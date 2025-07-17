These Are Richest People In Every US State

From tech moguls to retail tycoons, the richest person in each U.S. state reflects the industries driving wealth across the country.

Some are household names, while others have built quiet fortunes in their home states.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the richest person in U.S. every state and their estimated net worth, as ranked by Forbes.

Net worths are calculated as of April 25, 2025.

Who is the Richest Person in Every State?

Below, we show the richest person in each U.S. state, their estimated net worth, city of residence, and industry.

Name State Estimated Net Worth (Billions) Age City Industry/Company Elon Musk Texas $388.0 53 Austin Tesla, SpaceX Jeff Bezos Florida $206.0 61 Miami Amazon Mark Zuckerberg California $189.0 40 Palo Alto Facebook Warren Buffett Nebraska $165.0 94 Omaha Berkshire Hathaway Steve Ballmer Washington $118.0 69 Hunts Point Microsoft Rob Walton & Family Arkansas $113.0 80 Bentonville Walmart Michael Bloomberg New York $105.0 83 New York Bloomberg LP Charles Koch & family Kansas $67.5 89 Wichita Koch, Inc. Jeff Yass Pennsylvania $59.0 66 Haverford Trading, investments Lukas Walton Illinois $39.0 38 Chicago Walmart Jacqueline Mars Virginia $39.0 85 The Plains Candy, pet food John Mars Wyoming $39.0 89 Jackson Candy, pet food Abigail Johnson Massachusetts $31.5 63 Milton Fidelity Phil Knight & family Oregon $29.0 87 Hillsboro Nike Miriam Adelson & family Nevada $28.6 79 Las Vegas Casinos Thomas Frist Jr & family Tennessee $26.8 86 Nashville Hospitals Daniel Gilbert Michigan $23.7 63 Franklin Rocket Mortgage Diane Hendricks Wisconsin $21.9 78 Afton Building supplies Steve Cohen Connecticut $21.3 68 Greenwich Hedge funds Harold Hamm & family Oklahoma $18.5 79 Oklahoma City Oil & gas Ernest Garcia II Arizona $17.3 67 Tempe Used cars Todd Graves Louisiana $17.2 53 Baton Rouge Fast food Philip Anschutz Colorado $16.9 85 Denver Energy, sports, entertainment Rick Cohen & family New Hampshire $11.5 72 Keene Warehouse automation David Steward Missouri $11.4 73 St. Louis IT provider Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy, & Trudy Cathy White Georgia $10.7 71, 72 & 69 Atlanta, Atlanta, Hampton Chick-fil-A Harry Stine Iowa $10.2 83 Adel Agriculture Pierre Omidyar Hawaii $10.0 57 Honolulu EBay, PayPal Carl Cook Indiana $9.9 62 Bloomington Medical devices James Goodnight North Carolina $9.8 82 Cary Software Tamara Gustavson Kentucky $8.1 63 Lexington Self storage Les Wexner & family Ohio $7.8 87 New Albany Retail Dennis Washington Montana $7.4 90 Missoula Construction, mining John Overdeck New Jersey $7.4 55 Millburn Hedge funds Annette Lerner & family Maryland $5.5 95 Chevy Chase Real estate Robert Faith South Carolina $5.0 61 Charleston Real estate management Gail Miller Utah $4.4 81 Salt Lake City Car dealerships Susan Alfond Maine $3.7 79 Scarborough Shoes Jonathan Nelson Rhode Island $3.4 68 Providence Private equity Frank VanderSloot Idaho $3.2 76 Idaho Falls Nutrition, wellness products Thomas Duff & James Duff Mississippi $3.0 64 & 68 Hattiesburg Tires, diversified Glen Taylor Minnesota $2.9 84 Mankato Printing T. Denny Sanford South Dakota $2.1 89 Sioux Falls Banking, credit cards John Abele Vermont $2.0 88 Shelburne Healthcare Ron Corio New Mexico $1.7 63 Albuquerque Solar Jimmy Rane Alabama $1.5 78 Abbeville Lumber Gary Tharaldson North Dakota $1.2 79 Fargo Hotels Brad Smith West Virginia $0.9 61 Huntington Intuit Elizabeth Snyder Delaware $0.8 77 Wilmington Gore-Tex Jonathan Rubini & family Alaska $0.4 70 Anchorage Real Estate Leonard Hyde & family Alaska $0.4 68 Anchorage Real estate

Elon Musk is the richest person in Texas, and the world, after moving to the Lone Star State from California in 2020. The Tesla CEO has an estimated net worth of about $338 billion.

Other high-profile business leaders who are the richest individuals of their respective state include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in California with an estimated net worth of $189 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Florida with $206 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett in Nebraska with $165 billion.

Other notable tech leaders on the map include former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in Washington with a net worth of $118 billion. He overtook his former boss, Bill Gates, after Forbes revised its estimate of the 2021 divorce settlement awarded to Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

In all but three states (Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia), the richest individual was at least a billionaire.

Brad Smith, the retired CEO of Intuit and current president of Marshall University of West Virginia is almost at the billionaire mark, with an estimated $900 million net worth.

