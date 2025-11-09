Trump Urges GOP To Redirect "Democrat-Supported Insurance" Funds Directly To The American People 

What's becoming increasingly clear is that the 2026 midterm election cycle will center on affordability.

Late last week, President Trump proposed a compromise on health insurance payments, calling on Republicans to send federal payments that would typically go to insurers under Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act, or ACA) directly to Americans to end the longest-ever government shutdown.

On Friday, the president posted on X that the insurance-industrial complex, aligned with the Democrats, has seen stock gains soar between 400% and nearly 1,200% since Obamacare was introduced. Meanwhile, the promise of lower healthcare costs under the ACA turned out to be an illusion, as Democrats pushed toward socialized healthcare while serving corporate interests first, not working-class families.

By Saturday morning, Trump posted another message on Truth Social, calling for redirecting federal funds that Democrats want to funnel into the bank accounts of big insurance companies, and instead sending those payments directly to Americans as a way not just to end the shutdown but fix the healthcare affordability crisis fueled by Obamacare. The president wrote:

I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money-sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over. In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare. Unrelated, we must still terminate the Filibuster!

On Saturday evening, Trump fired off another Truth Social post:

NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT-SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE. THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE "FAT CAT" INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE. THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY, SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT

And multiple posts on Sunday morning:

PAY THE PEOPLE, NOT THE INSURANCE COMPANIES!

OBAMACARE "SUCKS." THE WORST HEALTHCARE FOR THE HIGHEST PRICE.

Trump's Truth Social posting spree comes shortly after Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a deal to reopen the government, one that includes funneling tens of billions of dollars into the bank accounts of big insurance companies.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., blasted Democrats:

Democrats want to keep the government closed until big insurance companies – whose stock prices have soared under Obamacare – get another $30 billion paid directly to them. SenateGOP said NO! We want taxpayer money to go directly to American families.

On X, healthcare professionals called for healthcare reforms:

They tried with the ACA, it failed. Move on. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/9wbRwwEroT — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) November 8, 2025

Time to reverse course STAT! https://t.co/m4rFXEAhgu — Dan Choi, MD, FAAOS (@drdanchoi) November 8, 2025

Restore patient autonomy over their healthcare dollars. Let the free market decide… https://t.co/m4rFXEAhgu — Dan Choi, MD, FAAOS (@drdanchoi) November 8, 2025

Democrats sell the American people on a socialist utopian dream that never works, and the illusions are piling up: the Affordable Care Act made healthcare unaffordable, the Inflation Reduction Act sparked worst inflation in a generation, social justice created new injustices, DEI policies proved neither diverse, equitable, nor inclusive, ANTIFA terrorist acts like fascists, and radical left's warrior call "threats to democracy" are really threats to freedom.