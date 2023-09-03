These Are The Richest Billionaires In Each US State

The number of billionaires in the U.S. increased 5% compared to last year, going from 720 super wealthy individuals to 775.

As Visual Capitalist's Avery Koop details below, the richest of the rich are concentrated in states like Texas, California, and New York, but there is almost one billionaire in every single state.

This map uses data from Forbes to showcase the wealthiest billionaire in each state.

The State-by-State Breakdown

According to Forbes, just four states are home to 61% of the country’s billionaires: California (179), New York (130), Florida (92), and Texas (73).

Here’s a closer look at the data on who takes the title of the richest in each state:

Name State Residence Net Worth (Est.) Source of Wealth Jimmy Rane Alabama Abbeville $1.2 B Lumber Arturo Moreno Arizona Phoenix $4.8 B Billboards, Los Angeles Angels Jim Walton Arkansas Bentonville $64.4 B Walmart Larry Page California Palo Alto $105.0 B Google Philip Anschutz Colorado Denver $10.8 B Energy, sports, entertainment Ray Dalio Connecticut Greenwich $19.1 B Hedge funds Ken Griffin Florida Miami $32.7 B Hedge funds Dan Cathy, Bubba Cathy, and Trudy Cathy White Georgia Atlanta $11.0 B Chick-fil-A Larry Ellison Hawaii Lanai $146.0 B Oracle Frank VanderSloot Idaho Idaho Falls $3.2 B Nutrition, wellness products Lukas Walton Illinois Chicago $22.9 B Walmart Carl Cook Indiana Bloomington $10.3 B Medical devices Harry Stine Iowa Adel $6.9 B Agriculture Charles Koch Kansas Wichitia $56.9 B Koch Industries Tamara Gustavson Kentucky Lexington $7.3 B Self storage Gayle Benson Louisiana New Orleans $4.7 B New Orleans Saints Susan Alfond Maine Scarborough $2.7 B Shoes Annette Lerner & family Maryland Chevy Chase $6.3 B Real Estate Abigail Johnson Massachusetts Milton $21.0 B Fidelity Daniel Gilbert Michigan Franklin $19.5 B Quicken Loans Glen Taylor Minnesota Mankato $2.6 B Printing Thomas Duff & James Duff Mississippi Hattiesburg $2.3 B Tires, diversified John Morris Missouri Springfield $8.3 B Sporting goods retail Dennis Washington Montana Missoula $6.4 B Construction, mining Warren Buffet Nebraska Omaha $117.0 B Berkshire Hathaway Mirian Adelson & family Nevada Las Vegas $36.2 B Casinos Rick Cohen & family New Hampshire Keene $18.8 B Warehouse automation Rocco Commisso New Jersey Saddle River $8.0 B Telecom Ron Corio New Mexico Albuquerque $1.7 B Solar Michael Bloomberg New York New York City $94.5 B Bloomberg LP James Goodnight North Carolina Cary $9.3 B Software Gary Tharaldson North Dakota Fargo $1.2 B Hotels Lex Wexner & family Ohio New Albany $6.0 B Retail Harold Hamm & family Oklahoma Oklahoma City $18.5 B Oil & gas Phil Knight & family Oregon Hillsboro $41.8 B Nike Jeff Yass Pennsylvania Haverford $28.5 B Trading, investments Jonathan Nelson Rhode Island Providence $3.1 B Private equity Robert Faith South Carolina Charleston $5.2 B Real estate management T. Denny Sanford South Dakota Sioux Falls $2.0 B Banking, credit cards Thomas Frist Jr. & family Tennessee Nashville $22.3 B Hospitals Elon Musk Texas Austin $230.0 B Tesla, SpaceX Gail Miller Utah Salt Lake City $4.2 B Car dealerships John Abele Vermont Shelburne $1.9 B Healthcare Jacqueline Mars Virginia The Plains $39.4 B Candy, pet food Jeff Bezos Washington Medina $149.0 B Amazon John Menard Jr. Wisconsin Eau Claire $18.1 B Home improvement stores John Mars Wyoming Jackson $39.4 B Candy, pet food

Many billionaires in the U.S. are extremely well-known, such as California’s Larry Page, New York’s Michael Bloomberg, or Washington state’s Jeff Bezos.

Interestingly, Bill Gates doesn’t take the top spot as the richest billionaire in Washington because Bezos has a higher net worth—$149 billion vs. Gates’ $104 billion—although they do live in the exact same town of Medina, WA.

Nearly every state is home to at least one billionaire, some far wealthier than others, like Nebraska’s Warren Buffett ($117 billion), compared to Alabama’s Jimmy Rane ($1.2 billion). Some new states, which gained billionaires this year include Alabama, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Billionaire Wealth

The number of billionaires globally is following a different trend than the one in the U.S., declining year-over-year, and seeing billionaire wealth overall decrease by $500 billion.

The U.S. is home to almost 30% of all the world’s billionaires and while a few like Sam Bankman-Fried and Kanye West lost their billionaire status this year, many continue to get richer. In addition to Ron Corio, New Mexico’s first ever billionaire, eight other individuals on the U.S. list gained billionaire status in the last four years.

Finance and investments, food and beverage, fashion and retail, and technology are the top sources of wealth for U.S. billionaires, with almost 50% of them gaining their fortunes from these specific industries.