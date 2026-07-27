Trump Accounts Are Now Open: What Parents And Grandparents Need To Know Before Contributing

Authored by Adam H. Douglas via The Epoch Times,

As of July 4, 2026, money can officially flow into Trump accounts, the new child savings vehicle created by last year's tax law.

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Millions of families have already signed up, and millions more are asking the same practical questions: does my child qualify, how do I claim the $1,000, and is this better than the 529 plan we already have?

Most coverage explanations answer these questions in tax-professional language. Here are the essentials in plain terms, including one state-level catch that could surprise you at tax time.

Quick Answer: Who Qualifies for a Trump Account?

Any child who is a U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number can have a Trump account, as long as it is opened before the year they turn 18. The one-time $1,000 federal seed contribution is narrower: it goes only to eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Parents or guardians claim it by submitting IRS Form 4547, which can be filed through the Trump Accounts app, at trumpaccounts.gov, through an IRS Individual Online Account, or when filing taxes. Once the Treasury confirms the account is active, it deposits the $1,000.

What Your Child Gets, by Birth Year

The seed money depends entirely on when your child was born.

Dozens of companies, including several major banks and technology firms, have pledged to match the federal $1,000 for employees' children. If you or your child's other parent works for a large employer, it is worth asking human resources before assuming the seed money is all your child will receive.

The Contribution Rules in Plain Terms

Once the account exists, here is how money goes in:

The combined cap is $5,000 per year. Parents, grandparents, and anyone else contribute after-tax dollars, and all of it counts toward one shared limit per child. The cap adjusts for inflation after 2027.

Parents, grandparents, and anyone else contribute after-tax dollars, and all of it counts toward one shared limit per child. The cap adjusts for inflation after 2027. Employers get special treatment. An employer can put in up to $2,500 per year for a worker's child. That amount counts toward the $5,000 cap but is excluded from the employee's taxable income.

An employer can put in up to $2,500 per year for a worker's child. That amount counts toward the $5,000 cap but is excluded from the employee's taxable income. Some money does not count against the cap. Contributions from qualifying charities, states, tribes, and local governments sit outside the $5,000 limit, as does the federal seed itself.

Contributions from qualifying charities, states, tribes, and local governments sit outside the $5,000 limit, as does the federal seed itself. Contributions stop the year before the year your child turns 18.

For grandparents, the practical takeaway is coordination. Because the cap is shared, a grandparent writing a $5,000 check uses up the entire year's room for everyone.

How the Account Actually Works

A Trump account is best understood as a special kind of IRA with training wheels. The money is invested in a low-cost index fund tracking the S&P 500, so the balance rises and falls with the stock market.

Earnings grow tax-deferred at the federal level, and the funds are locked until the child turns 18, with only limited exceptions. On January 1 of the year the child turns 18, the account essentially converts to a traditional IRA in the child's name.

That last detail matters: Withdrawals in adulthood are generally taxed as ordinary income, the same as any traditional IRA.

The State Tax Catch Almost Nobody Explains

Here is the wrinkle buried in most coverage explanations.

Federal tax deferral does not automatically mean state tax deferral. State tax codes must conform to the new federal rules, but some states have not done so.

California is the most prominent example: Unless state law changes, annual earnings inside a Trump account could be taxable on your California return each year, even while federal taxes wait until withdrawal.

That does not make the account worthless in a nonconforming state. The $1,000 seed is still free money, and federal deferral still helps. But it changes the math on large voluntary contributions and creates a recordkeeping chore.

Before contributing beyond the seed, check your state's current treatment with your state tax authority or a tax professional, because conformity decisions are still moving in several states.

Trump Account vs. 529: The Short Version

If you already fund a 529 plan, the two are not interchangeable.

A 529 offers tax-free withdrawals for qualified education expenses, and many states add a deduction for contributions - a Trump account offers neither.

and many states add a deduction for contributions - a Trump account offers neither. A Trump account has no education restriction - at 18 it becomes retirement-oriented IRA money, giving your child a decades-long compounding head start.

- at 18 it becomes retirement-oriented IRA money, giving your child a decades-long compounding head start. The sensible sequence for most families: claim the free seed money if your child qualifies, keep education savings in the 529, and treat additional Trump account contributions as a separate, long-horizon decision.

FAQs About Trump Account Eligibility

Is the $1,000 Seed Contribution Automatic?

No. Eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 do not receive the money by default. A parent or guardian must first open the account and elect the contribution by submitting IRS Form 4547, whether through the Trump Accounts app, trumpaccounts.gov, an IRS Individual Online Account, or a tax return. After the Treasury confirms with the account trustee that the account is active, it deposits the $1,000. No account, no seed money.

Can Grandparents Contribute to a Trump Account?

Yes. Grandparents, other relatives, and even friends can contribute, but everything counts toward the single $5,000 combined annual cap per child, alongside contributions from parents and employers. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars and are not deductible. Families should coordinate before year-end so a well-meaning gift does not crowd out an employer match, which carries the added benefit of being excluded from the employee's taxable income.

What if My Child Was Born Before 2025?

Your child can still have a Trump account, opened any time before the year they turn 18, and family or employer money can go in under the normal rules. They simply will not receive the federal $1,000. Children born from 2016 through 2024 may qualify for a $250 Dell Foundation deposit if they live in a ZIP code where the median income is $150,000 or less, which covers most of the country.

Will My State Tax the Earnings Each Year?

Possibly, depending on where you live. The accounts are tax-deferred under federal law, and states must conform to that treatment, but some, including California, may tax annual earnings at the state level unless their laws change. In a nonconforming state you could owe state tax on gains yearly while federal tax waits. Check your state's current position before making large contributions, since several legislatures are still deciding.