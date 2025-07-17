These Are Richest People In Every US State
From tech moguls to retail tycoons, the richest person in each U.S. state reflects the industries driving wealth across the country.
Some are household names, while others have built quiet fortunes in their home states.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the richest person in U.S. every state and their estimated net worth, as ranked by Forbes.
Net worths are calculated as of April 25, 2025.
Who is the Richest Person in Every State?
Below, we show the richest person in each U.S. state, their estimated net worth, city of residence, and industry.
|Name
|State
|Estimated Net Worth (Billions)
|Age
|City
|Industry/Company
|Elon Musk
|Texas
|$388.0
|53
|Austin
|Tesla, SpaceX
|Jeff Bezos
|Florida
|$206.0
|61
|Miami
|Amazon
|Mark Zuckerberg
|California
|$189.0
|40
|Palo Alto
|Warren Buffett
|Nebraska
|$165.0
|94
|Omaha
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Steve Ballmer
|Washington
|$118.0
|69
|Hunts Point
|Microsoft
|Rob Walton & Family
|Arkansas
|$113.0
|80
|Bentonville
|Walmart
|Michael Bloomberg
|New York
|$105.0
|83
|New York
|Bloomberg LP
|Charles Koch & family
|Kansas
|$67.5
|89
|Wichita
|Koch, Inc.
|Jeff Yass
|Pennsylvania
|$59.0
|66
|Haverford
|Trading, investments
|Lukas Walton
|Illinois
|$39.0
|38
|Chicago
|Walmart
|Jacqueline Mars
|Virginia
|$39.0
|85
|The Plains
|Candy, pet food
|John Mars
|Wyoming
|$39.0
|89
|Jackson
|Candy, pet food
|Abigail Johnson
|Massachusetts
|$31.5
|63
|Milton
|Fidelity
|Phil Knight & family
|Oregon
|$29.0
|87
|Hillsboro
|Nike
|Miriam Adelson & family
|Nevada
|$28.6
|79
|Las Vegas
|Casinos
|Thomas Frist Jr & family
|Tennessee
|$26.8
|86
|Nashville
|Hospitals
|Daniel Gilbert
|Michigan
|$23.7
|63
|Franklin
|Rocket Mortgage
|Diane Hendricks
|Wisconsin
|$21.9
|78
|Afton
|Building supplies
|Steve Cohen
|Connecticut
|$21.3
|68
|Greenwich
|Hedge funds
|Harold Hamm & family
|Oklahoma
|$18.5
|79
|Oklahoma City
|Oil & gas
|Ernest Garcia II
|Arizona
|$17.3
|67
|Tempe
|Used cars
|Todd Graves
|Louisiana
|$17.2
|53
|Baton Rouge
|Fast food
|Philip Anschutz
|Colorado
|$16.9
|85
|Denver
|Energy, sports, entertainment
|Rick Cohen & family
|New Hampshire
|$11.5
|72
|Keene
|Warehouse automation
|David Steward
|Missouri
|$11.4
|73
|St. Louis
|IT provider
|Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy, & Trudy Cathy White
|Georgia
|$10.7
|71, 72 & 69
|Atlanta, Atlanta, Hampton
|Chick-fil-A
|Harry Stine
|Iowa
|$10.2
|83
|Adel
|Agriculture
|Pierre Omidyar
|Hawaii
|$10.0
|57
|Honolulu
|EBay, PayPal
|Carl Cook
|Indiana
|$9.9
|62
|Bloomington
|Medical devices
|James Goodnight
|North Carolina
|$9.8
|82
|Cary
|Software
|Tamara Gustavson
|Kentucky
|$8.1
|63
|Lexington
|Self storage
|Les Wexner & family
|Ohio
|$7.8
|87
|New Albany
|Retail
|Dennis Washington
|Montana
|$7.4
|90
|Missoula
|Construction, mining
|John Overdeck
|New Jersey
|$7.4
|55
|Millburn
|Hedge funds
|Annette Lerner & family
|Maryland
|$5.5
|95
|Chevy Chase
|Real estate
|Robert Faith
|South Carolina
|$5.0
|61
|Charleston
|Real estate management
|Gail Miller
|Utah
|$4.4
|81
|Salt Lake City
|Car dealerships
|Susan Alfond
|Maine
|$3.7
|79
|Scarborough
|Shoes
|Jonathan Nelson
|Rhode Island
|$3.4
|68
|Providence
|Private equity
|Frank VanderSloot
|Idaho
|$3.2
|76
|Idaho Falls
|Nutrition, wellness products
|Thomas Duff & James Duff
|Mississippi
|$3.0
|64 & 68
|Hattiesburg
|Tires, diversified
|Glen Taylor
|Minnesota
|$2.9
|84
|Mankato
|Printing
|T. Denny Sanford
|South Dakota
|$2.1
|89
|Sioux Falls
|Banking, credit cards
|John Abele
|Vermont
|$2.0
|88
|Shelburne
|Healthcare
|Ron Corio
|New Mexico
|$1.7
|63
|Albuquerque
|Solar
|Jimmy Rane
|Alabama
|$1.5
|78
|Abbeville
|Lumber
|Gary Tharaldson
|North Dakota
|$1.2
|79
|Fargo
|Hotels
|Brad Smith
|West Virginia
|$0.9
|61
|Huntington
|Intuit
|Elizabeth Snyder
|Delaware
|$0.8
|77
|Wilmington
|Gore-Tex
|Jonathan Rubini & family
|Alaska
|$0.4
|70
|Anchorage
|Real Estate
|Leonard Hyde & family
|Alaska
|$0.4
|68
|Anchorage
|Real estate
Elon Musk is the richest person in Texas, and the world, after moving to the Lone Star State from California in 2020. The Tesla CEO has an estimated net worth of about $338 billion.
Other high-profile business leaders who are the richest individuals of their respective state include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in California with an estimated net worth of $189 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Florida with $206 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett in Nebraska with $165 billion.
Other notable tech leaders on the map include former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in Washington with a net worth of $118 billion. He overtook his former boss, Bill Gates, after Forbes revised its estimate of the 2021 divorce settlement awarded to Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.
In all but three states (Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia), the richest individual was at least a billionaire.
Brad Smith, the retired CEO of Intuit and current president of Marshall University of West Virginia is almost at the billionaire mark, with an estimated $900 million net worth.
To learn more about some of the richest areas of the U.S., check out this graphic that visualizes the top U.S. cities by number of centi-millionaire residents.