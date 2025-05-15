A Third Of Americans Worry About Manipulated News

Almost half of the people surveyed in the United States as part of a Statista Consumer Insights survey actively try to keep up to date with world events and politics.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, about a third of survey participants also fear that news in the so-called mainstream media is being manipulated.

Americans' trust in the media is therefore under pressure.

The widespread use of AI to create images and text or to manipulate them has recently added another layer to the mistrust in news consumers already have.

Statista data shows that 28 percent of respondents in the U.S. want to know whether the news they consume was generated using artificial intelligence.

The survey data also shows that around 42 percent are turning away from print media or their online presence, preferring to consume their news audiovisually.