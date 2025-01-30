These Are The Most Affordable ZIP Codes For Renters In America

The cost of renting is anything but uniform - shaped by geography, neighborhood trends, and even the quirks of a few city blocks. What’s affordable in one part of town might be out of reach just a short walk away.

This map via Visual Capitalist, created by NeoMam Studios for CashNetUSA, visualizes the most affordable ZIP codes to rent across America.

NeoMam Studios compared the average household incomes and annual rent costs in each ZIP code using U.S. Census data and Zillow’s Observed Rent Index (ZORI). ZIP codes were ranked by affordability, the most affordable being the ZIP codes with the lowest rental costs as a percentage of local incomes.

Figures below 30% of gross income were considered as the standard affordable rent outlay defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Which ZIP Codes Are the Most Affordable?

Below, we show each state’s most affordable ZIP code, the ZIP code’s location, and its average annual rent (from ZORI) as a share of local median household income.

State ZIP Code Location Annual Rent as % of Local Median Household Income Avg. Rent Cost (ZORI, $) Median Household Income ($) Kansas 66224 Leawood 10.57% $1,850.00 $143,093 Michigan 48324 West Bloomfield 11.50% $3,069.76 $203,000 Texas 78248 San Antonio 12.29% $2,231.67 $138,220 Pennsylvania 15228 Pittsburgh 12.57% $1,960.28 $128,333 Iowa 50323 Urbandale 12.77% $1,734.63 $145,774 South Dakota 57005 Brandon 13.51% $2,648.78 $185,093 Ohio 43035 Lewis Center 13.71% $2,048.33 $132,573 Illinois 60304 Oak Park 13.92% $1,259.17 $122,986 North Dakota 58554 Mandan 14.23% $1,021.94 $76,612 Indiana 46077 Zionsville 14.28% $1,255.50 $131,002 Minnesota 55906 Rochester 14.57% $1,561.98 $125,060 Missouri 63141 Creve Coeur 14.93% $2,104.16 $152,326 Tennessee 38024 Dyersburg 14.95% $1,475.98 $127,195 Alabama 35213 Mountain Brook 14.99% $1,570.11 $137,408 Arkansas 72223 Little Rock 15.19% $1,217.72 $116,278 Arizona 85253 Paradise Valley 15.27% $969.22 $71,601 Nebraska 68130 Omaha 15.29% $1,540.35 $109,405 Louisiana 70605 Lake Charles 15.38% $1,043.45 $81,404 New York 11731 East Northport 15.51% $2,025.78 $138,261 Wyoming 82716 Gillette 16.01% $1,816.65 $111,410 Wisconsin 54956 Neenah 16.24% $2,033.56 $159,846 Georgia 30005 Alpharetta 16.58% $1,929.44 $98,459 Kentucky 40059 Prospect 16.72% $2,716.04 $170,000 North Carolina 27613 Raleigh 16.90% $1,940.98 $83,946 New Jersey 7090 Westfield 17.17% $1,387.50 $55,402 Mississippi 38801 Tupelo 17.25% $2,040.67 $137,097 Oklahoma 73142 Oklahoma City 17.28% $1,750.91 $116,756 Maryland 21043 Ellicott City 17.58% $1,397.75 $112,328 West Virginia 26062 Weirton 17.80% $2,563.01 $163,333 Virginia 23113 Midlothian 17.86% $2,041.67 $103,934 South Carolina 29708 Fort Mill 18.00% $623.89 $50,064 California 94062 Emerald Lake Hills 18.15% $916.67 $59,482 Florida 33556 Odessa 18.33% $1,935.56 $124,449 Utah 84025 Farmington 18.49% $2,243.88 $161,079 Montana 59501 Havre 18.49% $1,489.03 $116,849 Connecticut 6410 Cheshire 18.54% $810.56 $56,393 Oregon 97221 Portland 18.66% $1,425.00 $55,511 Colorado 80108 Castle Pines 18.83% $1,170.83 $96,403 Washington 98040 Mercer Island 19.17% $1,204.58 $83,648 Massachusetts 1720 Acton 19.37% $2,050.00 $117,408 Nevada 89511 Reno 19.57% $1,950.00 $100,751 Idaho 83221 Blackfoot 19.95% $1,234.43 $97,530 New Mexico 87544 Los Alamos 20.95% $1,662.43 $107,901 Alaska 99517 Anchorage 22.12% $1,062.50 $63,897 New Hampshire 3045 Goffstown 23.23% $1,113.33 $98,902 Delaware 19810 Wilmington 23.52% $1,522.56 $172,829 Rhode Island 2865 Lincoln 23.57% $791.67 $53,360 Hawaii 96822 Honolulu 27.75% $1,584.86 $85,964 Maine 4210 Auburn 30.05% $1,731.25 $162,705 Vermont 5701 Rutland 30.80% $917.50 $77,356

The average rent in Leawood 66224, Kansas, costs 10.57% of the local average income—the most affordable rent level of any U.S. ZIP code.

The 66224 ZIP code is right at the border of Kansas and Missouri, and just a couple of ZIP codes south of Leawood 66211, home to Kansas’ priciest residential real estate.

Midland, Texas, has the highest proportion of affordable housing against local incomes, with 97.5% of rentals available below 30% of the local average income.

Several ZIP codes within major metropolitan areas ranked as the most affordable in their states, including Portland (97221) in Oregon and Pittsburgh (15228) in Pennsylvania.

Over on the West Coast, Los Angeles doesn’t have a single ZIP code where the average home is affordable to rent, according to the 30% rule.

