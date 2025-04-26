'They Lied To A Whole Generation of Kids'

“We’ve got $1.7 trillion in student debt on the books and we’ve got 7.6 million open jobs right now - most of which don’t require a 4-year degree,” says a frustrated Mike Rowe in his ubiquitously velvetty tones.

“And we’ve got 6.8 million able-bodied men who are not only out of the workforce, they’re not looking.”

It's generational, Rowe tells Theo Von. It's not about the pay, he adds, noting that there's no enthusiam for the work:

“We took shop class out of high school, we robbed kids of the opportunity to see what that kind of work even looks like.”

“Meanwhile," Rowe continues:

"we told a whole generation of kids they were f**king screwed if they didn’t get a 4-year degree.”

“How did college get so expensive?"

"Nothing has gotten more expensive in the last 40 years than a 4-year degree. Not real estate, not healthcare, not energy, nothing.” “We keep telling kids they’re screwed if they don’t go in this direction. We free up endless money to loan them.”

But the solution is not simple:

“Something beyond the tariffs, something beyond policy is gonna have to happen to make 22-year old go, yeah, I would consider” learning a trade.

Watch the full clip below:

