4%
4Manufacturing Workers385K4%
5Engineering Science
Technicians		351K4%
6Shop Salespeople312K3%
7Transport Workers308K3%
8Marketing Managers280K3%
9Clerical Support262K3%
10Finance Associates246K3%
11Sales Professionals219K2%
12Admin Secretaries216K2%
13Client Information
Workers		214K2%
14Purchasing Agents211K2%
15Admin Professionals202K2%
16Numerical Clerks197K2%
17Business Services190K2%
18Janitorial Workers177K2%
19Electrical Equipment
Installation		175K2%
20Other Sales Workers174K2%
21Finance Professionals152K2%
22Machinery Mechanics151K2%
23Logistical Clerks141K2%
24Truck & Bus Drivers136K1%
25Admin Managers133K1%
26Plant Operators125K1%
27Mining Supervisors*124K1%
28Trade Workers120K1%
29Servers115K1%
30Personal Aides115K1%
31Social Workers109K1%
32Assemblers106K1%
33Food Preparation98K1%
34Cooks97K1%
35Doctors96K1%
36Childcare Aides**94K1%
N/AOthers1.8M19%

Note: *Includes Manufacturing and Construction Supervisors. **Includes Teacher Aides. Figures rounded.

What do ICT people do? Nearly anything IT related. It could range from user support and troubleshooting to installing and maintaining network operations and devices.

Also wanted: software developers, with 515,000 ads posted in 2023.

For those without tech skills, fear not, there’s a lot of other parts in the EU economy that need good people.

European businesses need sales and marketing support (across different experience levels: managers, professionals, and agents).

People who like to do numbers can also find a place in there (payroll clerks, logistics support, and accountants).

And for those who like working with their hands—workers in manufacturing, transport, and electrical equipment installation are also needed.

Looking to make some extra income? Creator Neomam Studios partnered with NetCredit to look at The 20 Best-Paying Side Hustles. Marketing comes out on top here.

