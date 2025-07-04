These Are The Most Stolen Cars In Every US State
Car theft is a widespread issue, driven by factors like demand for parts and organized criminal activity.
In 2024, over 850,000 vehicles were stolen across the U.S., averaging one every 37 seconds.
To see which cars are being targeted the most, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the most stolen car model in every state.
Data & Discussion
The data for this visualization comes from FinanceBuzz, which reviewed 2024 auto-theft insurance claims filed with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
|State
|Make and Model
|Vehicles Stolen
|Alabama
|Toyota Camry
|219
|Alaska
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|61
|Arizona
|Hyundai Elantra
|649
|Arkansas
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|178
|California
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|6248
|Colorado
|Hyundai Elantra
|998
|Connecticut
|Hyundai Elantra
|617
|Delaware
|Hyundai Elantra
|73
|Florida
|Hyundai Elantra
|1074
|Georgia
|Hyundai Elantra
|750
|Hawaii
|Kia Soul
|75
|Idaho
|Ford F150 Series
|37
|Illinois
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|1615
|Indiana
|Hyundai Elantra
|475
|Iowa
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|93
|Kansas
|Hyundai Elantra
|253
|Kentucky
|Hyundai Sonata
|419
|Louisiana
|Hyundai Elantra
|360
|Maine
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|42
|Maryland
|Hyundai Elantra
|1966
|Massachusetts
|Honda Accord/Hyundai Elantra (tie)
|241
|Michigan
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|1507
|Minnesota
|Hyundai Elantra
|652
|Mississippi
|Ford F150 Series
|172
|Missouri
|Hyundai Elantra
|1074
|Montana
|Ford F150 Series
|60
|Nebraska
|Hyundai Elantra
|245
|Nevada
|Hyundai Elantra
|832
|New Hampshire
|GMC Savana
|19
|New Jersey
|Honda Accord
|755
|New Mexico
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|335
|New York
|Honda CR-V
|1776
|North Carolina
|Hyundai Elantra
|1094
|North Dakota
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|46
|Ohio
|Hyundai Elantra
|1351
|Oklahoma
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|293
|Oregon
|Honda Civic
|435
|Pennsylvania
|Hyundai Elantra
|1081
|Rhode Island
|Honda Accord
|60
|South Carolina
|Honda Accord
|331
|South Dakota
|Ford F150 Series
|76
|Tennessee
|Nissan Maxima
|1501
|Texas
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|6453
|Utah
|Honda Civic
|120
|Vermont
|Subaru Forester
|25
|Virginia
|Hyundai Elantra
|550
|Washington
|Hyundai Elantra
|1379
|West Virginia
|Ford F150 Series
|50
|Wisconsin
|Hyundai Elantra
|515
|Wyoming
|Ford F150 Series
|19
Hyundai and Kia’s Missing Security Feature
The most common model in this dataset is the Hyundai Elantra, which was the most stolen car in 20 different states. The Hyundai Sonata (Kentucky) and Kia Soul (Hawaii) also made an appearance.
A major reason for this trend is that many Hyundai and Kia models produced between 2011 and 2021 lack electronic engine immobilizers—basic anti-theft tech now standard in most vehicles.
This omission made it easier for thieves to exploit vulnerabilities, especially after viral social media videos demonstrated how to steal these cars using simple tools.
Pickup Popularity in the Heartland
Full-size pickups remain prime targets in rural and border states.
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 leads theft tallies in Texas, California, and seven additional states, while Ford’s F-150 heads the list in six others. Both models are some of the most popular vehicles sold in the country, so it makes sense they’re also frequently stolen.
High resale demand for parts, coupled with interchangeable components across model years, keeps older trucks attractive to thieves—even as new anti-theft tech rolls out.
