These Are The Most Stolen Cars In Every US State

Car theft is a widespread issue, driven by factors like demand for parts and organized criminal activity.

In 2024, over 850,000 vehicles were stolen across the U.S., averaging one every 37 seconds.

To see which cars are being targeted the most, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the most stolen car model in every state.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from FinanceBuzz, which reviewed 2024 auto-theft insurance claims filed with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

StateMake and ModelVehicles Stolen
AlabamaToyota Camry219
AlaskaChevrolet Silverado 150061
ArizonaHyundai Elantra649
ArkansasChevrolet Silverado 1500178
CaliforniaChevrolet Silverado 15006248
ColoradoHyundai Elantra998
ConnecticutHyundai Elantra617
DelawareHyundai Elantra73
FloridaHyundai Elantra1074
GeorgiaHyundai Elantra750
HawaiiKia Soul75
IdahoFord F150 Series37
IllinoisJeep Grand Cherokee1615
IndianaHyundai Elantra475
IowaChevrolet Silverado 150093
KansasHyundai Elantra253
KentuckyHyundai Sonata419
LouisianaHyundai Elantra360
MaineChevrolet Silverado 150042
MarylandHyundai Elantra1966
MassachusettsHonda Accord/Hyundai Elantra (tie)241
MichiganJeep Grand Cherokee1507
MinnesotaHyundai Elantra652
MississippiFord F150 Series172
MissouriHyundai Elantra1074
MontanaFord F150 Series60
NebraskaHyundai Elantra245
NevadaHyundai Elantra832
New HampshireGMC Savana19
New JerseyHonda Accord755
New MexicoChevrolet Silverado 1500335
New YorkHonda CR-V1776
North CarolinaHyundai Elantra1094
North DakotaChevrolet Silverado 150046
OhioHyundai Elantra1351
OklahomaChevrolet Silverado 1500293
OregonHonda Civic435
PennsylvaniaHyundai Elantra1081
Rhode IslandHonda Accord60
South CarolinaHonda Accord331
South DakotaFord F150 Series76
TennesseeNissan Maxima1501
TexasChevrolet Silverado 15006453
UtahHonda Civic120
VermontSubaru Forester25
VirginiaHyundai Elantra550
WashingtonHyundai Elantra1379
West VirginiaFord F150 Series50
WisconsinHyundai Elantra515
WyomingFord F150 Series19

Hyundai and Kia’s Missing Security Feature

The most common model in this dataset is the Hyundai Elantra, which was the most stolen car in 20 different states. The Hyundai Sonata (Kentucky) and Kia Soul (Hawaii) also made an appearance.

A major reason for this trend is that many Hyundai and Kia models produced between 2011 and 2021 lack electronic engine immobilizers—basic anti-theft tech now standard in most vehicles.

This omission made it easier for thieves to exploit vulnerabilities, especially after viral social media videos demonstrated how to steal these cars using simple tools.

Pickup Popularity in the Heartland

Full-size pickups remain prime targets in rural and border states.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 leads theft tallies in Texas, California, and seven additional states, while Ford’s F-150 heads the list in six others. Both models are some of the most popular vehicles sold in the country, so it makes sense they’re also frequently stolen.

High resale demand for parts, coupled with interchangeable components across model years, keeps older trucks attractive to thieves—even as new anti-theft tech rolls out.

