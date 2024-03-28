UMich Inflation Expectations Slide To 3 Year Lows, Republicans Lift Sentiment In March

Final March UMich Inflation expectations dropped notably. 1-year inflation exp fell from 3.0% in Feb and from 3.1% in flash March data to 2.9% final. at the longer-end, inflation expectations fell to 2.8%...

Source: Bloomberg

The headline sentiment index climbed to 79.4 from 76.5 earlier in the month, reaching the highest since mid-2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Republican confidence surged, while Independents were less confident...

“Not only did inflation expectations fall sharply, so did inflation uncertainty,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement, referring to progress in recent months. “As such, consumers are now broadly in agreement that inflation will continue to slow both over the short term and the long term.’’

Consumers’ views about their current personal finances rose to the highest level in over two years, while their present outlook for the economy improved to the best since July 2021.