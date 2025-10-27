These Are Forecast To Be America's Fastest-Growing States Over The Next 25 Years

Over the next 25 years, Texas is projected to gain 8.6 million residents, the highest absolute increase across states.

Like Texas, Florida and California are projected to lead nationally in population gains, adding 5.2 million and 3.1 million people, respectively. In comparison, 18 states are projected to shrink.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows America’s fastest-growing states by 2050, based on forecasts from the University of Virginia.

The Data Behind the Fastest-Growing States

Between now and 2050, the U.S. is projected to grow 9%, adding nearly 32 million people to its population.

However, growth across states is forecast to vary widely. Utah, for instance, is set to grow nearly four times faster than the national average, at 35%. Meanwhile, West Virginia’s population is set to contract 15%.

Notably, North Dakota, Idaho, and Washington D.C. are all projected to see 30% growth over the period.

At the same time, nine states are expected to grow their populations by over 1 million residents, including Georgia and North Carolina. When it comes to New York, the population is set to grow just 4%, adding around 820,000 people—far lower than other populous states.

On the other hand, Illinois is set to see the sharpest absolute decline, losing 1.1 million residents.

With migration slowing and fertility levels declining as the population ages, America’s growth is projected to slow over the coming decades. In fact, 25% of Maine and Florida’s populations are projected to be 65 years or older by 2050.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the world’s fastest-shrinking countries.