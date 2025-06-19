Too Much Bad News? News Avoidance On The Rise

The war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, tariffs, inflation and so on and so forth. It sometimes feels like there’s no end to bad news, and, especially in the age of doom scrolling, that can take a toll on people’s mental wellbeing. As a consequence, more and more people actively try to avoid the news or at least ration their exposure to it.

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, according to the Reuters Institute’s latest Digital News Report, an average of 40 percent of respondents from 48 countries included in the survey said that they sometimes or often actively avoid the news, a significant increase from 29 percent in 2017, when the question was first asked. As the following chart shows, selective news avoidance, as the Reuters Institute calls it, became significantly more widespread across all markets in recent years, with more than four in 10 respondents from the United Kingdom and the U.S. consciously reducing their news intake.

The report finds that news avoidance is often linked with low trust in the news and that there are generally two types of news avoiders: consistent avoiders who typically have low education levels and little to no interest in the news and selective avoiders who struggle with news overload and try to insulated themselves from certain topic to protect their mental wellbeing.