UMich Sentiment Hits 5-Month High As Inflation Expectations Plunge

US consumer sentiment rose to a five-month high in July on optimism about current conditions tied to a stock-market rally, while inflation expectations eased further.

The survey showed the current conditions gauge rose to a six-month high of 68, while the expectations index slipped to 57.7...

Source: Bloomberg

“A rise in sentiment among stock holders was partially offset by a decline among consumers who do not own stocks,’’ Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

Most notably, inflation expectations plunged. Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 3.4% over the next five to 10 years, the tamest since January, data released Friday showed. They saw costs rising at an annual rate of 4.5% over the coming year, down from 5% in June...

Source: Bloomberg

Democrats and Independents appear to be coming around to reality as their inflation fears subside somewhat...

Source: Bloomberg

But, consumers in the Michigan survey were also skeptical that the risk of faster inflation has passed...

“Meanwhile, expectations remain poor for business conditions and elevated for unemployment; critically, consumers anticipate they may be personally affected,” Hsu said. “Despite recent improvements, this combination of views is consistent with a slowdown in spending, as consumers may respond to these risks with more cautious financial behavior.”

It seems Ms. Hsu really doesn't like this rebound.