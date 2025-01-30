print-icon
These Are The Most Affordable ZIP Codes For Renters In America

The cost of renting is anything but uniform - shaped by geography, neighborhood trends, and even the quirks of a few city blocks. What’s affordable in one part of town might be out of reach just a short walk away.

This map via Visual Capitalist, created by NeoMam Studios for CashNetUSA, visualizes the most affordable ZIP codes to rent across America.

NeoMam Studios compared the average household incomes and annual rent costs in each ZIP code using U.S. Census data and Zillow’s Observed Rent Index (ZORI). ZIP codes were ranked by affordability, the most affordable being the ZIP codes with the lowest rental costs as a percentage of local incomes.

Figures below 30% of gross income were considered as the standard affordable rent outlay defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Which ZIP Codes Are the Most Affordable?

Below, we show each state’s most affordable ZIP code, the ZIP code’s location, and its average annual rent (from ZORI) as a share of local median household income.

StateZIP CodeLocationAnnual Rent as % of Local Median Household IncomeAvg. Rent Cost (ZORI, $)Median Household Income ($)
Kansas66224Leawood10.57%$1,850.00$143,093
Michigan48324West Bloomfield11.50%$3,069.76$203,000
Texas78248San Antonio12.29%$2,231.67$138,220
Pennsylvania15228Pittsburgh12.57%$1,960.28$128,333
Iowa50323Urbandale12.77%$1,734.63$145,774
South Dakota57005Brandon13.51%$2,648.78$185,093
Ohio43035Lewis Center13.71%$2,048.33$132,573
Illinois60304Oak Park13.92%$1,259.17$122,986
North Dakota58554Mandan14.23%$1,021.94$76,612
Indiana46077Zionsville14.28%$1,255.50$131,002
Minnesota55906Rochester14.57%$1,561.98$125,060
Missouri63141Creve Coeur14.93%$2,104.16$152,326
Tennessee38024Dyersburg14.95%$1,475.98$127,195
Alabama35213Mountain Brook14.99%$1,570.11$137,408
Arkansas72223Little Rock15.19%$1,217.72$116,278
Arizona85253Paradise Valley15.27%$969.22$71,601
Nebraska68130Omaha15.29%$1,540.35$109,405
Louisiana70605Lake Charles15.38%$1,043.45$81,404
New York11731East Northport15.51%$2,025.78$138,261
Wyoming82716Gillette16.01%$1,816.65$111,410
Wisconsin54956Neenah16.24%$2,033.56$159,846
Georgia30005Alpharetta16.58%$1,929.44$98,459
Kentucky40059Prospect16.72%$2,716.04$170,000
North Carolina27613Raleigh16.90%$1,940.98$83,946
New Jersey7090Westfield17.17%$1,387.50$55,402
Mississippi38801Tupelo17.25%$2,040.67$137,097
Oklahoma73142Oklahoma City17.28%$1,750.91$116,756
Maryland21043Ellicott City17.58%$1,397.75$112,328
West Virginia26062Weirton17.80%$2,563.01$163,333
Virginia23113Midlothian17.86%$2,041.67$103,934
South Carolina29708Fort Mill18.00%$623.89$50,064
California94062Emerald Lake Hills18.15%$916.67$59,482
Florida33556Odessa18.33%$1,935.56$124,449
Utah84025Farmington18.49%$2,243.88$161,079
Montana59501Havre18.49%$1,489.03$116,849
Connecticut6410Cheshire18.54%$810.56$56,393
Oregon97221Portland18.66%$1,425.00$55,511
Colorado80108Castle Pines18.83%$1,170.83$96,403
Washington98040Mercer Island19.17%$1,204.58$83,648
Massachusetts1720Acton19.37%$2,050.00$117,408
Nevada89511Reno19.57%$1,950.00$100,751
Idaho83221Blackfoot19.95%$1,234.43$97,530
New Mexico87544Los Alamos20.95%$1,662.43$107,901
Alaska99517Anchorage22.12%$1,062.50$63,897
New Hampshire3045Goffstown23.23%$1,113.33$98,902
Delaware19810Wilmington23.52%$1,522.56$172,829
Rhode Island2865Lincoln23.57%$791.67$53,360
Hawaii96822Honolulu27.75%$1,584.86$85,964
Maine4210Auburn30.05%$1,731.25$162,705
Vermont5701Rutland30.80%$917.50$77,356

The average rent in Leawood 66224, Kansas, costs 10.57% of the local average income—the most affordable rent level of any U.S. ZIP code.

The 66224 ZIP code is right at the border of Kansas and Missouri, and just a couple of ZIP codes south of Leawood 66211, home to Kansas’ priciest residential real estate.

Midland, Texas, has the highest proportion of affordable housing against local incomes, with 97.5% of rentals available below 30% of the local average income.

Several ZIP codes within major metropolitan areas ranked as the most affordable in their states, including Portland (97221) in Oregon and Pittsburgh (15228) in Pennsylvania.

Over on the West Coast, Los Angeles doesn’t have a single ZIP code where the average home is affordable to rent, according to the 30% rule.

To learn more about housing affordability in the U.S., check out this graphic that visualizes median house prices in the U.S.

