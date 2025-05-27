These Are The US States That Suffer The Most Car Crashes

Car culture and America are two terms that have become inseparable.

The U.S. is a country shaped by sprawling highways, suburban spread, and a deep-rooted love for personal freedom behind the wheel.

But with the fascination—and reliance—on cars, comes the inevitable downside: crashes. And some states do a lot worse than others when it comes to accidents behind the wheel.

In this chart, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualizes data from Insurify, which ranked U.S. states by their rate of car accidents.

This rate is based on the number of accidents per total drivers in the state. Figures are rounded to one decimal place.

Ranked: States with the Most Car Crashes

Massachusetts has the worst drivers in the U.S., with a 6.1% car crash rate in 2024, the highest of all 50 states.

Rank State Accident Rate (2024) 1 Massachusetts 6.1% 2 New Hampshire 5.8% 3 Rhode Island 5.6% 4 Maine 5.4% 5 Nebraska 5.1% 6 Utah 5.0% 7 North Carolina 4.9% 8 Virginia 4.8% 9 South Carolina 4.8% 10 Idaho 4.8% 11 Maryland 4.8% 12 Oregon 4.7% 13 Vermont 4.7% 14 Georgia 4.6% 15 Ohio 4.6% 16 Iowa 4.6% 17 Indiana 4.5% 18 Pennsylvania 4.5% 19 Alaska 4.5% 20 New York 4.5% 21 Kansas 4.4% 22 Colorado 4.4% 23 South Dakota 4.4% 24 California 4.3% 25 Missouri 4.3% 26 Alabama 4.3% 27 Delaware 4.3% 28 Washington 4.3% 29 Connecticut 4.2% 30 Tennessee 4.2% 31 North Dakota 4.1% 32 Nevada 4.0% 33 West Virginia 3.9% 34 Louisiana 3.9% 35 Arizona 3.9% 36 Wisconsin 3.8% 37 Texas 3.8% 38 Montana 3.8% 39 Wyoming 3.8% 40 Arkansas 3.7% 41 Oklahoma 3.6% 42 Kentucky 3.5% 43 Washington, D.C. 3.5% 44 New Jersey 3.4% 45 Florida 3.4% 46 Minnesota 3.4% 47 Hawaii 3.3% 48 New Mexico 3.0% 49 Illinois 3.0% 50 Mississippi 2.9% 51 Michigan 1.7%

Despite having fewer collisions than in the previous year, Massachusetts still ranked #1 for car accidents.

There have been efforts made to improve safety. A “hands-free” driving law was signed in 2020 to reduce distracted driving.

Another law signed in 2023 states that drivers can only pass vulnerable road users (workers, cyclists, pedestrians) at a safe distance and reasonable speed.

There are also restrictions on vehicles passing each other: only at the posted speed limit and passing when crossing a yellow line only when it’s safe to do so.

Interestingly, the next three states with the most crashes are also in the Northeast: New Hampshire (5.8%), Rhode Island (5.6%), and Maine (5.4%).

Meanwhile, Michigan had the lowest car crash rate at 1.7%. The state has invested heavily in road improvements and additional safety features on highways: widening shoulders, installing rumble strips, and adding flashing beacons.

However, Insurify notes that the accident rates have fallen between 2023–24 for all states except New York and Vermont.

