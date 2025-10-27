These Are The World's Most Educated Populations

Which countries have the most educated populations?

Higher levels of tertiary education among a populace generally indicate greater potential for innovation and economic growth, but this isn’t always the case.

Data & Discussion

This data comes from the OECD’s Education at a Glance 2025 report. It compares educational attainment among working-age adults across 45 countries as of 2024.

Country Below high-school

(%) High-school or

diploma (%) College or university

degree (%) 🇨🇦 Canada 6.4 28.9 64.7 🇮🇪 Ireland 10.7 31.7 57.5 🇰🇷 South Korea 6.5 37.3 56.2 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 17.6 28.0 54.4 🇬🇧 UK 17.1 29.0 53.8 🇦🇺 Australia 13.0 33.9 53.1 🇸🇪 Sweden 11.7 36.5 51.8 🇺🇸 U.S. 8.0 41.3 50.7 🇮🇱 Israel 12.3 37.2 50.5 🇳🇴 Norway 17.1 32.5 50.4 🇱🇹 Lithuania 7.0 45.3 47.7 🇨🇭 Switzerland 13.8 39.7 46.5 🇩🇰 Denmark 16.2 38.7 45.1 🇳🇱 Netherlands 18.3 36.6 45.1 🇧🇪 Belgium 17.2 37.8 45.0 🇮🇸 Iceland 20.4 35.1 44.5 🇳🇿 New Zealand 16.9 39.2 44.0 🇫🇷 France 16.1 40.6 43.4 🇫🇮 Finland 10.9 46.4 42.7 🇪🇪 Estonia 9.5 47.9 42.5 🇪🇸 Spain 34.7 23.0 42.3 🇱🇻 Latvia 10.7 48.9 40.5 🇵🇱 Poland 5.2 55.4 39.5 🇦🇹 Austria 13.1 49.2 37.7 🇬🇷 Greece 18.1 46.7 35.3 🇸🇮 Slovenia 11.0 54.4 34.6 🇩🇪 Germany 15.9 49.9 34.3 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 13.1 53.1 33.8 🇨🇱 Chile 25.0 42.1 32.9 🇵🇹 Portugal 38.5 30.1 31.4 🇭🇺 Hungary 11.9 57.0 31.1 🇨🇴 Colombia 32.7 36.8 30.6 🇭🇷 Croatia 9.7 59.9 30.4 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic 6.3 64.7 29.0 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 51.7 20.5 27.8 🇨🇿 Czechia 5.7 66.8 27.5 🇹🇷 Türkiye 49.9 23.1 26.9 🇦🇷 Argentina 32.2 43.6 23.7 🇮🇹 Italy 33.3 44.4 22.3 🇲🇽 Mexico 54.4 23.7 21.9 🇧🇷 Brazil 39.9 38.6 21.5 🇷🇴 Romania 24.6 56.2 19.2 🇮🇳 India 75.2 10.5 14.2 🇮🇩 Indonesia 57.3 29.7 13.1 🇿🇦 South Africa 49.3 41.7 9.0

Leaders in Higher Education

Canada tops the list with nearly 65% of adults holding a college or university degree, followed closely by Ireland and South Korea.

These nations have invested heavily in expanding access to higher education, driven by knowledge-based economies that reward advanced qualifications.

According to other OECD data, higher levels of education bring significant earnings advantages.

For instance, across OECD nations, tertiary graduates typically earn double the income of individuals who have not completed secondary education (high school).

Balanced Education Models in Europe

Countries like Austria and Germany demonstrate a more balanced split between tertiary and vocational education (education related to a specific job or trade).

For example, Germany ranks 19th in the world in terms of GDP per capita, despite only 34% of its adults having a university degree.

The country has a strong apprenticeship system where students combine hands-on training with theoretical learning, resulting in a high rate of employment upon graduation.

