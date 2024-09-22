print-icon
These Are The Top-Selling Albums Of The 21st Century

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024 - 12:25 AM

The music industry is a rapidly changing space, with new formats like digital streaming surpassing physical formats like CDs.

Regardless, album sales - both physical and digital - are still a key measure of popularity, especially for certain genres and fan bases that prioritize album purchases.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the top-selling album of the year from 2001 to 2023 by number of units sold. Units sold include all physical formats (vinyl, cassette, CD) and paid full album downloads.

The figures come from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and are updated as of August 2024.

Top Albums by Units Sold, 2001 to 2023

Below, we list the top-selling album each year from 2001 to 2023, showing how Adele is the most dominant musician on this front over the past 23 years.

YearAlbumArtistUnits sold*
2023SEVENTEEN 10th Mini Album 'FML'SEVENTEEN6,400,000
2022Greatest Works of ArtJay Chou7,500,000
202130Adele4,700,000
2020MAP OF THE SOUL 7BTS4,800,000
20195×20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019ARASHI3,300,000
2018The Greatest Showman OSTVarious Artists3,500,000
2017÷Ed Sheeran6,100,000
2016LemonadeBeyoncé2,500,000
201525Adele17,400,000
2014FrozenVarious Artists10,000,000
2013Midnight MemoriesOne Direction4,000,000
201221Adele8,300,000
201121Adele18,100,000
2010RecoveryEminem6,000,000
2009I Dreamed A DreamSusan Boyle8,300,000
2008Viva La Vida Or Death And All His FriendsColdplay6,800,000
2007High School Musical 2Various Artists6,300,000
2006High School MusicalVarious Artists5,300,000
2005X & YColdplay8,300,000
2004ConfessionsUsher12,000,000
2003Come Away With MeNorah Jones10,500,000
2002The Eminem ShowEminem13,900,000
2001HYBRID THEORYLINKIN PARK8,800,000

*Includes CDs, vinyl, cassettes, and paid full album downloads.

British singer-songwriter Adele is one of the best-selling artists in the past two decades, with her past three albums: 21, 25, and 30, each top-sellers worldwide in their respective release years.

Her top-selling album, 21–with hit singles like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You”–won two years in a row. It is the best-selling album of all-time in the United Kingdom.

In recent years, album sales have become increasingly global, with Taiwanese (Jay Chou), Korean (Seventeen, BTS), and Japanese (ARASHI) artists recording top-selling albums.

In 2023, 19 of the top 20 albums on the IFPI Global Album Sales Chart came from South Korean acts. The only non-Korean album among the top 20 was Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

South Korea’s album sales are driven by the popularity of K-pop albums, which feature extensive photobooks, posters, photocards, and other collectible content, making physical copies highly sought after due to their innovative packaging and exclusive keepsake value.

Additionally, popular films have also produced highly successful soundtrack albums, such as High School Musical, Frozen, and The Greatest Showman.

To learn more about the music industry, check out this graphic that shows the world’s largest music streaming platforms globally, by market share as of 2023.

