These Are The US States That Added The Most Billionaires Over The Last Decade

by Tyler Durden
The billionaire map of America looks very different today than it did a decade ago.

New faces and shifting fortunes have reshaped where the country’s wealthiest residents call home, and some states have vaulted ahead in the billionaire rankings as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao shows in the infographic below.

The data for this map comes from two related Forbes sources.

Their 2016 billionaire breakdown (which used net worth figures as of November, 2015), and their Real-Time Billionaires List, accessed July, 2025.

Using both datasets, we mapped the net change in U.S. billionaires by state. Due to data limitations, this map does not count U.S. billionaires in Washington D.C. and overseas territories.

The South is Gaining Billionaires, Fast

While California leads by overall billionaire gains (+75), two southern states are in the top five.

RankStateCode2015 Billionaires2025 BillionairesChange in Billionaires
1CaliforniaCA12419975
2FloridaFL4411773
3New YorkNY9313643
4TexasTX488335
5IllinoisIL173013
6MassachusettsMA102313
7PennsylvaniaPA102313
8GeorgiaGA92112
9NevadaNV81911
10North CarolinaNC3107
11ArizonaAZ9156
12UtahUT176
13VirginiaVA5116
14ConnecticutCT12175
15OhioOH6104
16WashingtonWA13174
17ColoradoCO10133
18LouisianaLA143
19South CarolinaSC143
20HawaiiHI132
21MarylandMD8102
22MississippiMS022
23MissouriMO682
24MontanaMT462
25NebraskaNE242
26TennesseeTN10122
27AlabamaAL011
28ArkansasAR561
29KansasKS231
30New HampshireNH121
31New MexicoNM011
32North DakotaND011
33OregonOR231
34VermontVT011
35MaineME110
36New JerseyNJ87-1
37OklahomaOK54-1
38West VirginiaWV10-1
39IdahoID31-2
40IndianaIN42-2
41MichiganMI119-2
42WisconsinWI97-2
43WyomingWY97-2
N/AIowaIA11No change
N/AKentuckyKY11No change
N/AMinnesotaMN55No change
N/ARhode IslandRI11No change
N/ASouth DakotaSD11No change
N/AAlaskaAK00No billionaires
N/ADelawareDE00No billionaires
N/AU.S.US540869329

In fact, second-ranked Florida added 73 billionaires—more than doubling its roster to 117—thanks to the influx of hedge-fund titans, tech founders, and pandemic-era corporate relocations.

Texas gained 35, cementing its draw as America’s energy capital and a swelling tech hub around Austin and Dallas.

With no state income tax and a cost of living well below coastal peers, both states have become magnets for high-net-worth individuals fleeing higher-tax jurisdictions.

Tech Hubs Keep Their Billionaire Edge, But is Growth Cooling?

California remains the undisputed leader with 199 billionaires in 2025—up 75 from 2015—anchored by Silicon Valley fortunes from companies such as Apple, Google, and OpenAI.

Yet the Golden State’s growth rate lags that of Florida and Texas, hinting at headwinds from rising costs and remote-friendly work patterns.

New York added 43 new billionaires, driven largely by finance and media exits, but also saw some flight to lower-tax locales.

Even with slowing momentum, these coastal giants still host 39% of all U.S. billionaires.

Unexpected Wealth Hotspots in the Mountain West and Midwest

Beyond the big four, several smaller states quietly punched above their weight.

Nevada added 11 billionaires, boosted by Las Vegas real-estate windfalls and a growing tech presence around Reno.

Utah’s count jumped six-fold on the back of booming software IPOs along the “Silicon Slopes.”

Illinois and Massachusetts each gained 13 billionaires, underscoring the enduring wealth-creation power of Chicago’s trading dynasties and Boston’s life-science clusters.

Conversely, traditional manufacturing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin slipped, each losing two members of the three-comma club.

