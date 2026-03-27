Tiger Woods Involved In "Rollover Crash" On Jupiter Island

Golf pro Tiger Woods has reportedly been involved in a "rollover crash" on Jupiter Island, just north of Palm Beach County in Martin County, according to local media outlet WPTV.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island in Hobe Sound. Property records from Zillow show the closest house to the accident is valued at $14.8 million.

The sheriff's office has yet to say what happened or whether Tiger was injured.

If the report is correct, this would mark Tiger's third car crash. Here are his prior two:

November 2009 in Florida , when he hit a fire hydrant and a tree outside his home.

February 2021 in Southern California, a serious single-car rollover that caused major leg injuries.

Sheriff John Budensiek will hold a press conference at around 1700 local time.

*Developing...