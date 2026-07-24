These Are The World's Biggest Beer Brewers

Beer is the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage, but much of it comes from a relatively small group of companies.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Melissa Garside, ranks the world’s 40 largest beer brewers by production volume using data from the BarthHaas Report 2024/25.

Together, these brewers produced 42.7 billion U.S. gallons of beer in 2024, equal to 86.3% of global production.

AB InBev Leads by a Wide Margin

AB InBev dominated the global beer industry in 2024, producing 13.1 billion U.S. gallons, or 26.4% of all beer brewed worldwide.

Its output exceeded the combined production of Heineken, China Resources Snow Breweries, and Carlsberg, underscoring the company’s unmatched global scale.

The Belgian company’s scale is especially clear when compared with Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer. The Dutch company produced 6.4 billion U.S. gallons, or 12.8% of global output, roughly half of AB InBev’s total.

AB InBev is best known for Budweiser, while Heineken’s flagship beer shares the company name. Although both companies are headquartered in Europe, their brands have become household names worldwide.

European Brewers Dominate the Ranking

Europe had more companies in the top 40 than any other region. Its 21 brewers produced a combined 29.6 billion U.S. gallons, equal to nearly 60% of global beer production.

Germany placed six brewers on the list, more than any other country, yet none ranked in the top 20. Its more than 1,500 breweries are mostly family-owned and regional, while brewers from smaller countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark have expanded more extensively abroad.

Asia followed with 11 brewers, led by China Resources Snow Breweries, Tsingtao, and Asahi Group. Asian companies in the ranking produced 10.3 billion U.S. gallons, equal to 20.8% of global production.

Despite being the world’s second-largest beer producer and recording annual beer consumption of 22 gallons per person in 2023, the United States had just two brewers on the list: Molson Coors, a Canadian-American company, and Constellation Brands.

Molson Coors is associated with Coors Light, while Constellation Brands holds the U.S. rights to Mexican beer brands Modelo and Corona. Modelo has been the country’s best-selling beer since 2023.

China’s Brewers Rank Among the World’s Largest

As the world’s largest beer-producing country, China is home to four brewers in the global top 40.

The highest-ranked was China Resources Snow Breweries, which placed third with 2.9 billion U.S. gallons, equal to 5.8% of global production.

Tsingtao Brewery Group also placed in the top 10, producing 2.0 billion U.S. gallons in 2024. Yanjing and Pearl River added another 1.1 billion and 380 million gallons, respectively.

Together, the four Chinese brewers produced 6.3 billion U.S. gallons of beer, nearly matching Heineken’s global output and highlighting the size of China’s domestic market.

Familiar Brands Behind the Biggest Brewers

Many of the world’s largest brewers are tied to widely recognized flagship beers. The top seven are associated with Budweiser, Heineken, Snow, Carlsberg, Coors Light, Tsingtao, and Asahi Super Dry.

Further down the ranking, regional champions play an important role. Guinness supports Diageo’s beer output, while San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Singha, Chang, Saigon Beer, and Sapporo anchor major brewers across Asia.

A handful of multinational giants dominate global beer production, but strong regional brands continue to shape individual markets. The result is an industry that is highly concentrated at the top while remaining diverse across countries and brands.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Rising Beer Prices of Popular Brands on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.