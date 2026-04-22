Two Armed Robbers Steal $1.8 Million From Brinks Armored Truck In Philadelphia

Authored by Bryan Jung via PJMedia.com,

Two masked men armed with rifles carried out a brazen daylight robbery of a Brinks armored truck in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia, escaping with what authorities say could be as much as $1.8 million in cash.

Philadelphia Police Department officials told ABC 6 that the robbery occurred around 9:45 a.m on April 21 on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue, as the Brinks truck was servicing a Budget Financial Center.

Brinks is a national security and cash logistics company that transports money for banks and retailers.

According to law enforcement officials, a blue Acura SUV pulled into the lot, with two suspects dressed in black jumping out, brandishing rifles and confronting the driver before seizing bags of cash.

No injuries were reported, with the suspects fleeing the scene within seconds, witnesses said.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows the men exiting the vehicle and pointing a rifle at the armored truck employee.

Shortly after the heist, police located a blue Acura believed to have been used in the robbery under Interstate 95 near Front Street and Fairmount Avenue in the city’s Northern Liberties neighborhood.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation alongside local police, as authorities work to identify the suspects and recover the stolen cash.

This robbery follows a year-long string of armored truck heists in the Philadelphia region, including separate incidents in 2025 involving armored delivery trucks.

Three men were charged last June for stealing around $2 million from a truck in the Port Richmond robbery, while later that month, another pair of robbers with AR-style rifles held up a Loomis driver who was delivering cash to an Aldi store on Whitaker Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, taking around $100,000 and the driver's handgun.

Three men robbed a Brinks driver on July 2 at the Holmesburg Shopping Center on Frankford Avenue, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and the driver’s firearm.

On July 15, two armed men armed with AR style rifles attempted to rob a Brinks driver in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, but fled after the driver opened fire.

The Brinks employee drew his duty weapon and began firing in the direction of the suspects, one of whom fled on foot, while the second drove away in a black Nissan Maxima from the scene.

On July 22, an armed man robbed around $700,000 from a Brinks truck outside an H Mart grocery store in Cheltenham, which was the scene of another Brinks robbery on August 12 by two unknown suspects.

The two suspects took a bag filled with money and fled the scene in a black Acura, which was later recovered, according to the FBI.

In October, two more men were indicted on charges of robbing Brinks trucks in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, and on Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Federal investigators have previously linked the multiple 2025 incidents involving Brinks trucks to organized criminal gangs using similar tactics, including stolen vehicles and high-powered firearms.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement as the suspects remain at large.