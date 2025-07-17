print-icon
These Are Richest People In Every US State

by Tyler Durden
From tech moguls to retail tycoons, the richest person in each U.S. state reflects the industries driving wealth across the country.

Some are household names, while others have built quiet fortunes in their home states.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the richest person in U.S. every state and their estimated net worth, as ranked by Forbes.

Net worths are calculated as of April 25, 2025.

Who is the Richest Person in Every State?

Below, we show the richest person in each U.S. state, their estimated net worth, city of residence, and industry.

NameStateEstimated Net Worth (Billions)AgeCityIndustry/Company
Elon MuskTexas$388.053AustinTesla, SpaceX
Jeff BezosFlorida$206.061MiamiAmazon
Mark ZuckerbergCalifornia$189.040Palo AltoFacebook
Warren BuffettNebraska$165.094OmahaBerkshire Hathaway
Steve BallmerWashington$118.069Hunts PointMicrosoft
Rob Walton & FamilyArkansas$113.080BentonvilleWalmart
Michael BloombergNew York$105.083New YorkBloomberg LP
Charles Koch & familyKansas$67.589WichitaKoch, Inc.
Jeff YassPennsylvania$59.066HaverfordTrading, investments
Lukas WaltonIllinois$39.038ChicagoWalmart
Jacqueline MarsVirginia$39.085The PlainsCandy, pet food
John MarsWyoming$39.089JacksonCandy, pet food
Abigail JohnsonMassachusetts$31.563MiltonFidelity
Phil Knight & familyOregon$29.087HillsboroNike
Miriam Adelson & familyNevada$28.679Las VegasCasinos
Thomas Frist Jr & familyTennessee$26.886NashvilleHospitals
Daniel GilbertMichigan$23.763FranklinRocket Mortgage
Diane HendricksWisconsin$21.978AftonBuilding supplies
Steve CohenConnecticut$21.368GreenwichHedge funds
Harold Hamm & familyOklahoma$18.579Oklahoma CityOil & gas
Ernest Garcia IIArizona$17.367TempeUsed cars
Todd GravesLouisiana$17.253Baton RougeFast food
Philip AnschutzColorado$16.985DenverEnergy, sports, entertainment
Rick Cohen & familyNew Hampshire$11.572KeeneWarehouse automation
David StewardMissouri$11.473St. LouisIT provider
Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy, & Trudy Cathy WhiteGeorgia$10.771, 72 & 69Atlanta, Atlanta, HamptonChick-fil-A
Harry StineIowa$10.283AdelAgriculture
Pierre OmidyarHawaii$10.057HonoluluEBay, PayPal
Carl CookIndiana$9.962BloomingtonMedical devices
James GoodnightNorth Carolina$9.882CarySoftware
Tamara GustavsonKentucky$8.163LexingtonSelf storage
Les Wexner & familyOhio$7.887New AlbanyRetail
Dennis WashingtonMontana$7.490MissoulaConstruction, mining
John OverdeckNew Jersey$7.455MillburnHedge funds
Annette Lerner & familyMaryland$5.595Chevy ChaseReal estate
Robert FaithSouth Carolina$5.061CharlestonReal estate management
Gail MillerUtah$4.481Salt Lake CityCar dealerships
Susan AlfondMaine$3.779ScarboroughShoes
Jonathan NelsonRhode Island$3.468ProvidencePrivate equity
Frank VanderSlootIdaho$3.276Idaho FallsNutrition, wellness products
Thomas Duff & James DuffMississippi$3.064 & 68HattiesburgTires, diversified
Glen TaylorMinnesota$2.984MankatoPrinting
T. Denny SanfordSouth Dakota$2.189Sioux FallsBanking, credit cards
John AbeleVermont$2.088ShelburneHealthcare
Ron CorioNew Mexico$1.763AlbuquerqueSolar
Jimmy RaneAlabama$1.578AbbevilleLumber
Gary TharaldsonNorth Dakota$1.279FargoHotels
Brad SmithWest Virginia$0.961HuntingtonIntuit
Elizabeth SnyderDelaware$0.877WilmingtonGore-Tex
Jonathan Rubini & familyAlaska$0.470AnchorageReal Estate
Leonard Hyde & familyAlaska$0.468AnchorageReal estate

Elon Musk is the richest person in Texas, and the world, after moving to the Lone Star State from California in 2020. The Tesla CEO has an estimated net worth of about $338 billion.

Other high-profile business leaders who are the richest individuals of their respective state include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in California with an estimated net worth of $189 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Florida with $206 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett in Nebraska with $165 billion.

Other notable tech leaders on the map include former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in Washington with a net worth of $118 billion. He overtook his former boss, Bill Gates, after Forbes revised its estimate of the 2021 divorce settlement awarded to Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

In all but three states (Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia), the richest individual was at least a billionaire.

Brad Smith, the retired CEO of Intuit and current president of Marshall University of West Virginia is almost at the billionaire mark, with an estimated $900 million net worth.

To learn more about some of the richest areas of the U.S., check out this graphic that visualizes the top U.S. cities by number of centi-millionaire residents.

