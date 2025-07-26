These Are The World's Fastest Growing Jobs

Fueled by the rise of artificial intelligence and automation, the global job market is undergoing a major transformation.

To learn more about this trend, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the 15 fastest growing jobs projected from 2025 to 2030, drawing on a global survey of employers.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. It forecasts net job growth between 2025 and 2030, based on a survey containing 1,043 unique responses by global companies, collectively representing more than 14.1 million employees worldwide.

Big Data and AI Roles Are the Fastest Growing Jobs

At the top of the list are Big Data Specialists, expected to grow by 110% by 2030. They’re followed by FinTech Engineers (95%) and AI and Machine Learning Specialists (85%).

This signals an urgent demand for professionals who can build and manage AI systems and extract insights from massive data sets.

Software and Cybersecurity Jobs Still Essential

Software and Applications Developers remain crucial, with 60% projected growth. Cybersecurity-related roles also make the list, including Security Management Specialists (55%) and Information Security Analysts (40%).

As more data and infrastructure moves online, organizations must also invest more in cybersecurity to defend against evolving risks. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, the global average cost of a data breach is $4.9 million, up 10% from 2023.

