Trump Win Sparks Surge In Consumer Confidence; Stock Market Expectations Hit Record High

Consumer confidence among Americans soared in November, building on October's gains, as trump' election victory sparked a surge in both the Present Situation and the Expectations sub-index...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the biggest percentage jump in the Present Situation Index since summer 2021 as vaccines rolled out and 'saved the world'...

Rather oddly, amid the improved optimism., expectation for purchases (for cars, homes, and durables) all fell modestly in November...

But, The Board's labor market indicator showed the jobs situation improve considerably after an ugly few months...

...and expectations for stock market gains continued to surge while inflation (and interest rate) expectations fell to post-COVID lows...

Does any of this seem like American consumers need another 25bps rate cut?