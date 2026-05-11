Trump Wants To Slash Child Care Costs By Getting Government Out Of The Way

Child care in America has become a significant financial burden. For many families, it now rivals rent, a mortgage, or student loan payments.

Democrats have been framing child care as a key issue for them heading into the midterms. “Child care continues to get more expensive," said Jaelin O'Halloran, a DNC spokesperson. "While Trump and Republicans have offered no plans to follow through on their promises to lower costs, Democrats are focused on bringing down costs and making life more affordable for working families."

"House Republicans are waging a war on the American family — slashing food assistance for kids, health care for families, and billions in education programs," said DCCC spokesperson Aidan Johnson. "The DCCC will ensure voters remember that when they head to the polls this November."

The problem with the Democratic argument is structural: their solutions boil down to subsidies to make things more “affordable.”

The Trump administration thinks that's precisely the wrong prescription and has proposed a plan that largely relies on deregulation rather than subsidies.

The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) at the Department of Health and Human Services is rolling out a sweeping package of new rules and guidance to expand child care choices and reduce costs by streamlining regulations. A notice of proposed rulemaking tied to the effort is set to be finalized within the week, and governors and state legislatures are receiving letters urging them to implement the reforms in ways that directly benefit local families.

The administration frames the effort as a direct response to what one White House official calls a "major cost crunch" facing families with young children. The approach is deregulatory by design, targeting the thicket of compliance requirements, credentialing mandates, and licensing barriers that drive up operating costs for providers — costs that ultimately land on parents.

Another change involves teacher qualification standards. In this new plan, degree and credit-hour requirements for child care workers will be eliminated and replaced with competency-based standards. So instead of academic credentials, the abilities and skills of child care providers will matter.Mandatory staff-to-child ratios and group-size limits will also be loosened, with those decisions given back to parents. The underlying logic is straightforward: regulations that force uniformity inflate costs while locking out anyone who can't afford to comply.

That's particularly true for smaller, faith-based providers. The guidance specifically targets licensing restrictions that have effectively shut out community- and church-based operations, putting them on an unequal footing with large center-based programs. A White House official described current licensing rules as a form of regulatory capture - one that benefits big providers with access to capital and labor while "boxing out" faith-based providers that lack comparable resources. The administration's stated goal is to put faith-based and home-based providers on equal footing with institutional alternatives.

The broader vision is simple: put money in parents’ hands and let them decide. Rather than routing federal dollars into government-approved, center-based programs where bureaucrats pick the winners, the administration wants to expand voucher use — demand-side financing that forces providers to compete for families instead of for contracts. When providers compete, prices fall. When parents choose, quality rises.

“We want to encourage choice and competition for parents through the promotion of voucherization, and we want to ensure that to the maximum extent possible, faith-based and community neighborhood-based providers, including home-based providers, are able to participate in these programs on equal footing,” the White House official said.

The package includes options for families who don't want institutional child care at all. Under current Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) rules, married couples face stricter work requirements than single parents. This quirk can effectively penalize low-income married couples for having one parent stay home. ACF will clarify through subregulatory guidance that married couples may share TANF work requirements, making it easier for one spouse to reduce hours or step back from work without running afoul of federal rules.

"There are a lot of families, particularly low-income families, who may not necessarily want to drop their child off at a center-based child care provider, or any child care provider, and would prefer to stay at home," the White House official said. "We're trying to increase the amount of flexibility that low-income families can receive to have a part- or full-time stay-at-home parent to watch their child within the home."