These Are The US States That Added The Most Billionaires Over The Last Decade

The billionaire map of America looks very different today than it did a decade ago.

New faces and shifting fortunes have reshaped where the country’s wealthiest residents call home, and some states have vaulted ahead in the billionaire rankings as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao shows in the infographic below.

The data for this map comes from two related Forbes sources.

Their 2016 billionaire breakdown (which used net worth figures as of November, 2015), and their Real-Time Billionaires List, accessed July, 2025.

Using both datasets, we mapped the net change in U.S. billionaires by state. Due to data limitations, this map does not count U.S. billionaires in Washington D.C. and overseas territories.

The South is Gaining Billionaires, Fast

While California leads by overall billionaire gains (+75), two southern states are in the top five.

Rank State Code 2015 Billionaires 2025 Billionaires Change in Billionaires 1 California CA 124 199 75 2 Florida FL 44 117 73 3 New York NY 93 136 43 4 Texas TX 48 83 35 5 Illinois IL 17 30 13 6 Massachusetts MA 10 23 13 7 Pennsylvania PA 10 23 13 8 Georgia GA 9 21 12 9 Nevada NV 8 19 11 10 North Carolina NC 3 10 7 11 Arizona AZ 9 15 6 12 Utah UT 1 7 6 13 Virginia VA 5 11 6 14 Connecticut CT 12 17 5 15 Ohio OH 6 10 4 16 Washington WA 13 17 4 17 Colorado CO 10 13 3 18 Louisiana LA 1 4 3 19 South Carolina SC 1 4 3 20 Hawaii HI 1 3 2 21 Maryland MD 8 10 2 22 Mississippi MS 0 2 2 23 Missouri MO 6 8 2 24 Montana MT 4 6 2 25 Nebraska NE 2 4 2 26 Tennessee TN 10 12 2 27 Alabama AL 0 1 1 28 Arkansas AR 5 6 1 29 Kansas KS 2 3 1 30 New Hampshire NH 1 2 1 31 New Mexico NM 0 1 1 32 North Dakota ND 0 1 1 33 Oregon OR 2 3 1 34 Vermont VT 0 1 1 35 Maine ME 1 1 0 36 New Jersey NJ 8 7 -1 37 Oklahoma OK 5 4 -1 38 West Virginia WV 1 0 -1 39 Idaho ID 3 1 -2 40 Indiana IN 4 2 -2 41 Michigan MI 11 9 -2 42 Wisconsin WI 9 7 -2 43 Wyoming WY 9 7 -2 N/A Iowa IA 1 1 No change N/A Kentucky KY 1 1 No change N/A Minnesota MN 5 5 No change N/A Rhode Island RI 1 1 No change N/A South Dakota SD 1 1 No change N/A Alaska AK 0 0 No billionaires N/A Delaware DE 0 0 No billionaires N/A U.S. US 540 869 329

In fact, second-ranked Florida added 73 billionaires—more than doubling its roster to 117—thanks to the influx of hedge-fund titans, tech founders, and pandemic-era corporate relocations.

Texas gained 35, cementing its draw as America’s energy capital and a swelling tech hub around Austin and Dallas.

With no state income tax and a cost of living well below coastal peers, both states have become magnets for high-net-worth individuals fleeing higher-tax jurisdictions.

Tech Hubs Keep Their Billionaire Edge, But is Growth Cooling?

California remains the undisputed leader with 199 billionaires in 2025—up 75 from 2015—anchored by Silicon Valley fortunes from companies such as Apple, Google, and OpenAI.

Yet the Golden State’s growth rate lags that of Florida and Texas, hinting at headwinds from rising costs and remote-friendly work patterns.

New York added 43 new billionaires, driven largely by finance and media exits, but also saw some flight to lower-tax locales.

Even with slowing momentum, these coastal giants still host 39% of all U.S. billionaires.

Unexpected Wealth Hotspots in the Mountain West and Midwest

Beyond the big four, several smaller states quietly punched above their weight.

Nevada added 11 billionaires, boosted by Las Vegas real-estate windfalls and a growing tech presence around Reno.

Utah’s count jumped six-fold on the back of booming software IPOs along the “Silicon Slopes.”

Illinois and Massachusetts each gained 13 billionaires, underscoring the enduring wealth-creation power of Chicago’s trading dynasties and Boston’s life-science clusters.

Conversely, traditional manufacturing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin slipped, each losing two members of the three-comma club.

