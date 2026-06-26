UMich Sentiment Rebounds From 46-Year Record Low In June, Inflation Fears Fade Further

Having rebounded from record (46 year) lows in preliminary June data, University of Michigan's final June Sentiment survey was expected to show further improvement as gas prices have fallen since the US-Iran 'peace' MoU signing.

And it did with the headline index rising from 48.9 flash and 44.8 prior to 49.5 (but that was below the 50.0 expectation)...

Both Current Conditions and the Expectations Index also rebounded with the former outperforming...

Consumer sentiment confirmed its early-month reading, rising about 10% above May as gas prices moderated.

"Increases were seen across income, wealth, and political affiliation," Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

Expected business conditions over the next five years surged 16% as consumers’ worries over long-term consequences of the Iran conflict appear to be easing.

"Still, sentiment remains in unfavorable territory at 13% below the February 2026 reading prior to the start of the Iran conflict, and nearly 20% less than a year ago."

Year-ahead inflation expectations inched down from 4.8% in May to a still-elevated 4.6% this month.

The current reading substantially exceeds the 3.4% reading seen in February before the Iran conflict began, along with all 2024 readings.

Long-run inflation expectations fell back from 3.9% last month to 3.3% in June, remaining a bit higher than the 2.8% to 3.2% range seen in 2024.

A gauge of consumers’ perceptions of their personal finances also improved from May, though remained close to the lowest since 2009.

Even so, US household demand has proved resilient.

However, “the cost of living remains at the forefront of consumers’ minds,” Hsu concludes.

“Over half of consumers spontaneously mentioned that high prices are weighing down their personal finances.”