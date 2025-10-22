These Are The US Cities Where Young Americans Can Still Afford A Home

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao ranks the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas by the share of adults under 30 who have a mortgage, painting a clear picture of where today’s twentysomethings can realistically afford a home.

Data for this visualization comes from LendingTree. They analyzed 32,000 anonymized fourth-quarter 2024 credit reports of adults under 30 in the 50 largest U.S. metros to create this ranking. Please see their methodology section for more details.

The American Dream is Still Within Reach In These Cities

At 9.4%, Nashville claims the highest share of under-30 mortgage holders in the country.

Rank City State Share of Americans Under 30 With Mortgages 1 Nashville Tennessee 9.4% 2 Indianapolis Indiana 8.4% 3 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 7.0% 4 Cincinnati Ohio 6.5% 5 Louisville Kentucky 5.8% 6 Oklahoma City Oklahoma 5.7% 7 San Antonio Texas 5.3% 8 Hartford Connecticut 5.0% 9 Virginia Beach Virginia 4.9% 10 Buffalo New York 4.7% 10 Salt Lake City Utah 4.7% 12 Raleigh North Carolina 4.6% 13 Detroit Michigan 4.5% 14 Minneapolis Minnesota 4.3% 14 Phoenix Arizona 4.3% 14 Providence Rhode Island 4.3% 17 Birmingham Alabama 4.1% 18 Memphis Tennessee 4.0% 19 Denver Colorado 3.7% 19 Las Vegas Nevada 3.7% 21 New Orleans Louisiana 3.5% 21 Riverside California 3.5% 23 Houston Texas 3.4% 24 Cleveland Ohio 3.3% 25 Baltimore Maryland 3.2% 25 Dallas Texas 3.2% 25 Tampa Florida 3.2% 28 Charlotte North Carolina 3.1% 28 Chicago Illinois 3.1% 28 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 3.1% 31 Miami Florida 3.0% 31 St. Louis Missouri 3.0% 33 Kansas City Missouri 2.9% 34 Austin Texas 2.8% 34 Columbus Ohio 2.8% 36 Orlando Florida 2.6% 36 Seattle Washington 2.6% 38 Jacksonville Florida 2.5% 38 Milwaukee Wisconsin 2.5% 40 Washington, D.C. District of Columbia 2.4% 41 Atlanta Georgia 2.3% 42 Portland Oregon 2.2% 43 Richmond Virginia 2.1% 44 San Francisco California 2.0% 45 San Diego California 1.7% 46 Sacramento California 1.6% 47 Boston Massachusetts 1.4% 48 Los Angeles California 1.3% 49 New York New York 1.2% 50 San Jose California 0.8%

The Music City’s housing-price growth has slowed from its pandemic peak, and a steady influx of jobs in healthcare, tech, and entertainment is giving young workers both stable incomes and loan approval power.

Indianapolis (8.4%) and Pittsburgh (7.0%) follow, proof that mid-sized metros with diversified economies and moderate price tags remain happy hunting grounds for first-time buyers.

These leaders share several traits: median home prices well below the national average, shorter commute times that widen the geographic radius of affordable neighborhoods, and state-level programs that reduce down-payment hurdles.

Midwest Cities and South Dominate Home Affordability

Beyond the top three, the next dozen cities are heavily concentrated in the Midwest and South.

Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio all break the 5% threshold.

Lower land costs and more flexible zoning keep construction pipelines open, while relatively low student-debt balances reduce the debt-to-income ratios that lenders scrutinize.

Even mid-tier Rust Belt metros such as Detroit (4.5%) and Minneapolis (4.3%) do better than larger coastal cities.

Their affordable starter-home inventories help offset slower wage growth. This illustrates that absolute price matters more than headline salary figures when it comes to qualifying for a mortgage before age 30.

Coastal State Economies Are Punishing for Home Ownership

At the other end of the spectrum stand San Jose (0.8%), New York City (1.2%), and Los Angeles (1.3%).

Sky-high property values inflate required down payments to six figures, while stricter land-use rules limit new supply and keep entry-level stock scarce.

Even Boston (1.4%) and Seattle (2.6%), cities with strong job markets, show that surging demand can overwhelm wage gains. This can and push homeownership beyond the reach of many young professionals.

