These Are The Most Reliable Car Brands In The US

Reliability is one of the most important aspects to consider when buying a new vehicle, especially as cars become ever more technologically complex...

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualizes the results of J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which ranked automakers by the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100).

Data and Methodology

To come up with this ranking, J.D. Power collected responses from 30,595 original owners of 2021 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. Their study was fielded from August to November 2023, and covers nine categories of problems:

Exterior

Seats

The driving experience

Climate

Features/controls/displays

Interior

Infotainment

Powertrain

Driving Assistance

The data shown in this infographic is also listed in table below. Note that Tesla was not included because it did not meet study award criteria.

Brand Problems per 100 Vehicles 🇯🇵 Lexus 135 🇯🇵 Toyota 147 🇺🇸 Buick 149 🇺🇸 Chevrolet 174 🇬🇧 MINI 174 🇩🇪 Porsche 175 🇯🇵 Mazda 185 🇰🇷 Kia 187 🇩🇪 BMW 190 🇺🇸 Dodge 190 🇺🇸 Jeep 190 Average 190 🇺🇸 Cadillac 196 🇰🇷 Hyundai 198 🇯🇵 Subaru 198 🇯🇵 Nissan 199 🇰🇷 Genesis 200 🇺🇸 Ram 201 🇺🇸 GMC 206 🇯🇵 Honda 206 🇺🇸 Acura 216 🇩🇪 Mercedes-Benz 218 🇯🇵 Infiniti 219 🇺🇸 Ford 239 🇸🇪 Volvo 245 🇺🇸 Lincoln 251 🇩🇪 Volkswagen 267 🇬🇧 Land Rover 268 🇩🇪 Audi 275 🇺🇸 Chrysler 310

From this dataset, we can declare Toyota and its luxury arm, Lexus, as the most reliable car brands in the United States.

Compared to the other Japanese duos, Honda and Acura rank a distant 20th and 21st, with 206 and 216 PP100. Meanwhile, Nissan and Infiniti diverge, with the former ranking 16th (199 PP100) and Infiniti at 23rd (219 PP100).

The least reliable automaker in this ranking is Chrysler, which was also the only brand to surpass 300 problems per 100 vehicles. It’s worthy to note that for the 2021 model year (basis of this study), Chrysler only offered two models: the Pacifica/Voyager minivan, and the 300 sedan.

Infotainment Systems a Major Pain Point

According to J.D. Power’s study, “Infotainment” was the most common type of problem experienced by owners, with nearly twice as many problems as the second-highest category, “Exterior”.

Within the Infotainment category, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity was a frequent issue, as was built-in voice recognition.

