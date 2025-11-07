These Countries Used The Most Cash In 2025

Did you know that entire economies still run on cash, pretty much day to day?

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks 123 countries by the share of daily transactions completed with physical banknotes and coins, spotlighting where cash is still king, and where it’s becoming a relic.

The data for this visualization comes from Forex.se.

Poverty and Limited Banking Fuel Cash Dependence

Myanmar tops the ranking at 98% cash usage, followed closely by Ethiopia and Gambia at 95% each.

Rank Country ISO Code Share of daily

transactions in cash 1 🇲🇲 Myanmar MMR 98% 2 🇪🇹 Ethiopia ETH 95% 3 🇬🇲 The Gambia GMB 95% 4 🇦🇱 Albania ALB 90% 5 🇰🇭 Cambodia KHM 90% 6 🇱🇦 Laos LAO 90% 7 🇱🇧 Lebanon LBN 90% 8 🇳🇵 Nepal NPL 90% 9 🇵🇰 Pakistan PAK 90% 10 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ 85% 11 🇮🇷 Iran IRN 85% 12 🇨🇺 Cuba CUB 85% 13 🇲🇳 Mongolia MNG 85% 14 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY 80% 15 🇫🇯 Fiji FJI 80% 16 🇬🇦 Gabon GAB 80% 17 🇯🇲 Jamaica JAM 80% 18 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR 80% 19 🇲🇽 Mexico MEX 80% 20 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA 80% 21 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka LKA 80% 22 🇹🇿 Tanzania TZA 75% 23 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago TTO 75% 24 🇦🇷 Argentina ARG 70% 25 🇨🇴 Colombia COL 70% 26 🇭🇹 Haiti HTI 70% 27 🇮🇳 India IND 70% 28 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDN 70% 29 🇲🇬 Madagascar MDG 70% 30 🇲🇻 The Maldives MDV 70% 31 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR 70% 32 🇻🇳 Vietnam VNM 70% 33 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NIC 69% 34 🇲🇹 Malta MLT 67% 35 🇲🇱 Mali MLI 65% 36 🇲🇦 Morocco MAR 65% 37 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB 65% 38 🇹🇭 Thailand THA 65% 39 🇮🇹 Italy ITA 62% 40 🇿🇦 South Africa ZAF 62% 41 🇦🇹 Austria AUT 61% 42 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE 60% 43 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina BIH 60% 44 🇨🇱 Chile CHL 60% 45 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic DOM 60% 46 🇯🇵 Japan JPN 60% 47 🇨🇻 Cape Verde CPV 60% 48 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX 60% 49 🇵🇪 Peru PER 60% 50 🇻🇪 Venezuela VEN 60% 51 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK 57% 52 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN 57% 53 🇪🇸 Spain ESP 57% 54 🇧🇿 Belize BLZ 55% 55 🇬🇷 Greece GRC 55% 56 🇳🇦 Namibia NAM 55% 57 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD 55% 58 🇸🇲 San Marino SMR 55% 59 🇹🇳 Tunisia TUN 55% 60 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN 55% 61 🇩🇪 Germany DEU 51% 62 🇧🇸 Bahamas BHS 50% 63 🇧🇧 Barbados BRB 50% 64 🇧🇲 Bermuda BMU 50% 65 🇧🇼 Botswana BWA 50% 66 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR 50% 67 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands CYM 50% 68 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP 50% 69 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV 50% 70 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU 50% 71 🇲🇺 Mauritius MUS 50% 72 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE 50% 73 🇴🇲 Oman OMN 50% 74 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT 50% 75 🇸🇨 Seychelles SYC 50% 76 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL 47% 77 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL 45% 78 🇵🇱 Poland POL 45% 79 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL 44% 80 🇨🇷 Costa Rica CRI 40% 81 🇪🇨 Ecuador ECU 40% 82 🇫🇷 France FRA 40% 83 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN 40% 84 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA 40% 85 🇹🇷 Turkey TUR 40% 86 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYS 32% 87 🇪🇪 Estonia EST 30% 88 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO 30% 89 🇰🇼 Kuwait KWT 30% 90 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX 30% 91 🇵🇦 Panama PAN 30% 92 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines VCT 30% 93 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia SAU 30% 94 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE 30% 95 🇹🇼 Taiwan TWN 30% 96 🇨🇿 Czech Republic CZE 30% 97 🇺🇾 Uruguay URY 30% 98 🇫🇮 Finland FIN 27% 99 🇶🇦 Qatar QAT 25% 100 🇧🇷 Brazil BRA 22% 101 🇦🇩 Andorra AND 20% 102 🇧🇭 Bahrain BHR 20% 103 🇧🇳 Brunei BRN 20% 104 🇦🇪 UAE ARE 20% 105 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKG 20% 106 🇲🇨 Monaco MCO 20% 107 🇳🇱 The Netherlands NLD 20% 108 🇷🇴 Romania ROU 20% 109 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP 20% 110 🇺🇸 U.S. USA 16% 111 🇮🇱 Israel ISR 15% 112 🇨🇦 Canada CAN 15% 113 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZL 15% 114 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE 14% 115 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK 12% 116 🏴 England N/A 12% 117 🏴 Scotland N/A 12% 118 🇦🇺 Australia AUS 10% 119 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL 10% 120 🇨🇳 China CHN 10% 121 🇳🇴 Norway NOR 10% 122 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR 10%

Note: The FOREX Cash Index aggregates data from Statista, Numbeo, and other global reports, along with annual publications from central and national banks. The reported figure is an approximate average derived from sources including Cash Essentials, G4S, Euro Monitor, the World Bank, Statrys, and the Federal Reserve.

In these countries, a large share of the population remains unbanked, internet penetration is low, and merchants cannot afford card terminals.

Consequently, physical currency provides the simplest, cheapest, and most trusted medium of exchange, even if it limits consumers’ ability to save securely or access credit.

Generally speaking, cash remains virtually ubiquitous in lower-income nations and starts to drop as a country’s economy develops.

Even middle-income countries see high usage, Cambodia, Laos, and Nepal all post 90% cash usage, while neighboring India manages to bring it down to 70% thanks to its government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Countries That Are Cashless

At the opposite end of the spectrum, advanced economies with mature fintech ecosystems are rapidly phasing out bills and coins.

Norway and South Korea sit at 10%, the lowest amongst the lot, with the the U.S. at 16%.

Universal broadband, high smartphone penetration, and robust consumer protection frameworks give shoppers confidence to go fully digital.

Meanwhile, merchants benefit from faster settlement and reduced security risks.

Countries That Are Outliers in Cash Use

Japan at 60% is remarkably high for such a technologically advanced nation, helped by more use in rural areas.

Similarly, Germany at 51% is an anomaly among wealthy European nations, but this may be more due to privacy reasons and mistrust in big banking institutions.

On the other hand, upper-middle-income China at just 10% reflecting its leapfrog to mobile payments (Alipay/WeChat Pay), bypassing traditional card infrastructure entirely.

