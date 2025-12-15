print-icon
These Are The US States With The Most Low-Wage Workers

by Tyler Durden
Low-wage work remains widespread across the United States. Even as the labor market continues to expand, wage gains have been uneven, leaving millions of workers earning less than $20 per hour, which is roughly $41,600 annually before taxes for full-time work.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, ranks U.S. states by the share of low-wage workers earning less than $20 per hour, using data from the Economic Policy Institute as of July 2025.

Low-Wage Workforce by State

Nationally, three in 10 workers, or 45.2 million people, fall below the $20-per-hour mark. However, this distribution varies widely by state.

The table below shows the full ranking of states by the share and number of workers earning less than $20 per hour:

Texas tops the list in terms of the number of low-wage workers with nearly 5.1 million people below the $20-per-hour mark. California, the most populous state, follows with around 4 million workers, along with Florida (3.5 million) and New York (2.2 million).

Meanwhile, Mississippi leads in terms of the share of low-wage workers, with 52% of the state’s workers earning under $20 per hour. Other Southern states also rank high, including Louisiana (45%), Arkansas (43%), West Virginia (43%), and Kentucky (41%).

In contrast, the District of Columbia has the lowest share of low-wage workers at 11%, along with Washington (19%) and Massachusetts (18%). These states tend to have a larger share of workers employed in high-paying industries like professional services, health, and information (IT) as compared to states with more low-wage workers.

StateShare of workers below $20/hrNumber of workers below $20/hr
Texas38%5,089,000
California24%4,002,000
Florida38%3,481,000
New York26%2,152,000
North Carolina40%1,828,000
Pennsylvania30%1,696,000
Georgia37%1,662,000
Illinois29%1,641,000
Ohio32%1,627,000
Michigan33%1,437,000
Indiana36%1,108,000
New Jersey26%1,052,000
Virginia27%1,033,000
Tennessee34%1,007,000
Missouri37%1,005,000
Arizona31%963,000
South Carolina37%824,000
Alabama39%821,000
Wisconsin29%808,000
Louisiana45%781,000
Kentucky41%739,000
Oklahoma42%735,000
Minnesota25%659,000
Washington19%639,000
Maryland22%630,000
Massachusetts18%605,000
Mississippi52%581,000
Colorado21%553,000
Iowa37%547,000
Arkansas43%541,000
Nevada36%511,000
Utah33%511,000
Kansas35%474,000
Oregon23%416,000
Connecticut23%380,000
New Mexico41%352,000
Idaho36%311,000
Nebraska32%298,000
West Virginia43%293,000
Hawaii32%181,000
Maine29%171,000
New Hampshire24%161,000
Montana31%144,000
South Dakota32%137,000
Delaware30%135,000
Rhode Island26%131,000
North Dakota28%103,000
Wyoming38%92,000
Vermont23%67,000
Alaska20%61,000
District of Columbia11%41,000

Minimum Wage in the U.S.

The U.S. federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Adjusted for inflation, that wage now has significantly less purchasing power, making it even lower in real terms.

While more than half of U.S. states have enacted higher local minimum wages, the federal standard still applies in states without their own wage laws, many of which appear at the top of the low-wage workforce rankings.

The Raise the Wage Act, which proposes lifting the federal minimum wage to $17 over five years, has been introduced repeatedly since 2017 but has yet to pass.

