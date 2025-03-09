print-icon
These Are The Nations With The Highest (And Lowest) Marginal Income Tax Rates

Tyler Durden
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

It’s tax filing time for quite a few countries, as their financial year comes to end.

How differently do countries tax their citizens? Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao took a look at the top marginal individual income tax rates of nearly 150 countries to compare and contrast differences.

Data for this map is sourced from PwC’s Worldwide Tax Summaries, updated between Aug 2024–Feb 2025.

Of course there are limitations to the data. Only the highest portion of an individual’s income is taxed at this rate, and brackets vary significantly on how much money falls into that pool.

Furthermore, property, sales, or other indirect taxes are not included. It also omits state, provincial, and municipal taxes

Ranked: Countries by their Highest Personal Income Tax Rate

Western European countries on average have the highest headline income tax rates in the world.

Per the source, seven countries have a 50%+ top rate, and six of those are in Europe, led by Denmark at 55.9%.

RankCountryISO CodeHeadline Personal Income Tax Rate
1🇩🇰 DenmarkDNK55.9
2🇫🇮 FinlandFIN55
3🇱🇺 LuxembourgLUX51
4🇦🇹 AustriaAUT50
5🇧🇪 BelgiumBEL50
6🇮🇱 IsraelISR50
7🇸🇮 SloveniaSVN50
8🇳🇱 NetherlandsNLD49.5
9🇵🇹 PortugalPRT48
10🇳🇴 NorwayNOR47.4
11🇪🇸 SpainESP47
12🇨🇭 SwitzerlandCHE45.5
13🇦🇺 AustraliaAUS45
14🇨🇳 ChinaCHN45
15🇩🇪 GermanyDEU45
16🇫🇷 FranceFRA45
17🇬🇧 UKGBR45
18🇯🇵 JapanJPN45
19🇰🇷 South KoreaKOR45
20🇿🇦 South AfricaZAF45
21🇬🇷 GreeceGRC44
22🇮🇹 ItalyITA43
23🇸🇳 SenegalSEN43
24🇵🇬 Papua New GuineaPNG42
25🇨🇱 ChileCHL40
26🇨🇩 DRCCOD40
27🇨🇬 CongoCOG40
28🇬🇦 GabonGAB40
29🇬🇾 GuyanaGUY40
30🇮🇪 IrelandIRL40
31🇲🇷 MauritaniaMRT40
32🇳🇨 New CaledoniaNCL40
33🇹🇷 TürkiyeTUR40
34🇹🇼 TaiwanTWN40
35🇺🇬 UgandaUGA40
36🇨🇴 ColombiaCOL39
37🇮🇳 IndiaIND39
38🇳🇿 New ZealandNZL39
39🇨🇲 CameroonCMR38.5
40🇲🇦 MoroccoMAR38
41🇪🇨 EcuadorECU37
42🇳🇦 NamibiaNAM37
43🇺🇸 U.S.USA37
44🇿🇲 ZambiaZMB37
45🇺🇾 UruguayURY36
46🇭🇷 CroatiaHRV35.4
47🇦🇷 ArgentinaARG35
48🇨🇾 CyprusCYP35
49🇩🇿 AlgeriaDZA35
50🇪🇹 EthiopiaETH35
51🇬🇭 GhanaGHA35
52🇮🇩 IndonesiaIDN35
53🇰🇪 KenyaKEN35
54🇲🇽 MexicoMEX35
55🇲🇹 MaltaMLT35
56🇵🇰 PakistanPAK35
57🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHL35
58🇹🇭 ThailandTHA35
59🇹🇳 TunisiaTUN35
60🇻🇳 VietnamVNM35
61🇻🇪 VenezuelaVEN34
62🇨🇦 CanadaCAN33
63🇱🇻 LatviaLVA33
64🇵🇷 Puerto RicoPRI33
65🇸🇿 EswatiniSWZ33
66🇨🇮 Côte d'IvoireCIV32
67🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTU32
68🇲🇿 MozambiqueMOZ32
69🇵🇱 PolandPOL32
70🇮🇸 IcelandISL31.35
71🇧🇩 BangladeshBGD30
72🇯🇲 JamaicaJAM30
73🇯🇴 JordanJOR30
74🇱🇨 Saint Lucia (assumed "Saint")KNA30
75🇲🇾 MalaysiaMYS30
76🇳🇮 NicaraguaNIC30
77🇵🇪 PeruPER30
78🇷🇼 RwandaRWA30
79🇸🇻 El SalvadorSLV30
80🇹🇩 ChadTCD30
81🇹🇿 TanzaniaTZA30
82🇧🇧 BarbadosBRB28.5
83🇧🇷 BrazilBRA27.5
84🇨🇻 Cabo VerdeCPV27.5
85🇪🇬 EgyptEGY27.5
86🇦🇴 AngolaAGO25
87🇦🇿 AzerbaijanAZE25
88🇧🇼 BotswanaBWA25
89🇨🇷 Costa RicaCRI25
90🇩🇴 Dominican RepublicDOM25
91🇬🇮 GibraltarGIB25
92🇬🇶 Equatorial GuineaGNQ25
93🇭🇳 HondurasHND25
94🇱🇦 LaosLAO25
95🇱🇧 LebanonLBN25
96🇲🇲 MyanmarMMR25
97🇵🇦 PanamaPAN25
98🇸🇰 SlovakiaSVK25
99🇹🇹 Trinidad & TobagoTTO25
100🇳🇬 NigeriaNGA24
101🇸🇬 SingaporeSGP24
102🇦🇱 AlbaniaALB23
103🇨🇿 CzechiaCZE23
104🇱🇮 LiechtensteinLIE22.4
105🇮🇲 Isle of ManIMN22
106🇦🇲 ArmeniaARM20
107🇪🇪 EstoniaEST20
108🇬🇪 GeorgiaGEO20
109🇬🇬 GuernseyGGY20
110🇯🇪 JerseyJEY20
111🇰🇭 CambodiaKHM20
112🇲🇬 MadagascarMDG20
113🇲🇳 MongoliaMNG20
114🇲🇺 MauritiusMUS20
115🇷🇸 SerbiaSRB20
116🇸🇪 SwedenSWE20
117🇺🇦 UkraineUKR18
118🇭🇰 Hong KongHKG16
119🇭🇺 HungaryHUN15
120🇮🇶 IraqIRQ15
121🇲🇪 MontenegroMNE15
122🇵🇸 Palestinian TerritoriesPSE15
123🇷🇺 RussiaRUS15
124🇧🇴 BoliviaBOL13
125🇱🇾 LibyaLBY13
126🇲🇴 MacauMAC12
127🇲🇩 MoldovaMDA12
128🇺🇿 UzbekistanUZB12
129🇧🇬 BulgariaBGR10
130🇧🇦 Bosnia & HerzegovinaBIH10
131🇬🇱 GreenlandGRL10
132🇰🇿 KazakhstanKAZ10
133🇲🇰 North MacedoniaMKD10
134🇵🇾 ParaguayPRY10
135🇷🇴 RomaniaROU10
136🇹🇱 Timor-LesteTLS10
137🇽🇰 KosovoXKX10
138🇬🇹 GuatemalaGTM7
139🇦🇪 UAEARE0
140🇧🇭 BahrainBHR0
141🇧🇲 BermudaBMU0
142🇰🇾 Cayman IslandsCYM0
143🇰🇼 KuwaitKWT0
144🇴🇲 OmanOMN0
145🇶🇦 QatarQAT0
146🇸🇦 Saudi ArabiaSAU0

Note: Denmark’s figure includes a mandatory labor market tax for all wage earners in the country. Scotland pays a different rate than the rest of the UK.

But as always, the fine print contains more useful information. For example, in Denmark, the top bracket for employment income is 15%. However, this combines with the bottom bracket tax and mandatory healthcare and municipal contributions to raise the income tax ceiling. Finally, income from shares and dividends also attracts a high rate of 42%.

In the U.S., the 37% headline rate is only applicable to income above $609,000 for individuals. Of course, U.S. states tax their residents as well.

And finally, several Middle Eastern countries—also oil producers—don’t charge an income tax.

The Pros and Cons of Western Europe’s High Tax Rates

Individual income taxes often make up the largest source of government revenues.

Thus, higher taxes help fund extensive public services like healthcare, education, and social security.

It can also potentially reduce income inequality by redistributing wealth, supporting lower-income citizens, and fostering social cohesion.

However, less disposable income leads to less consumer spending. And better-skilled workers with higher earnings may relocate, leading to brain drain from the region.

High earners can avoid taxes by routing their incomes or businesses through low tax jurisdictions. Check out Ranked: The World’s Top 10 Tax Havens to see how much offshore wealth is parked around the globe.

