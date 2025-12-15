These Are The US States With The Most Low-Wage Workers

Low-wage work remains widespread across the United States. Even as the labor market continues to expand, wage gains have been uneven, leaving millions of workers earning less than $20 per hour, which is roughly $41,600 annually before taxes for full-time work.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, ranks U.S. states by the share of low-wage workers earning less than $20 per hour, using data from the Economic Policy Institute as of July 2025.

Low-Wage Workforce by State

Nationally, three in 10 workers, or 45.2 million people, fall below the $20-per-hour mark. However, this distribution varies widely by state.

The table below shows the full ranking of states by the share and number of workers earning less than $20 per hour:

Texas tops the list in terms of the number of low-wage workers with nearly 5.1 million people below the $20-per-hour mark. California, the most populous state, follows with around 4 million workers, along with Florida (3.5 million) and New York (2.2 million).

Meanwhile, Mississippi leads in terms of the share of low-wage workers, with 52% of the state’s workers earning under $20 per hour. Other Southern states also rank high, including Louisiana (45%), Arkansas (43%), West Virginia (43%), and Kentucky (41%).

In contrast, the District of Columbia has the lowest share of low-wage workers at 11%, along with Washington (19%) and Massachusetts (18%). These states tend to have a larger share of workers employed in high-paying industries like professional services, health, and information (IT) as compared to states with more low-wage workers.

State Share of workers below $20/hr Number of workers below $20/hr Texas 38% 5,089,000 California 24% 4,002,000 Florida 38% 3,481,000 New York 26% 2,152,000 North Carolina 40% 1,828,000 Pennsylvania 30% 1,696,000 Georgia 37% 1,662,000 Illinois 29% 1,641,000 Ohio 32% 1,627,000 Michigan 33% 1,437,000 Indiana 36% 1,108,000 New Jersey 26% 1,052,000 Virginia 27% 1,033,000 Tennessee 34% 1,007,000 Missouri 37% 1,005,000 Arizona 31% 963,000 South Carolina 37% 824,000 Alabama 39% 821,000 Wisconsin 29% 808,000 Louisiana 45% 781,000 Kentucky 41% 739,000 Oklahoma 42% 735,000 Minnesota 25% 659,000 Washington 19% 639,000 Maryland 22% 630,000 Massachusetts 18% 605,000 Mississippi 52% 581,000 Colorado 21% 553,000 Iowa 37% 547,000 Arkansas 43% 541,000 Nevada 36% 511,000 Utah 33% 511,000 Kansas 35% 474,000 Oregon 23% 416,000 Connecticut 23% 380,000 New Mexico 41% 352,000 Idaho 36% 311,000 Nebraska 32% 298,000 West Virginia 43% 293,000 Hawaii 32% 181,000 Maine 29% 171,000 New Hampshire 24% 161,000 Montana 31% 144,000 South Dakota 32% 137,000 Delaware 30% 135,000 Rhode Island 26% 131,000 North Dakota 28% 103,000 Wyoming 38% 92,000 Vermont 23% 67,000 Alaska 20% 61,000 District of Columbia 11% 41,000

Minimum Wage in the U.S.

The U.S. federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Adjusted for inflation, that wage now has significantly less purchasing power, making it even lower in real terms.

While more than half of U.S. states have enacted higher local minimum wages, the federal standard still applies in states without their own wage laws, many of which appear at the top of the low-wage workforce rankings.

The Raise the Wage Act, which proposes lifting the federal minimum wage to $17 over five years, has been introduced repeatedly since 2017 but has yet to pass.

