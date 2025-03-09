These Are The Nations With The Highest (And Lowest) Marginal Income Tax Rates

It’s tax filing time for quite a few countries, as their financial year comes to end.

How differently do countries tax their citizens? Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao took a look at the top marginal individual income tax rates of nearly 150 countries to compare and contrast differences.

Data for this map is sourced from PwC’s Worldwide Tax Summaries, updated between Aug 2024–Feb 2025.

Of course there are limitations to the data. Only the highest portion of an individual’s income is taxed at this rate, and brackets vary significantly on how much money falls into that pool.

Furthermore, property, sales, or other indirect taxes are not included. It also omits state, provincial, and municipal taxes

Ranked: Countries by their Highest Personal Income Tax Rate

Western European countries on average have the highest headline income tax rates in the world.

Per the source, seven countries have a 50%+ top rate, and six of those are in Europe, led by Denmark at 55.9%.

Rank Country ISO Code Headline Personal Income Tax Rate 1 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK 55.9 2 🇫🇮 Finland FIN 55 3 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX 51 4 🇦🇹 Austria AUT 50 5 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL 50 6 🇮🇱 Israel ISR 50 7 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN 50 8 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD 49.5 9 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT 48 10 🇳🇴 Norway NOR 47.4 11 🇪🇸 Spain ESP 47 12 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE 45.5 13 🇦🇺 Australia AUS 45 14 🇨🇳 China CHN 45 15 🇩🇪 Germany DEU 45 16 🇫🇷 France FRA 45 17 🇬🇧 UK GBR 45 18 🇯🇵 Japan JPN 45 19 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR 45 20 🇿🇦 South Africa ZAF 45 21 🇬🇷 Greece GRC 44 22 🇮🇹 Italy ITA 43 23 🇸🇳 Senegal SEN 43 24 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea PNG 42 25 🇨🇱 Chile CHL 40 26 🇨🇩 DRC COD 40 27 🇨🇬 Congo COG 40 28 🇬🇦 Gabon GAB 40 29 🇬🇾 Guyana GUY 40 30 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL 40 31 🇲🇷 Mauritania MRT 40 32 🇳🇨 New Caledonia NCL 40 33 🇹🇷 Türkiye TUR 40 34 🇹🇼 Taiwan TWN 40 35 🇺🇬 Uganda UGA 40 36 🇨🇴 Colombia COL 39 37 🇮🇳 India IND 39 38 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZL 39 39 🇨🇲 Cameroon CMR 38.5 40 🇲🇦 Morocco MAR 38 41 🇪🇨 Ecuador ECU 37 42 🇳🇦 Namibia NAM 37 43 🇺🇸 U.S. USA 37 44 🇿🇲 Zambia ZMB 37 45 🇺🇾 Uruguay URY 36 46 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV 35.4 47 🇦🇷 Argentina ARG 35 48 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP 35 49 🇩🇿 Algeria DZA 35 50 🇪🇹 Ethiopia ETH 35 51 🇬🇭 Ghana GHA 35 52 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDN 35 53 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN 35 54 🇲🇽 Mexico MEX 35 55 🇲🇹 Malta MLT 35 56 🇵🇰 Pakistan PAK 35 57 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL 35 58 🇹🇭 Thailand THA 35 59 🇹🇳 Tunisia TUN 35 60 🇻🇳 Vietnam VNM 35 61 🇻🇪 Venezuela VEN 34 62 🇨🇦 Canada CAN 33 63 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA 33 64 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico PRI 33 65 🇸🇿 Eswatini SWZ 33 66 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire CIV 32 67 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU 32 68 🇲🇿 Mozambique MOZ 32 69 🇵🇱 Poland POL 32 70 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL 31.35 71 🇧🇩 Bangladesh BGD 30 72 🇯🇲 Jamaica JAM 30 73 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR 30 74 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia (assumed "Saint") KNA 30 75 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYS 30 76 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NIC 30 77 🇵🇪 Peru PER 30 78 🇷🇼 Rwanda RWA 30 79 🇸🇻 El Salvador SLV 30 80 🇹🇩 Chad TCD 30 81 🇹🇿 Tanzania TZA 30 82 🇧🇧 Barbados BRB 28.5 83 🇧🇷 Brazil BRA 27.5 84 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde CPV 27.5 85 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY 27.5 86 🇦🇴 Angola AGO 25 87 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE 25 88 🇧🇼 Botswana BWA 25 89 🇨🇷 Costa Rica CRI 25 90 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic DOM 25 91 🇬🇮 Gibraltar GIB 25 92 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea GNQ 25 93 🇭🇳 Honduras HND 25 94 🇱🇦 Laos LAO 25 95 🇱🇧 Lebanon LBN 25 96 🇲🇲 Myanmar MMR 25 97 🇵🇦 Panama PAN 25 98 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK 25 99 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago TTO 25 100 🇳🇬 Nigeria NGA 24 101 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP 24 102 🇦🇱 Albania ALB 23 103 🇨🇿 Czechia CZE 23 104 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein LIE 22.4 105 🇮🇲 Isle of Man IMN 22 106 🇦🇲 Armenia ARM 20 107 🇪🇪 Estonia EST 20 108 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO 20 109 🇬🇬 Guernsey GGY 20 110 🇯🇪 Jersey JEY 20 111 🇰🇭 Cambodia KHM 20 112 🇲🇬 Madagascar MDG 20 113 🇲🇳 Mongolia MNG 20 114 🇲🇺 Mauritius MUS 20 115 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB 20 116 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE 20 117 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR 18 118 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKG 16 119 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN 15 120 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ 15 121 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE 15 122 🇵🇸 Palestinian Territories PSE 15 123 🇷🇺 Russia RUS 15 124 🇧🇴 Bolivia BOL 13 125 🇱🇾 Libya LBY 13 126 🇲🇴 Macau MAC 12 127 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA 12 128 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan UZB 12 129 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR 10 130 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina BIH 10 131 🇬🇱 Greenland GRL 10 132 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan KAZ 10 133 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD 10 134 🇵🇾 Paraguay PRY 10 135 🇷🇴 Romania ROU 10 136 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste TLS 10 137 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX 10 138 🇬🇹 Guatemala GTM 7 139 🇦🇪 UAE ARE 0 140 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR 0 141 🇧🇲 Bermuda BMU 0 142 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands CYM 0 143 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT 0 144 🇴🇲 Oman OMN 0 145 🇶🇦 Qatar QAT 0 146 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU 0

Note: Denmark’s figure includes a mandatory labor market tax for all wage earners in the country. Scotland pays a different rate than the rest of the UK.

But as always, the fine print contains more useful information. For example, in Denmark, the top bracket for employment income is 15%. However, this combines with the bottom bracket tax and mandatory healthcare and municipal contributions to raise the income tax ceiling. Finally, income from shares and dividends also attracts a high rate of 42%.

In the U.S., the 37% headline rate is only applicable to income above $609,000 for individuals. Of course, U.S. states tax their residents as well.

And finally, several Middle Eastern countries—also oil producers—don’t charge an income tax.

The Pros and Cons of Western Europe’s High Tax Rates

Individual income taxes often make up the largest source of government revenues.

Thus, higher taxes help fund extensive public services like healthcare, education, and social security.

It can also potentially reduce income inequality by redistributing wealth, supporting lower-income citizens, and fostering social cohesion.

However, less disposable income leads to less consumer spending. And better-skilled workers with higher earnings may relocate, leading to brain drain from the region.

