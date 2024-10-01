These Are The Hardest-Working US States

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the U.S. states that work the hardest, as scored out of 100 by a Wallethub study conducted in July 2024.

Naturally trying to measure and compare “hard-work” requires a little bit of data analysis.

How Is Hard Work Quantified?

Here’s what Wallethub did. First they analyzed all states on 10 indicators and assigned them different weights.

These indicators are then divided into two categories. The main one, “Direct Work” contributes 80 points to the total score.

Meanwhile, “Indirect Work” indicators help the state achieve the last 20 points.

Clearly, states that score better on higher-weighted indicators end up with a higher overall score, as seen below.

Ranked: America’s Hardest-Working States

Wallethub states North Dakota is the hardest-working American state, giving it a rounded score of 67/100. The state’s 98% employment rate helped in securing first place.

Overall Rank State State Code Total Score 1 North Dakota ND 67 2 Alaska AK 64 3 Nebraska NE 60 4 Wyoming WY 60 5 South Dakota SD 60 6 Maryland MD 58 7 Texas TX 57 8 Colorado CO 55 9 New Hampshire NH 54 10 Kansas KS 53 11 Virginia VA 52 12 Oklahoma OK 52 13 Georgia GA 52 14 Hawaii HI 51 15 Tennessee TN 49 16 Mississippi MS 49 17 Iowa IA 48 18 Alabama AL 47 19 Louisiana LA 47 20 Missouri MO 46 21 Minnesota MN 46 22 Maine ME 46 23 North Carolina NC 45 24 Indiana IN 45 25 Montana MT 44 26 South Carolina SC 44 27 Idaho ID 44 28 Utah UT 44 29 Arkansas AR 43 30 Florida FL 43 31 Vermont VT 43 32 Arizona AZ 41 33 Wisconsin WI 41 34 Pennsylvania PA 40 35 Washington WA 40 36 Delaware DE 40 37 Kentucky KY 40 38 Massachusetts MA 39 39 California CA 38 40 Illinois IL 38 41 Oregon OR 38 42 Ohio OH 37 43 New Jersey NJ 37 44 Rhode Island RI 37 45 Nevada NV 37 46 Connecticut CT 37 47 New Mexico NM 35 48 Michigan MI 34 49 New York NY 34 50 West Virginia WV 32

Note: Figures rounded.

Meanwhile, Alaska ranks second with 64 points, due to its average workweek crossing 41 hours. It’s the only state in the study which crossed the standard 40-hour metric.

And Nebraska comes in third with 60 points. Wallethub states that more than 7% of its workforce has multiple jobs, the third-highest of all states.

A quick overview of the map reveals that the strip of states in the center of the country are the hardest-working, with scores falling as one moves east and west respectively. Interestingly this is also America’s farming country, a demanding sector that requires long hours.

Another interesting phenomenon is how Alaska and North Dakota have high direct work ranks but are bottom of the pack for indirect work.

Overall Rank State Direct Work

Factors Rank Indirect Work

Factors Rank 1 North Dakota 1 41 2 Alaska 2 34 3 Nebraska 5 5 4 Wyoming 6 2 5 South Dakota 3 26 6 Maryland 7 4 7 Texas 4 31 8 Colorado 9 7 9 New Hampshire 12 9 10 Kansas 10 25 11 Virginia 16 12 12 Oklahoma 8 44 13 Georgia 11 32 14 Hawaii 14 29 15 Tennessee 15 36 16 Mississippi 13 46 17 Iowa 18 24 18 Alabama 17 48 19 Louisiana 19 38 20 Missouri 24 20 21 Minnesota 26 8 22 Maine 33 1 23 North Carolina 23 30 24 Indiana 25 28 25 Montana 27 22 26 South Carolina 21 42 27 Idaho 30 6 28 Utah 35 3 29 Arkansas 20 50 30 Florida 22 47 31 Vermont 31 14 32 Arizona 28 39 33 Wisconsin 29 40 34 Pennsylvania 36 16 35 Washington 39 13 36 Delaware 32 37 37 Kentucky 34 35 38 Massachusetts 40 15 39 California 37 27 40 Illinois 42 19 41 Oregon 46 10 42 Ohio 43 21 43 New Jersey 45 17 44 Rhode Island 44 23 45 Nevada 38 43 46 Connecticut 49 11 47 New Mexico 41 45 48 Michigan 48 33 49 New York 50 18 50 West Virginia 47 49

However, Nebraska performs equally well in both categories. The Cornhusker state has a low share of idle-youth, and has the fifth-highest volunteer hours per capita in the country.

Interestingly, many of America’s hardest-working states have much lower cost of living requirements. See how the data shakes out in The Income an Individual Needs to Live Comfortably in the States.