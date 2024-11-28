These Are The US States Producing The Most Turkeys In 2024

Every Thanksgiving, millions of Americans gather around the table to feast on a traditional turkey dinner. But have you ever thought about the origins of these Thanksgiving turkeys?

As Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross details below, turkey production in the U.S. is highly concentrated, with a few states dominating the market. In this infographic from BGO, we’ll explore the top 10 turkey-producing states in 2024.

Ranking the Top States

Over four out of every five turkeys come from just 10 states. Most of these states are located in the Midwest or the South.

The top spot goes to Minnesota, having produced nearly 34 million birds so far in 2024. Minnesota became the top-producing state due to a number of factors:

Multi-generational farm families have passed down their knowledge and expertise

The state grows a lot of soybean and corn, which are the main ingredients in a turkey’s diet

A veterinarian from the University of Minnesota Extension helped eliminate a disease that once killed many turkeys

North Carolina lands in second place for turkey production. The state’s moderate climate and affordable land and labor likely contributed to the industry’s growth. Like Minnesota, North Carolina also has easy access to crops like corn and soybean to feed the birds.

Rounding out the top three, Arkansas produces 12% of America’s turkeys. Many poultry companies are located in the state, including Butterball and Tyson Foods.

Transporting Turkeys to Tables

With turkey production being so concentrated, most birds will need to be shipped to consumers. It’s critical that they don’t spoil on the journey, and that producers have them transported quickly. Cold storage is a key part of the solution.

BGO is a leading investor in cold storage buildings that are strategically placed to ensure quick delivery to stores. Ultimately, these facilities help ensure turkeys arrive cool and on time for Thanksgiving.