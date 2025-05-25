These Are The World's Most Expensive Real Estate Markets

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao explores the world’s most expensive real estate markets, using data as of December 2024.

The rankings are based on the average price per square meter for a prime 100–200 m² (1,075-2,150 sq. ft) apartment, sourced from New World Wealth and Henley & Partners.

What Is “Prime” Real Estate?

“Prime” real estate refers to properties in the most desirable global locations—whether for lifestyle, investment, or prestige. These homes typically share four key characteristics:

High-Value: Located in top-tier global cities or exclusive resort areas, with premium price tags per square meter.

Luxury-Oriented: High-end properties boasting top-tier amenities, design, and finishes.

Strategically Located: Found in stable, globally connected markets with strong lifestyle appeal.

Investment-Linked: Often eligible for residence or citizenship-by-investment programs, offering benefits beyond ownership.

The Global Leaders in Price per Square Meter

At the top of the list is Monaco, where prime real estate prices dwarf those of other markets.

The small principality on the French Riviera is a haven for the ultra-wealthy, driven by its low taxes, exclusive lifestyle, and financial services sector. With limited land and soaring demand, Monaco continues to command the highest prices globally.

City/Region Country USD/m² USD/sq ft Monaco 🇲🇨 Monaco 38,800 3,603 New York City 🇺🇸 USA 27,500 2,554 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR 26,300 2,444 London 🇬🇧 UK 24,000 2,230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat 🇫🇷 France 21,200 1,971 Paris 🇫🇷 France 20,400 1,895 Sydney 🇦🇺 Australia 19,500 1,812 Palm Beach 🇺🇸 USA 18,000 1,672 Miami Beach 🇺🇸 USA 17,800 1,653 Los Angeles 🇺🇸 USA 17,500 1,627 Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore 16,700 1,551 Geneva 🇨🇭 Switzerland 15,200 1,412 Nice 🇫🇷 France 15,000 1,395 Portofino 🇮🇹 Italy 15,000 1,395 Cannes 🇫🇷 France 14,800 1,376 Tokyo 🇯🇵 Japan 14,700 1,367 Lugano 🇨🇭 Switzerland 14,600 1,358 Antibes 🇫🇷 France 14,500 1,349 Porto Cervo 🇮🇹 Italy 14,500 1,349 Èze 🇫🇷 France 14,400 1,340

In second place is New York City, consistently ranked the world’s leading financial center. Home to billionaires, major investment firms, and iconic luxury developments, NYC remains a global magnet for capital and prestige real estate.

Hong Kong ranks third, reflecting its ongoing role as a global finance hub. With limited land supply, strong investor demand, and its strategic location in Asia, Hong Kong’s prime real estate market remains one of the most expensive on Earth.

