These Are The Most Stolen Cars In Every US State

Car theft is a widespread issue, driven by factors like demand for parts and organized criminal activity.

In 2024, over 850,000 vehicles were stolen across the U.S., averaging one every 37 seconds.

To see which cars are being targeted the most, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the most stolen car model in every state.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from FinanceBuzz, which reviewed 2024 auto-theft insurance claims filed with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

State Make and Model Vehicles Stolen Alabama Toyota Camry 219 Alaska Chevrolet Silverado 1500 61 Arizona Hyundai Elantra 649 Arkansas Chevrolet Silverado 1500 178 California Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6248 Colorado Hyundai Elantra 998 Connecticut Hyundai Elantra 617 Delaware Hyundai Elantra 73 Florida Hyundai Elantra 1074 Georgia Hyundai Elantra 750 Hawaii Kia Soul 75 Idaho Ford F150 Series 37 Illinois Jeep Grand Cherokee 1615 Indiana Hyundai Elantra 475 Iowa Chevrolet Silverado 1500 93 Kansas Hyundai Elantra 253 Kentucky Hyundai Sonata 419 Louisiana Hyundai Elantra 360 Maine Chevrolet Silverado 1500 42 Maryland Hyundai Elantra 1966 Massachusetts Honda Accord/Hyundai Elantra (tie) 241 Michigan Jeep Grand Cherokee 1507 Minnesota Hyundai Elantra 652 Mississippi Ford F150 Series 172 Missouri Hyundai Elantra 1074 Montana Ford F150 Series 60 Nebraska Hyundai Elantra 245 Nevada Hyundai Elantra 832 New Hampshire GMC Savana 19 New Jersey Honda Accord 755 New Mexico Chevrolet Silverado 1500 335 New York Honda CR-V 1776 North Carolina Hyundai Elantra 1094 North Dakota Chevrolet Silverado 1500 46 Ohio Hyundai Elantra 1351 Oklahoma Chevrolet Silverado 1500 293 Oregon Honda Civic 435 Pennsylvania Hyundai Elantra 1081 Rhode Island Honda Accord 60 South Carolina Honda Accord 331 South Dakota Ford F150 Series 76 Tennessee Nissan Maxima 1501 Texas Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6453 Utah Honda Civic 120 Vermont Subaru Forester 25 Virginia Hyundai Elantra 550 Washington Hyundai Elantra 1379 West Virginia Ford F150 Series 50 Wisconsin Hyundai Elantra 515 Wyoming Ford F150 Series 19

Hyundai and Kia’s Missing Security Feature

The most common model in this dataset is the Hyundai Elantra, which was the most stolen car in 20 different states. The Hyundai Sonata (Kentucky) and Kia Soul (Hawaii) also made an appearance.

A major reason for this trend is that many Hyundai and Kia models produced between 2011 and 2021 lack electronic engine immobilizers—basic anti-theft tech now standard in most vehicles.

This omission made it easier for thieves to exploit vulnerabilities, especially after viral social media videos demonstrated how to steal these cars using simple tools.

Pickup Popularity in the Heartland

Full-size pickups remain prime targets in rural and border states.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 leads theft tallies in Texas, California, and seven additional states, while Ford’s F-150 heads the list in six others. Both models are some of the most popular vehicles sold in the country, so it makes sense they’re also frequently stolen.

High resale demand for parts, coupled with interchangeable components across model years, keeps older trucks attractive to thieves—even as new anti-theft tech rolls out.

